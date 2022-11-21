ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Could hemp be a key tool in fight against climate change?

N all the debates on how to curb climate change, hemp is hardly mentioned. Better known as cannabis, modern varieties of hemp are too weak to use as narcotics, but they are extremely efficient at absorbing and locking up carbon. Hemp is one of the fastest-growing plants in the world...
Building Design & Construction

FullStack Modular prepares to begin work on its first California project

Next February, FullStack Modular, a leading supplier of prefabricated modules, is scheduled to begin production for its first project in California, a, 86,000-sf, six-story, 143-room hotel that will be the Treehouse Hotel brand’s debut in the United States. Starwood Capital Group launched Treehouse in 2019 as a eco-friendly lifestyle...
SUNNYVALE, CA
myscience.org

Pollution of the Glatt by trace substances is decreasing

Together with the Canton of St. Gallen, Eawag has been investigating the impact of the expansion of the wastewater treatment plant at Flawil to include a stage for the removal of micropollutants on water quality in the River Glatt. Initial results now show a very positive picture. The expansion of...
industrytoday.com

Silberline to Reduce its Carbon Footprint

Fenton Packaging Solutions began its cooperation with US-based aluminium effect pigments manufacturer Silberline three years ago. The challenge was to make the packaging of pigments more sustainable and seek a carbon footprint reduction. “We had been freighting empty, nestable, stackable, 6-gallon steel pails for our European pigments operations from a...
OHIO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

A bill to secure our food supply | GABEL

A country that is unable to feed its people is a country that is unable to defend itself. That said, accessibility to affordable labor is key to maintaining the ag industry. American consumers enjoy the safest, most abundant and most affordable food supply in the world, even as this week’s Thanksgiving dinner costs 20% more than last year. The American Farm Bureau releases data annually about the cost of the celebratory meal and the increase this year is largely attributed to inflation, supply-chain disruptions and turkey number decreases as a result of avian influenza. If I had a dollar for every time I’ve typed “supply-chain disruption” since 2020, I would be able to absorb the price increase myself.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy