Related
Food Beast
Professor Discovers Egg Whites Can Be Used to Create Affordable Water Purifying-Filters
Studies show that each year the amount of microplastic pollution is increasing. Despite what their name may suggest, microplastics account for 92% of plastic pollution found on the ocean’s surface. These disheartening facts are compounded by a growing worldwide water scarcity, as nearly half of the globe's population could be living in areas with a shortage of water as early as 2025.
Phys.org
Insights into a 'hot' microbe that can grow on nitrogen while producing methane
Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology have successfully enhanced cultivation of a microorganism that can fix nitrogen (N2) while producing methane (CH4) and ammonia (NH3) and investigated exciting details of its metabolism. Carbon and nitrogen are essential elements of life. Some organisms take up key positions for...
natureworldnews.com
By 2030, Superheated Rocks 12 Miles Beneath the Earth’s Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy to the World
The world might have unlimited access to clean energy from rocks heated to 752 degrees just 12 miles underneath the surface of the Earth but getting to them is more than it sounds. Hot rocks 12 miles beneath the surface reach a temperature of 752F. In a report on a...
earth.com
Unexpected carbon pump found in the Arctic Ocean
In the midst of much conversation about rising carbon emissions and their effect on the atmosphere and climate of Earth, a new study has identified a hitherto unrecognized carbon sink at the bottom of the Arctic Ocean. This involves a previously unknown transport route that makes use of currents to pump carbon, absorbed from the atmosphere by plant plankton at the ocean surface, down to the deepest, darkest depths.
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
ScienceBlog.com
Turning concrete into a clean energy source
Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
New genetically engineered houseplant cleans air as efficiently as 30 plants
A Paris-based startup has created a genetically engineered houseplant that can literally clean the air within your home. The plant builds off the natural purifying properties that houseplants already offer. So, while it adds some color to whatever room you put it in, it’s also actively keeping the air cleaner than 30 houseplants can together.
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
New Zealand Looks to Lower Animal Farming Impact by Removing Methane From Cow Burps
One of the most pollutive industries in the world is, without a doubt, animal agriculture. From wasting large amounts of water to taking down forested land, animal farms take a major toll on surrounding ecosystems and the planet as a whole. But right now, scientists are seeking out ways to lower the environment impact of cow burps in New Zealand — specifically in regards to methane emissions.
maritime-executive.com
Calling Suppliers: Norway Needs Tech for World's First Ship Tunnel
The Norwegian Coastal Administration (Kystverket) is building a one-of-a-kind maritime infrastructure project: the world's first full-size ship tunnel. It is a once-in-a-career opportunity for suppliers of maritime infrastructure systems, unlikely to be repeated on a decadal timescale, and the agency is calling for proposals. The Stad Ship Tunnel will allow...
bicmagazine.com
DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
How To Bring Plexiglass Back To Pristine Condition
Plexiglass is a durable material, with one drawback: It scratches easily and can look cloudy over time. Here's how to bring plexiglass back to a like-new state.
Chinese scientists have managed to create a strong, flexible ceramic
A new study reveals that ceramics can be made to bend like metal. This finding could lead to lighter, more efficient engines.
Reservoirs filling rapidly in deluge but hosepipe bans remain
The Autumn deluge has seen reservoir levels rise rapidly, according to water companies, but some parts of the UK remain under a hosepipe ban.In July and August, reservoirs across the north of England dropped dramatically following months of record low rainfall, with some reaching unprecedented levels, exposing lost villages and drowned bridges.Yorkshire Water said the county had the same amount of rainfall in September and October as it did over the whole summer, from April to the end of August, but the region is still officially classed as in drought.The firm said reservoir levels rose by 19% in the last...
seafoodsource.com
BC salmon fishery on verge of commercial collapse
Low returns of wild salmon in the Canadian province of British Columbia over the summer have those involved in B.C.'s commercial fishery concerned about its future. Wild salmon species failed to return in expected numbers in some rivers this year, most notably the Fraser River. And where there were reports of strong runs, a lack of commercial infrastructure limited the harvest.
yankodesign.com
Alien-like underwater agricultural farms bring self-sustaining greenhouses to coastal communities
Greenhouses are among the prettiest things you can see (well, if they’re done right). But there are places that having such places can be a challenge if water supply or weather is an issue. There are researchers trying to find solutions for these kinds of problems and so we’re seeing innovations when it comes to greenhouses and plant care. Those who live in coastal communities but are experiencing arid weather will definitely benefit from this latest agricultural farm innovation.
As Climate Mitigation Efforts Stumble, We Need Climate Adaptation More Than Ever
For decades, scientists have been saying that we need to make efforts to stop the climate crisis in its tracks. But as the climate emergency continues to get worse, it’s clear that many are tragically content with ignoring that advice. So instead of mitigation (or ideally, alongside mitigation) we must ramp up climate adaptation. But what does adaptation to climate change involve, exactly?
disruptmagazine.com
How To Prevent Corrosion On The Car Body And What To Do If It Already Exists?
The unaesthetic orange formations do not just turn a beautiful car into a “worn out” vehicle. Corrosion adversely affects the driving characteristics of a car, so leaving it unattended is dangerous. If you don’t want to look for a company with a “We buy junk cars in Birmingham, AL” sign just yet, then it’s worth learning how to prevent corrosion on your car.
kitco.com
Anglo American secures desalinated water supply for Los Bronces copper mine in Chile
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Anglo American said that in this first phase, the company will be supplied with desalinated water from a...
BBC
Study of geothermal energy from disused coal mines wins grant
Water lying in old coal mines could be used to grow food, a council has said. Durham County Council has secured a £110,000 grant to study the feasibility of using the naturally generated heat from underground water in Horden near Peterlee. One idea is to use mine water pumped...
