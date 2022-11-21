Angels News: LA Reportedly Showing Interest in All-Star Outfielder

He would solidify the Angels' lineup heading into 2023.

The Angels have been very active thus far in free agency, but GM Perry Minasian is showing no signs of slowing down .

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Angels are showing interest in free agent OF Mitch Haniger, who's been in the AL West since 2017. The Dodgers and Rangers are showing interest, as well.

Haniger began his career with the Diamondbacks in 2016, but has been with the Mariners since 2017. An All-Star in 2018, Haniger has been a great hitter over the course of his career, especially in supplying the power.

Haniger is a career .261 hitter with 112 home runs and 323 RBIs, and hit a career-high 39 home runs in 2021.

Last year, Haniger struggled with COVID-19 and an ankle injury, so he only played in 57 games. But he still hit 11 home runs and 34 RBIs, spending his time exclusively in right field.

Haniger has played in all three outfield spots throughout his career, so he would have the flexibility to move around.

As of now, the Angels outfield consists of Mike Trout, Taylor Ward , Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak . Trout and Ward will start after their dominant 2022 seasons , but the third spot is up for grabs. The Angels would love to see Adell or Moniak break out and play into that role, but neither of them have shown enough just yet.

Allowing Adell and Moniak time to ease into a starting role could provide them the opportunity to improve, without the pressure of being an everyday player. Adell is still just 23-years-old, while Moniak is 24.

Haniger could be a perfect fit in the outfield as he would provide instant slug behind Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon, and allow the Angels' young prospects more time to develop.

The Angels have already added All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson and infielder Gio Urshela this offseason. This could be the move that turns them into a serious contender.