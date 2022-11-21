ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste of Country

People

Dolly Parton Posts Tribute to Miley Cyrus on Her 30th Birthday: 'Can't Wait to Celebrate with You'

The country star and Cyrus are slated to co-host Miley's New Year's Eve Party together on NBC next month Dolly Parton is honoring her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her 30th birthday! On Wednesday, the country star posted a tribute to celebrate Cyrus' milestone birthday, sharing pictures of herself and the "Wrecking Ball" singer from their recent photoshoot to promote their upcoming appearance together on NBC next month.  "Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!" Parton, 76, wrote in the Instagram caption. "I can't wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new...
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows

What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place.  The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]

New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Decider.com

Brooke Shields Felt “Taken Advantage Of” During Infamous Barbara Walters Interview After Being Asked For Her Measurements As A Teenager

Drew Barrymore and Brooke Shields exchanged horror stories about their experiences being interviewed by Barbara Walters during this morning’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. While Barrymore said she loves the veteran journalist despite her own awkward interview, Shields remembered feeling “so taken advantage of” during her time chatting with Walters.
RadarOnline

Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
People

'The Voice's Bryce Leatherwood on Making Blake Shelton Proud: 'I Hope to Be Something Like Him One Day'

"I think it says a lot about a man who's been able to do something for 12 years," the 22-year-old The Voice contestant tells PEOPLE Bryce Leatherwood wants to make his coach Blake Shelton proud before his exit on The Voice. The 22-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia, came back strong on Monday night with his performance of George Strait's classic "Amarillo by Morning" after being saved by the wildcard last week. "This is the first time I've ever felt like a stage mom," Shelton, 46, said after his...
WOODSTOCK, GA
Taste of Country

It’s a Girl! Watch Sadie Robertson Huff’s Adorable Baseball-Themed Gender Reveal

Sadie Robertson Huff and her husband Christian will become parents of two when a new baby girl joins the family. The couple recently gathered with family and friends to learn the sex of their second child. They went with a classic baseball-themed reveal, in which Robertson Huff pitched a ball to her husband, which he smashed with a baseball bat, revealing a cloud of colored dust.
Taste of Country

Miranda Lambert Invites Us Into Her Kitchen With New Cookbook, ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’

Ring the dinner bell, y'all! Miranda Lambert is serving up some delicious Southern recipes in her first cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen. Her debut cookbook will feature some of the singer's favorite recipes, including quite a few from her childhood in Texas. The book will also include some stories from Lambert's life off the road, surrounded by her close group of girlfriends.
TEXAS STATE
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

