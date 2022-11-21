ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bravotv.com

You Have to See Dolores Catania and Boyfriend Paulie’s Gorgeous Christmas Tree

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and her beau are settling in for Christmastime with some dazzling decor. As the winter weather creeps in, Dolores Catania and her boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell, are ready to get cozy. In September, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member revealed to BravoTV.com that while she doesn’t “officially live” at her beau’s house, she spends “a lot of time” there. “That’s an adjustment for both of us,” she shared at the time. “That wasn’t something I planned on.”
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Changed Up Her Hair: “Like My New Look?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has a new hairstyle and she is “in love” with it. Teresa Giudice is no stranger to switching up her hair. In 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member debuted a rose gold color and declared she was “loving” it. The following year, she showed off her chic cut and light brown highlights, and in 2021, she was “feeling fresh” with a revamped style featuring copper and dirty blonde hues.
Us Weekly

Luis Ruelas’ Ex-Wife Marisa Dimartino Ruelas Speaks Out on Relationship With Teresa Giudice: ‘She’s Very Nice’

Keeping it civil. Luis “Louie” Ruelas‘ ex-wife, Marisa Dimartino Ruelas, spoke out about her relationship with his new spouse, Teresa Giudice, for the first time. “She’s very nice,” Dimartino Ruelas, 48, told Page Six on Wednesday, November 9. The mom of two added that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, “couldn’t have been more accommodating and respectful” when they met.
Reality Tea

Mauricio Umansky Says Kyle Richards Is “A Hundred Percent Right” In Feud With Kathy Hilton

Well if you thought things ended poorly between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion… things may have just gotten even more intense. Mauricio Umansky, Kyle’s husband, has come forward telling Us Weekly he’s team Kyle all day. “It was really hard [to watch]. I know a lot […] The post Mauricio Umansky Says Kyle Richards Is “A Hundred Percent Right” In Feud With Kathy Hilton appeared first on Reality Tea.
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
realitytitbit.com

Gabe Brown's eyeliner on Alaskan Bush People has fans talking but Raiven has a fitting reply

Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown becomes the talk of the town after every new episode’s release and the reason is that he now wears eyeliner on the show. A new episode of the Discovery+ show aired on October 30th. Entitled No Sleep Till Petersburg, the episode sees the Brown family battling many situations at once. There are issues with their boat and they are also chasing the deadline to see a dream property.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy