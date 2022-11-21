Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
$500 Stimulus Check For Residents: Deadline Approaching FastC. HeslopChicago, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed
According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge drops new contract demands
The New York Yankees are in hot pursuit of a superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but he is doing his due diligence and meeting with the West Coast teams looking to sign him in free agency. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already indicated that he prefers Judge stay in pinstripes for the remainder of his career, but he’s going to have to cough up a new super yacht to get it done.
Cardinals: Paul DeJong – The Downfall We Should Have Seen Coming
Paul DeJong’s decline began in his All-Star 2019 season, and we all were too naïve to see it coming. When taking a deep dive into Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong’s rollercoaster ride at the plate the past few seasons, the proof was not in the results but at the inconsistencies of how his swing operates. Undoubtedly, DeJong’s 2018 and 2019 seasons with the club were his best. In 2018 he slashed .241/.313/.433 in 490 plate appearances and in his All-Star campaign in 2019 he slashed .233/.318/.444 in 664 trips to the dish.
Texas Rangers: Moore, Maddux additions keep momentum going
In the midst of what is expected to be a busy offseason for the Texas Rangers, the franchise keeps building their infrastructure to support what they hope will be a turnaround in the standings in 2023 and beyond. Texas Rangers make more hires in front office, coaching staff. The Texas...
Brian Cashman hints at good news on Yankees’ free agent Matt Blake
The New York Yankees seem to be making tangible progress on Aaron Judge, their most prominent free agent. But, if Hal Steinbrenner halted the team’s momentum right now and cut off all free agent spending, right field would only be one of two tremendous trouble spots. Judge revolutionized the...
5 Cardinals who must improve this off-season
This off-season’s improvement will be critical for several members of the St. Louis Cardinals roster. Whether it is for the 2023 team or their respective futures remains to be seen. A handful of Cardinals had some tremendous moments during the 2022 season. Thankfully the team is loaded with outstanding...
Three Chiefs free agent signings to be thankful for
The Kansas City Chiefs are rolling through their competition in 2022, and fans should be thankful for these free agent additions this past offseason. On Thanksgiving, people will gather in the name of food, camaraderie, and end the day with some mediocre football matchups. It is a Thanksgiving tradition. The Kansas City Chiefs have not had a Thanksgiving Day game in decades, but that is okay. The Chiefs would rather play in February anyway.
ESPN must know something Braves fans don’t about Jacob deGrom
The Atlanta Braves don’t make much sense for Jacob deGrom at this juncture, yet ESPN still expects him to sign with the Mets rival. After Atlanta extended Charlie Morton, thus giving them a starting rotation four deep, it didn’t make much sense to make Jacob deGrom an offer upwards of $45 million+ per season. The Braves need to save that money for a shortstop, presumably, especially with Dansby Swanson in free agency.
Yankees never stood chance with Aaron Judge if Steph Curry lures him to Giants
Good on the San Francisco Giants for pulling out all the stops. May the best team win. But as much as Steph Curry is a legend in his own right, there’s no way he’s going to have any extra pull on Aaron Judge’s eventual free agency decision.
FanSided
297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0