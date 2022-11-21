ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Beast

Professor Discovers Egg Whites Can Be Used to Create Affordable Water Purifying-Filters

Studies show that each year the amount of microplastic pollution is increasing. Despite what their name may suggest, microplastics account for 92% of plastic pollution found on the ocean’s surface. These disheartening facts are compounded by a growing worldwide water scarcity, as nearly half of the globe's population could be living in areas with a shortage of water as early as 2025.
Phys.org

Insights into a 'hot' microbe that can grow on nitrogen while producing methane

Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology have successfully enhanced cultivation of a microorganism that can fix nitrogen (N2) while producing methane (CH4) and ammonia (NH3) and investigated exciting details of its metabolism. Carbon and nitrogen are essential elements of life. Some organisms take up key positions for...
earth.com

Unexpected carbon pump found in the Arctic Ocean

In the midst of much conversation about rising carbon emissions and their effect on the atmosphere and climate of Earth, a new study has identified a hitherto unrecognized carbon sink at the bottom of the Arctic Ocean. This involves a previously unknown transport route that makes use of currents to pump carbon, absorbed from the atmosphere by plant plankton at the ocean surface, down to the deepest, darkest depths.
ScienceBlog.com

Turning concrete into a clean energy source

Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
BGR.com

New genetically engineered houseplant cleans air as efficiently as 30 plants

A Paris-based startup has created a genetically engineered houseplant that can literally clean the air within your home. The plant builds off the natural purifying properties that houseplants already offer. So, while it adds some color to whatever room you put it in, it’s also actively keeping the air cleaner than 30 houseplants can together.
GreenMatters

New Zealand Looks to Lower Animal Farming Impact by Removing Methane From Cow Burps

One of the most pollutive industries in the world is, without a doubt, animal agriculture. From wasting large amounts of water to taking down forested land, animal farms take a major toll on surrounding ecosystems and the planet as a whole. But right now, scientists are seeking out ways to lower the environment impact of cow burps in New Zealand — specifically in regards to methane emissions.
maritime-executive.com

Calling Suppliers: Norway Needs Tech for World's First Ship Tunnel

The Norwegian Coastal Administration (Kystverket) is building a one-of-a-kind maritime infrastructure project: the world's first full-size ship tunnel. It is a once-in-a-career opportunity for suppliers of maritime infrastructure systems, unlikely to be repeated on a decadal timescale, and the agency is calling for proposals. The Stad Ship Tunnel will allow...
bicmagazine.com

DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
The Independent

Reservoirs filling rapidly in deluge but hosepipe bans remain

The Autumn deluge has seen reservoir levels rise rapidly, according to water companies, but some parts of the UK remain under a hosepipe ban.In July and August, reservoirs across the north of England dropped dramatically following months of record low rainfall, with some reaching unprecedented levels, exposing lost villages and drowned bridges.Yorkshire Water said the county had the same amount of rainfall in September and October as it did over the whole summer, from April to the end of August, but the region is still officially classed as in drought.The firm said reservoir levels rose by 19% in the last...
seafoodsource.com

BC salmon fishery on verge of commercial collapse

Low returns of wild salmon in the Canadian province of British Columbia over the summer have those involved in B.C.'s commercial fishery concerned about its future. Wild salmon species failed to return in expected numbers in some rivers this year, most notably the Fraser River. And where there were reports of strong runs, a lack of commercial infrastructure limited the harvest.
yankodesign.com

Alien-like underwater agricultural farms bring self-sustaining greenhouses to coastal communities

Greenhouses are among the prettiest things you can see (well, if they’re done right). But there are places that having such places can be a challenge if water supply or weather is an issue. There are researchers trying to find solutions for these kinds of problems and so we’re seeing innovations when it comes to greenhouses and plant care. Those who live in coastal communities but are experiencing arid weather will definitely benefit from this latest agricultural farm innovation.
GreenMatters

As Climate Mitigation Efforts Stumble, We Need Climate Adaptation More Than Ever

For decades, scientists have been saying that we need to make efforts to stop the climate crisis in its tracks. But as the climate emergency continues to get worse, it’s clear that many are tragically content with ignoring that advice. So instead of mitigation (or ideally, alongside mitigation) we must ramp up climate adaptation. But what does adaptation to climate change involve, exactly?
disruptmagazine.com

How To Prevent Corrosion On The Car Body And What To Do If It Already Exists?

The unaesthetic orange formations do not just turn a beautiful car into a “worn out” vehicle. Corrosion adversely affects the driving characteristics of a car, so leaving it unattended is dangerous. If you don’t want to look for a company with a “We buy junk cars in Birmingham, AL” sign just yet, then it’s worth learning how to prevent corrosion on your car.
BBC

Study of geothermal energy from disused coal mines wins grant

Water lying in old coal mines could be used to grow food, a council has said. Durham County Council has secured a £110,000 grant to study the feasibility of using the naturally generated heat from underground water in Horden near Peterlee. One idea is to use mine water pumped...
