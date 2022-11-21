Read full article on original website
Inside Dolly Parton's childhood home, a two-room log cabin where she lived with her 11 siblings
Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park features a replica of her childhood home. The original log cabin had no electricity or running water.
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Ryan Seacrest: Your New Year's Eve guide to celebrating from the couch
As 2022 is winding down, the New Year's Eve celebrations are turning up. If you prefer to stay in, get the deets on all of the TV specials.
Dolly Parton Posts Tribute to Miley Cyrus on Her 30th Birthday: 'Can't Wait to Celebrate with You'
The country star and Cyrus are slated to co-host Miley's New Year's Eve Party together on NBC next month Dolly Parton is honoring her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her 30th birthday! On Wednesday, the country star posted a tribute to celebrate Cyrus' milestone birthday, sharing pictures of herself and the "Wrecking Ball" singer from their recent photoshoot to promote their upcoming appearance together on NBC next month. "Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!" Parton, 76, wrote in the Instagram caption. "I can't wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new...
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]
New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Reese Witherspoon Sells Stunning $7.35 Million Nashville Manor Home — See Inside! [Pictures]
Reese Witherspoon has sold her spectacular estate in Nashville, and pictures show a historic showplace that's been renovated to include all of the latest amenities without losing its classic appeal. Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, sold their 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 8,399-square-foot Southern manor home in a historic and...
Brooke Shields Felt “Taken Advantage Of” During Infamous Barbara Walters Interview After Being Asked For Her Measurements As A Teenager
Drew Barrymore and Brooke Shields exchanged horror stories about their experiences being interviewed by Barbara Walters during this morning’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. While Barrymore said she loves the veteran journalist despite her own awkward interview, Shields remembered feeling “so taken advantage of” during her time chatting with Walters.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
'The Voice's Bryce Leatherwood on Making Blake Shelton Proud: 'I Hope to Be Something Like Him One Day'
"I think it says a lot about a man who's been able to do something for 12 years," the 22-year-old The Voice contestant tells PEOPLE Bryce Leatherwood wants to make his coach Blake Shelton proud before his exit on The Voice. The 22-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia, came back strong on Monday night with his performance of George Strait's classic "Amarillo by Morning" after being saved by the wildcard last week. "This is the first time I've ever felt like a stage mom," Shelton, 46, said after his...
Jimmie Allen and Elle King to Host Nashville New Year’s Eve Special With Rachel Smith
Music City will welcome the new year with New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on CBS, and the hosts for the night have officially been revealed. Country artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight anchor Rachel Smith have signed on to host the special. The special returns...
Reba McEntire Shares Heartbreaking Loss of Her ‘Life Companion’ Dog, Riddler
Reba McEntire turned to social media on Friday (Nov. 18) to share the heartbreaking loss of her "life companion" — her dog Riddler, who died on Wednesday (Nov. 16) after a short battle with lymphoma. The country icon posted a picture of herself and her boyfriend and Big Sky...
Ryan Griffin and Jay DeMarcus Cover the Beach Boys’ ‘Little Saint Nick’ [Listen]
Red Street Country artist Ryan Griffin has teamed up with his label’s CEO, Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus, to offer a fresh rendition of “Little Saint Nick.”. The ebullient holiday tune was first released and made famous by the Beach Boys in 1964. Griffin and DeMarcus’ cover melds the...
Lainey Wilson’s Not a Spender, But She’s Got a Splurge in Mind to Celebrate Her CMAs Wins
CMA Awards breakout Lainey Wilson won the first two trophies of her career at the 2022 awards show on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and they were big ones -- she won the New Artist of the Year award, and then followed that up with Female Vocalist of the Year trophy later in the night.
It’s a Girl! Watch Sadie Robertson Huff’s Adorable Baseball-Themed Gender Reveal
Sadie Robertson Huff and her husband Christian will become parents of two when a new baby girl joins the family. The couple recently gathered with family and friends to learn the sex of their second child. They went with a classic baseball-themed reveal, in which Robertson Huff pitched a ball to her husband, which he smashed with a baseball bat, revealing a cloud of colored dust.
Garth Brooks Announces a Las Vegas Residency Launching May 2023
Garth Brooks is the latest country artist to mount a Las Vegas residency. During a stop on ABC's Good Morning America on Monday (Nov. 14), he shared all of the details. In fact, Brooks was so excited about his upcoming shows that he spilled the beans right at the beginning of the interview, instead of drawing it out into a big announcement.
Dierks Bentley, Billy Strings + Charlie Worsham Hit a ‘High Note’ on New Collaboration [Watch]
Dierks Bentley and Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Billy Strings have teamed up for a brand-new duet, “High Note.” The rootsy five-minute song, which was written by Charlie Worsham and Jim Beavers, also features Worsham on acoustic guitar. Longtime Bentley fans will hear the unmistakable sonic similarities to the country...
Miranda Lambert Invites Us Into Her Kitchen With New Cookbook, ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’
Ring the dinner bell, y'all! Miranda Lambert is serving up some delicious Southern recipes in her first cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen. Her debut cookbook will feature some of the singer's favorite recipes, including quite a few from her childhood in Texas. The book will also include some stories from Lambert's life off the road, surrounded by her close group of girlfriends.
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]
Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Her Real, In-the-Moment Reaction to Her Grammy Nomination [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini received a nomination for the 2023 Grammy Awards for "Heartfirst," the lead single from her 2022 album, Subject to Change, and to say she was excited would be an understatement — and rightfully so. The song is up for Best Country Solo Performance, and Ballerini shared her...
Jelly Roll Explains His Johnny Cash-Like CMA Awards Outfit
Jelly Roll stormed the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet in a black jacket and cowboy boots. It was a nod to country music's most famous Man in Black, but that's not the real reason he chose this look. Prior to the show, the "Son of a Sinner" singer talked to...
