Mets have ready-made Jacob deGrom replacement to sign

The New York Mets are in a tough spot with Jacob deGrom officially hitting free agency, and they are predicted to be ready to sign someone in his place. The New York Mets may be losing ace Jacob deGrom to free agency, and while it would be wise for them to invest in him and they would probably like to, he could choose to sign elsewhere. Experts predict that they may be ready to sign Carlos Rodon as a backup plan if things don’t work out.
Aaron Judge rumors: Giants, Dodgers could be in trouble

The New York Yankees fanbase won’t like this latest update regarding Aaron Judge’s visit with the San Francisco Giants, but it also gives them reason to remain hopeful. Aaron Judge is the top free agent available this MLB offseason, and understandably so. He did win the AL MVP award after breaking the league’s single-season home run record with the New York Yankees. Now, he is making his rounds as a free agent, and Yankees fans are worried that he might sign elsewhere.
Steph Curry has a sick motive for recruiting Aaron Judge to Giants

The San Francisco Giants pitch to Aaron Judge included a guest appearance from Steph Curry, a noted Boston Red Sox fan. Steph Curry’s appearance during the Giants pitch was innocent for the most part — Steph would welcome another star athlete to the Bay area with open arms, especially one he could share the limelight with in the twilight of his career.
MLB insider thinks a contender might make a strong play for Xander Bogaerts

An MLB insider thinks that this team from the NL East could potentially make a play for free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The MLB free agency period has begun, and we have already seen top free agents sign, such as Rafael Montero with the Houston Astros and Anthony Rizzo with the New York Yankees. Yet, there are still many big-name free agents that remain unsigned, one of them being Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts. This year, the Red Sox and Bogaerts weren’t close to reaching an agreement on a contract extension, setting up the shortstop’s trip to free agency.
Braves shouldn’t worry about losing Dansby Swanson according to MLB experts

The Atlanta Braves are going to be in a free agency dogfight to keep Dansby Swanson, but fans shouldn’t worry too much according to MLB experts. Perhaps the biggest fear for the Atlanta Braves and their fans this offseason is that they will relive last offseason with Freddie Freeman by watching hometown shortstop Dansby Swanson leave for another team in 2023.
One player linked to the Angels in ESPN's newest article

The Los Angeles Angels have already had an eventful offseason, signing Tyler Anderson and trading for Gio Urshela. The Anderson signing addressed a rotation that needed more arms, and the Urshela trade addressed the serious problem the Angels had with their infield depth. Another issue the Angels have is the...
3 Jacob deGrom destinations that would break Mets fans hearts

New York Mets fans may have accepted that ace Jacob deGrom could sign elsewhere, but signing with one of these three teams will break their hearts. This year’s MLB free agency class is extremely top-heavy, with outfielder Aaron Judge ranking atop the list of best players, and four top-tier shortstops in Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts all available. When it comes to starting pitching, Jacob deGrom leads the way.
