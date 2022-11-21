Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Celtics trade rumors: Team expected to pursue big man as Rob Williams, Al Horford insurance (report)
BOSTON -- The Celtics could be getting some reinforcements back at the center spot next month in Rob Williams but that won’t stop the team from pursuing a trade for another big man according to a new report. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported on ESPN’s NBA Countdown on Wednesday...
Video shows NBA skills trainer Rob McClanaghan altering a woman’s drink, prosecutors say
Editor’s note: This story contains details about an alleged sexual assault. Video surveillance shows a Rhode Island man — who is facing rape and drugging charges — sprinkling something over the top of a woman’s drink before leaving a hotel bar with her, prosecutors said in court Tuesday.
Joe Mazzulla shows blind spot in Celtics loss to the Bulls | Brian Robb
The Celtics couldn’t have asked for a better start to their season this year, despite watching their nine-game winning streak come to an end against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Boston dropped to 13-4 on the year with the defeat but that’s still good enough for the best...
Celtics star Jayson Tatum has his own candy company ‘coming out pretty soon’
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been part of some big wins over his NBA career. But in the future, his focus could be more on Small Wins. That’s the name of a candy brand that Tatum says he’s debuting soon, according to an interview with the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.
Celtics injury report: Jayson Tatum questionable for Mavericks game Wednesday
Jayson Tatum is officially questionable for the Celtics’ game against the Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at TD Garden. Tatum was listed on the injury report with a left ankle sprain. Robert Williams III and Danilo Gallinari also continue to be out with their long-term injuries. Tatum tweaked his...
MLB experts predict if Xander Bogaerts will sign with Red Sox and for how much
ESPN’s panel of baseball writers and broadcasters thinks the Red Sox might sign Xander Bogaerts and probably won’t sign any other big-name free agents. ESPN’s baseball team of Bradford Doolittle, Alden Gonzalez, Joon Lee, Kiley McDaniel, Buster Olney, Jesse Rogers and David Schoenfield predicted where each of the top free agents would sign and what their contracts were likely to look like when they do.
Bills vs. Lions on Thanksgiving: Free live stream, TV, how to watch the early game
Detroit’s early game on Thanksgiving might actually be worth tuning in for this season. Like, really tuning in. Riding a three-game winning streak, Dan Campbell and company welcome Bills to town, and Buffalo hasn’t looked as infallible as early-season predictions would suggest. The game will be airing on CBS and is also available to stream for free.
Don’t let Celtics’ Jayson Tatum ‘fool y’all,’ he was always going to play vs. Luka Doncic
BOSTON — When Jayson Tatum popped up on the Celtics’ injury report ahead of their Wednesday game against the Mavericks, there was a chance he was going to sit in the marquee nationally-televised game. He was officially questionable because of a left ankle sprain he suffered in Monday’s loss to the Bulls.
Robert Williams expected to play for Celtics by Christmas following knee surgery (report)
BOSTON — The Celtics could be getting a big present in time for the holidays this year as Robert Williams III looked poised to get back on the floor before the end of 2022. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported Wednesday night that Williams’ agent Kevin Bradbury believes that the athletic center will be back by Christmas for the Celtics after undergoing knee surgery in September.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown is MVP candidate when at his best, according to Marcus Smart
BOSTON — While Jayson Tatum represents the Celtics as the face of the franchise, MVP candidate and first-team All-NBA star, he’s far from their sole reason of success. The C’s are contenders because of their depth and versatility, which Tatum is responsible for steering toward another NBA Finals berth.
Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)
FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving game: Free live stream, start time, TV channel
The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings close out the NFL on Thanksgiving with a primetime matchup of two teams that don’t traditionally play on Turkey Day. The Thursday night game will air on TV nationally via NBC. Fans can also watch the watch Patriots games for free with the official Patriots app or by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
Thanksgiving NFL guide: Live stream, TV schedule, why do Cowboys and Lions always play?
It’s the NFL on Thanksgiving once again as fans across the country get their fill of turkey and pigskin on the same day with a triple-header of games. This year, the New England Patriots are getting in on the Thanksgiving football action with Thursday night’s primetime game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Jakobi Meyers offers injury update, shares how Patriots managed shoulder in second half
MINNEAPOLIS — With a massive ice pack slung across his right shoulder in the visitors’ locker room at USBank Stadium, Jakobi Meyers had one word on his mind when asked how he was feeling after a 33-26 loss. “Sore,” Meyers told MassLive. “I’ll be alright though... It started...
DraftKings Maryland promo code: cap off Thanksgiving with bet $5, get $200 offer
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Between Maryland’s recent sports betting launch and the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day triple-header, our DraftKings Maryland promo code offer (here) unlocks a no-brainer promotion...
Live Updates: Patriots at Vikings on Thanksgiving night
After feasting on some bad offenses over the past few weeks, the Patriots defense will be tested on Thanksgiving night as they play at the Minnesota Vikings. Superstar WR Justin Jefferson leads the Minnesota offense (8-2), which is coming off a brutal 40-3 drubbing against the Cowboys. That loss came just one week after the Vikings earned a “you have to believe in us now” overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.
Former Red Sox OF Hunter Renfroe traded from Brewers to Angels
Hunter Renfroe continues to be good business high-mileage moving companies. The former Red Sox outfielder is on the move again. He was dealt from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the trade and tweeted:. “The Los Angeles Angels acquired outfielder Hunter Renfroe...
Patriots TE Hunter Henry believes overturned touchdown was actually a catch
MINNEAPOLIS — The referees at USBank Stadium were involved all evening long on Thanksgiving, but the most controversial call of the night undoubtedly came in the the third quarter. Diving for a Mac Jones pass at the goal line, Hunter Henry appeared to score a touchdown to put the...
Zach Wilson benched as Jets QB after disastrous start vs. Patriots (report)
It’s still unclear whether Zach Wilson is the quarterback of the future for the New York Jets. However, we now know that he’s reportedly not the team’s quarterback of the present. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Jets informed players that Wilson will not start...
Red Sox trade for Hoy Park who played in 23 games for Pirates in 2022
The Red Sox made a trade Wednesday, acquiring Hoy Park from the Pirates for left-handed prospect Inmer Lobo. Park was added to Boston’s 40-man roster. Park, a 26-year-old left-handed hitter who Pittsburgh designated for assignment earlier in the week, appeared in 23 games for the Pirates in 2022. He went 11-for-51 (.216 batting average) with two homers, two doubles, seven runs, six RBIs, four walks and 15 strikeouts.
