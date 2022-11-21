Read full article on original website
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
First Cup flagship location to open Dec. 3 in Pearland
First Cup's online store offers whole and ground coffee beans on sale ahead of its retail store opening. (Courtesy Pexels) First Cup will open its flagship location Dec. 3 at 2645 E. Broadway St., Pearland. The store and roastery includes a drive-thru, over 5,500 square feet of community space, three private offices for rent and a conference room. Details on coffee subscription services and other online deals can be viewed on First Cup’s official website, which preciously launched Oct. 15. www.firstcup.com.
Jiujitsu studio Ground Dwellers now open in The Woodlands
Jessica Sims and owner Matt McFarlane are at the new Ground Dwellers location in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Ground Dwellers) Ground Dwellers opened its newest location in The Woodlands on Nov. 16 at 2408 Timberloch Place, Ste. B10, The Woodlands. The studio offers Brazilian jiujitsu training for children and adults for self-defense and weight loss purposes. 832-349-1603. www.grounddwellersthewoodlands.com.
Learn more Katy's October featured neighborhood, market data
A house located at Lesina Street. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Marcello Lakes, a Princeton Homes development, consists of about 380 homes. The community is situated close to numerous dining, shopping and activity options. It is also a short drive from the Grand Parkway and I-10, making it a desirable neighborhood for commuters.
Woodlands Favorite Opens a New Showcase Restaurant in River Oaks Shopping Center — Zanti Cucina Italiana Has Arrived
Burrata Caprese served with pesto and heirloom tomatoes is one of the dishes at the new Woodlands Burrata Caprese. (Photo Courtesy of Zanti Cucina Italiana) (Photo by Courtesy of Zanti Cucina Italiana) Look who is moving inside the loop. Zanti Cucina Italiana, which bills itself as an authentic Italian full-service...
Pearland’s ‘Yard Art R Us’ creates unique and adorable wooden holiday decor
HOUSTON – Thanksgiving is just days away, and after the big meal on Thursday, people will only be thinking about one thing - decorating for Christmas!. Yard Art R Us in Pearland is a local business that manufactures and produces holiday yard art with a unique, one-of-a-kind shopping experience unlike anything else you’ve ever seen.
Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving
The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
Chick'nCone opens third Houston-area eatery in Sugar Land
Chick'nCone opened a location in Sugar Land in mid-October. (Courtesy Chick'nCone) Chick'nCone, a national fried chicken franchise, opened its third Houston location in mid-October at 2228 Texas Drive, Sugar Land. The fast-casual chain offers three main entrees: a chicken sandwich, chicken tenders over a bed of cajun fries and chicken tenders in a waffle cone. The franchise owns 30 restaurants including one in Toronto, Canada, and two other Houston-area locations at 1919 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston, and 3202 E. Broadway St., Pearland. 346-309-2122. www.chickncone.com/location/sugarland-tx.
Luliet Ice Cream + Cookies serves up sweet treats in Conroe
Luliet Bakery opened a second location in Conroe on Nov. 15. (Courtesy Luliet Bakery) Cassandra joined Community Impact in November 2022. Covering Conroe and Montgomery County, she reports on local government, education, business, transportation and dining. Cassandra graduated from Lamar University in May 2019 where she spent four years at the student-run newspaper as editor in chief. Before joining CI, she spent time at The Port Arthur News, a local, daily newspaper in The Golden Triangle. She also operated as a freelance travel and magazine writer for numerous publications. Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors and photography.
Houston-area restaurants open for Thanksgiving
If you don't want to cook Thanksgiving dinner, you don't have to settle for heating up a frozen meal. There are still some restaurants that are open in the Houston area this holiday.
On rainy Thanksgiving, Montgomery County residents pick up meal to go, courtesy of Friends of Conroe
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Home health nurse Becky Castillo wanted to make sure that some of her patients whose family weren’t able to spend time with them had a Thanksgiving meal. On her day off on a drizzly Thursday morning, Castillo turned to…
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land announces $231 million expansion
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital this week announced that is expanding its campus to meet the growing needs of the region, with Fort Bend County's population expected to reach 1 million by 2027. Through a recently announced $231 million investment, the expansion project will include a large build-out of one...
Intersection improvements planned for Mason Road, Cypresswood Drive in Cypress
A project aiming to improve driver safety at Mason Road and Cypresswood Drive in Cypress is in the design phase. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A project aiming to improve driver safety at Mason Road and Cypresswood Drive in Cypress is in the design phase. Harris County Precinct 3 officials said the...
District buys large acreage
The District of Houston has purchased just over 13 acres of land on 11th Avenue adjacent to the downtown core, establishing a form of a land bank on which any number of civic or other structures could be built. The 13.12 acres at 3553 11th St. went up for sale...
Last-minute shoppers get groceries paid for by local fraternity
HOUSTON, Texas — Sometimes it pays to procrastinate. Wednesday night, some last-minute shoppers in southeast Houston got a surprise they won’t soon forget. Their groceries were completely paid for by a local chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Last minute grocery shopping on the day before Thanksgiving,...
Agenda Houston Black Friday shoe sale first of its kind, major deals for coveted kicks
Houston - Black-owned sneaker and designer streetwear store, Agenda Houston, is doing something they've never done before. Agenda Houston is offering holiday shoppers and shoe lovers never-before-seen savings on some of the most sought-after and hard-to-find sneakers on the market for Black Friday at their brand-new flagship store in Upper Kirby.
Stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022 – Grocery, Pharmacy & Retail!
Looking for stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022? You are in the right place!. Thanksgiving is a day for celebrating all of the things we’re thankful for alongside our loved ones. While we all envision Thanksgiving as a day when we can sit at home all day and watch football while eating ourselves into a coma, it’s all too common to have to make runs to the store for batteries for the remote control, extra whipped cream, other turkey day or everyday essentials, or just for some great deals.
Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
Street flooding in Deer Park area
Storm Chaser Pastor Jaime Garcia spotted this trouble spot in Deer Park. It's going to be messy on and off throughout the day all over the area, so be careful!
Essence of Beauty Skincare expanding services in Cypress
Essence of Beauty Skincare is celebrating 11 years of business in the Cypress area. (Courtesy Unsplash) Essence of Beauty Skincare is expanding its services with a spa boutique in early December at 16518 House & Hahl Road, Cypress. This boutique will offer professional skin care lines, natural bath and body care products, aromatherapy, skin supplements, mineral makeup and other products. Essence of Beauty Skincare—which offers plasma fibroblast, microcurrent, LED facials, skin tag removal, oncology facials, facial and body waxing, lash lift, and tinting and makeup application—is also introducing new treatments during this time. Owner Casandra Ocampo celebrates 11 years in business. 832-677-2117. www.essenceofbeautyskincare.com.
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: November 25 to 27, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
