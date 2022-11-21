Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Fix the Windows Services Tool When It Won't Open or Respond
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Your Windows device uses various services to ensure that the system runs smoothly. For example, there’s a service that checks for software updates and another that allows you to share files. Fortunately, if your Windows services run into issues, you can repair them using the Services tool.
makeuseof.com
pCloud Black Friday Deals Lets You Store More for up to 85% Less
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. With files becoming larger and larger each year, most of us have started looking towards cloud storage as a way of securely storing our files online. But with most cloud storage companies charging a monthly fee, the cost can quickly rack up.
makeuseof.com
NordPass Premium Price Gets Halved on Black Friday
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. One of the most difficult things to do nowadays, where you need accounts for every little site you visit, is to remember all your passwords. Thankfully, tools like NordPass can help with all of that and much more. Even better, NordPass is running a massive Black Friday sale so you can save a lot of money!
makeuseof.com
5 Annoying Android Problems and How to Deal With Them
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Android is one of the most exciting mobile operating systems you can find. It checks the right boxes in most of the areas you'd expect a good operating system to deliver on. Unfortunately, like any technology you can think of, Android is not flawless.
makeuseof.com
Keysfan Annual Lowest Price on Black Friday! Lifetime Windows 10 Starts from $6.12
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Windows has a strong reputation for being an expensive operating system, but this doesn’t have to be the case. Keysfan makes Windows 10, along with other Microsoft software, more affordable than ever before, especially during the company’s Black Friday promotion.
makeuseof.com
Black Friday: Best Smart TV Deals to Grab This Year
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you've been saving up to get a new TV this Black Friday, then you're in luck because there are a lot of discounts available! From the more modest models to the luxury TVs, they all have a Black Friday discount that's worth your attention.
makeuseof.com
How to Generate Your Own GnuPG Key
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. GPG is software that is generally seen as difficult to use because it was used by typically tech-savvy people in the past. However, in recent years, especially when privacy concerns are on the rise, GPG has become an easy-to-use piece of software for computer users of all levels. It's even easier now to create your own GPG key.
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Check Your Wi-Fi Connection Strength on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Can you imagine doing all that you do today, both while you work and while you're enjoying leisure time, without a Wi-Fi connection? Wi-Fi is our lifeline which connects you to everything that matters—family and friends, work, entertainment, shopping, and more—all with a few clicks.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a New Open With Menu to Windows 11’s Context Menu
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Windows 11’s context menu has an Open with submenu that lists programs to select for opening files. However, that submenu isn’t very flexible since you can’t configure it.
makeuseof.com
How to Launch a PostgreSQL Database in the Cloud With AWS RDS
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. PostgreSQL (also known as Postgres) is one of the most widely-used database management systems. Many development teams use it as their database of choice when planning the development of an application.
makeuseof.com
Ensure Your Data Remains Private This Black Friday With Incogni
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Are you ready to take back your privacy? We know just how much the notion of "privacy" has changed over the past couple of decades with the rise of the internet and then social media.
makeuseof.com
SwitchBot Gadgets Get Up to 50% Cheaper for Black Friday With MUO Discount Codes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Automating your house isn't really all that hard to do these days, especially with so many cool products available to purchase. Some of our favorite gadgets come from SwitchBot. These little bots will help make your life so much easier and you won't really know how useful they are to you until you start using them day in and day out.
makeuseof.com
What Is DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials and Should You Install It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. You're being tracked online most of the time. Just about every website you visit tracks you, logs you, and profiles you for various reasons—serving you personalized ads is just one of them. To enhance your privacy protection from online tracking, you can install DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials on your Safari browser. This easy-to-install browser add-on for Safari will help you escape advertising trackers and keep your search history private.
makeuseof.com
Feren OS vs. Zorin OS: Which of These Ubuntu Based Distros Is Best?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. When you think Linux, Ubuntu is the first thing that comes to mind. While Ubuntu on its own is as excellent as it gets, it continues to host other distributions, each vying for the top spot. Feren and Zorin OS are Linux variants, each drawing power from the ever-famous Ubuntu.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Windows 11's Auto HDR Feature
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Windows 11 offers Auto HDR, which has been the cause of great jubilation for some users. But for those unsure about what this means, what is Auto HDR, and why is it important?
makeuseof.com
Black Friday: Best Software Deals You're Going to Want
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday is a great time for any purchases, whether we're talking about products to make your home nicer, things to make you more efficient at work, or even software. Whatever it is you've been waiting to get your hands on, now's the time to check it out again and see if the price better suits your budget.
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
The crypto winter just got a whole lot colder, but these top cryptos could be heating up.
makeuseof.com
How to Survive Black Friday: Avoid Scams, Streamline Shopping, and Find Your Inner Peace
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday should be just another day. Yet thanks to marketing and culture, it has seeped into the national consciousness as a "must do" activity. But Black Friday comes with concerns, from overspending and obsessing over the "right" deal to scams.
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Platforms to Stake Your Cryptocurrency
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Crypto staking offers the prospect of earning passive income on idle crypto assets. However, selecting the right platform to stake crypto is key to earning substantial rewards and maintaining the safety of your tokens. So what are the best crypto platforms to stake your cryptocurrencies?
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Accessories
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.
Comments / 0