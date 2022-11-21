ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

MLB experts predict if Xander Bogaerts will sign with Red Sox and for how much

ESPN’s panel of baseball writers and broadcasters thinks the Red Sox might sign Xander Bogaerts and probably won’t sign any other big-name free agents. ESPN’s baseball team of Bradford Doolittle, Alden Gonzalez, Joon Lee, Kiley McDaniel, Buster Olney, Jesse Rogers and David Schoenfield predicted where each of the top free agents would sign and what their contracts were likely to look like when they do.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Robert Williams expected to play for Celtics by Christmas following knee surgery (report)

BOSTON — The Celtics could be getting a big present in time for the holidays this year as Robert Williams III looked poised to get back on the floor before the end of 2022. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported Wednesday night that Williams’ agent Kevin Bradbury believes that the athletic center will be back by Christmas for the Celtics after undergoing knee surgery in September.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)

FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Between Maryland’s recent sports betting launch and the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day triple-header, our DraftKings Maryland promo code offer (here) unlocks a no-brainer promotion...
MassLive.com

Live Updates: Patriots at Vikings on Thanksgiving night

After feasting on some bad offenses over the past few weeks, the Patriots defense will be tested on Thanksgiving night as they play at the Minnesota Vikings. Superstar WR Justin Jefferson leads the Minnesota offense (8-2), which is coming off a brutal 40-3 drubbing against the Cowboys. That loss came just one week after the Vikings earned a “you have to believe in us now” overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.
MassLive.com

Former Red Sox OF Hunter Renfroe traded from Brewers to Angels

Hunter Renfroe continues to be good business high-mileage moving companies. The former Red Sox outfielder is on the move again. He was dealt from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the trade and tweeted:. “The Los Angeles Angels acquired outfielder Hunter Renfroe...
MassLive.com

Red Sox trade for Hoy Park who played in 23 games for Pirates in 2022

The Red Sox made a trade Wednesday, acquiring Hoy Park from the Pirates for left-handed prospect Inmer Lobo. Park was added to Boston’s 40-man roster. Park, a 26-year-old left-handed hitter who Pittsburgh designated for assignment earlier in the week, appeared in 23 games for the Pirates in 2022. He went 11-for-51 (.216 batting average) with two homers, two doubles, seven runs, six RBIs, four walks and 15 strikeouts.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

