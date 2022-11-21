ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday 2022: Save up to $1,099 on our favorite portable solar power products

By Mark Brezinski, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Black Friday 2022: Bluetti portable solar power deals Reviewed, Bluetti

It's that time again: Black Friday 2022 sales have started in earnest. Just about every retailer is dropping deep discounts throughout the week, with some sales extending throughout the rest of the month. If you've been holding off on a significant purchase, odds are you can pick it up now for cheap.

The biggest deal can be found on the AC300+B300, a home battery backup bundle that can be tied into your home grid to provide power during outages. Regularly priced at $4,098, it's currently on sale for $2,999—that's a whopping savings of $1,099! The AC300 is 100 modular, supporting up to 4 additional battery modules that allow for a massive total capacity: 12,288Wh.

One of the more interesting sales we're keeping an eye on is from Bluetti . We've had our eye on Bluetti since we reviewed the AC200P Portable Power Station and found it to be a remarkably flexible, high-capacity power storage solution. It's available for $2,799, a savings of $397.

Starting today and continuing through November 30 , Bluetti is cutting prices by hundreds of dollars on just about everything, including batteries, power stations and bundles that include solar panels.

Bluetti is notable for offering modular, expandable power stations. The AC200MAX , for example, allows for up to two additional battery modules, allowing for you to increase its capacity from 2,048Wh to an impressive 8192Wh. It's on sale for $3,099, a savings of $297, with this early Black Friday deal.

Outside of stormy situations, which both limit sunlight and present a risk to their waterproofing, solar panels can function as alternatives to gas generators in many scenarios: They're more compact, lightweight and put out zero emissions.

Renewable energy has been surging in popularity this year, but fully outfitting your home with solar panels is still cost prohibitive in many areas. Bluetti's portable solar panels and energy storage solutions can help get you more energy independent, either at home or on the go.

