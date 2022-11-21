Read full article on original website
Could hemp be a key tool in fight against climate change?
N all the debates on how to curb climate change, hemp is hardly mentioned. Better known as cannabis, modern varieties of hemp are too weak to use as narcotics, but they are extremely efficient at absorbing and locking up carbon. Hemp is one of the fastest-growing plants in the world...
Companies pledge to reduce plastic waste, but the burden falls to you
One million plastic bottles are purchased every minute globally. Magda Ehlers/PexelsCommitments often lack clarity and real efforts to curtail plastic use overall.
Building Design & Construction
FullStack Modular prepares to begin work on its first California project
Next February, FullStack Modular, a leading supplier of prefabricated modules, is scheduled to begin production for its first project in California, a, 86,000-sf, six-story, 143-room hotel that will be the Treehouse Hotel brand’s debut in the United States. Starwood Capital Group launched Treehouse in 2019 as a eco-friendly lifestyle...
myscience.org
Pollution of the Glatt by trace substances is decreasing
Together with the Canton of St. Gallen, Eawag has been investigating the impact of the expansion of the wastewater treatment plant at Flawil to include a stage for the removal of micropollutants on water quality in the River Glatt. Initial results now show a very positive picture. The expansion of...
A Machine That Turns Rotten Groceries Into Energy? Meet the Guys Making Waste Useful.
The founders of Divert are using old produce to create energy, but they're also helping grocery stores waste less food.
industrytoday.com
Silberline to Reduce its Carbon Footprint
Fenton Packaging Solutions began its cooperation with US-based aluminium effect pigments manufacturer Silberline three years ago. The challenge was to make the packaging of pigments more sustainable and seek a carbon footprint reduction. “We had been freighting empty, nestable, stackable, 6-gallon steel pails for our European pigments operations from a...
Researchers said the potentially harmful industrial plastic chemicals in American fast food
A recent study found that more than 80% of fast food items popular in US fast food restaurants contain chemicals harmful to human health, such as phthalates and other plastic ingredients. The new study was published in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology.
coloradopolitics.com
A bill to secure our food supply | GABEL
A country that is unable to feed its people is a country that is unable to defend itself. That said, accessibility to affordable labor is key to maintaining the ag industry. American consumers enjoy the safest, most abundant and most affordable food supply in the world, even as this week’s Thanksgiving dinner costs 20% more than last year. The American Farm Bureau releases data annually about the cost of the celebratory meal and the increase this year is largely attributed to inflation, supply-chain disruptions and turkey number decreases as a result of avian influenza. If I had a dollar for every time I’ve typed “supply-chain disruption” since 2020, I would be able to absorb the price increase myself.
