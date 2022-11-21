Read full article on original website
Related
Community briefs: Woodside students participate in Forestry Challenge, Atherton brainstorming how to celebrate 100 years and more
Atherton will turn 100 in September 2023. Town officials are polling residents on how they would like to celebrate. Options include a series of town dinners or events, a celebration in Holbrook-Palmer Park, a party in the new civic center, presentations on the town's history, a summer music series, themed summer events, an art walk, a parade and more.
TheAlmanac
Menlo Park, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information for Menlo Park, CAhttps://www.AlmanacNews.com
Comments / 0