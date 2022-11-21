ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

WREG

North Memphis shooting sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of North Dunlap Street just after 5 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle. Police say he is in critical condition. No suspect information has been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Video of suspect vehicle released after shooting outside Orange Mound clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police have released video of a suspect vehicle following a shooting outside a health clinic in Orange Mound Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Haynes Road outside of the Shelby County Health Department’s Cawthorn Clinic around 10 a.m. According to police, officers found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shooting this afternoon in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 401 North Dunlap Street. One male shooting victim was taken to Regional One Health by private vehicle. He is listed in critical condition. No suspect information at this time. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two kids shot during apparent drive-by in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are recovering after being shot in Southwest Mmephis Wednesday night. A 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were injured when numerous shots were fired into a house on the 4000 Block of Westmont Road near Raines. Police say it happened just before midnight. Both juveniles were transported to LeBonhuer in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in critical condition after police say was shot on Thanksgiving morning. Police say the victim arrived in a private vehicle to Methodist North around 5 a.m. He is currently in critical condition. Police believe he was shot in the Raleigh area.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged with rape of minor at Collierville church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 36-year-old man has been arrested on rape and kidnapping charges after an incident involving a minor at a Collierville church. Adam Perry of Olive Branch, Mississippi, is charged with aggravated rape, sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated kidnapping. Court records show he was indicted by a grand jury Monday […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Three children, woman injured in Raleigh crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman and three children were rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Raleigh Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened at Ridgemont Avenue and New Allen Road around 1 p.m. One child was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The other two children were taken to the hospital in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Jonesboro man arrested for several car thefts, break-ins

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An 18-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he was involved in several car thefts and break-ins in the area. Treveontae Dejoshua Harrison was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for several incidents between Monday, Aug. 15 and Thursday, Sept. 1. A probable cause...
JONESBORO, AR
actionnews5.com

Suspect arrested after Southaven shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for attempted murder after a shooting in Southaven. Police were called to the scene at Village Foods on Rasco Road on Sunday, November 20 where several vehicles had been hit by gunfire. The next day, police were able to identify the...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Kait 8

Man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man involved in a fatal head-on crash earlier this year now faces a manslaughter charge. Mississippi County District Judge Catherine Palmer Dean found probable cause to charge 34-year-old Robert Smith, Jr. of Osceola with one count each of manslaughter and reckless driving. Arkansas State...
OSCEOLA, AR
WREG

Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
MyArkLaMiss

15-year-old shot by MPD officer charged with attempted murder

UPDATE: The 15-year-old teen in this incident has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault Against a First Responder, and Felony Evading Arrest. He is currently still being hospitalized for his injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition, and a police officer is injured Monday following a shooting and car […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KTLO

14-year-old arrested after fatally shooting Jonesboro man

JONESBORO — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night following a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead. Eighteen-year-old Christopher Anthony Rudley was shot in the face and killed at about 9:08 p.m. in the 300 block of Sagewood Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report. According to the...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than 20 shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. It happened on Sunday at the store on Elvis Presley Boulevard. According to police, the armed shoplifters entered the store through the automotive section after allegedly throwing a 4-way tire iron […]
MEMPHIS, TN

