Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits according to People, who confirmed the news on Nov. 21. According to the publication, the Phoenix Suns star, 26, and the model, 27, ended their relationship back in October. A source told the outlet that the split was thanks to their "incredibly busy schedules." Booker is a forward for the Phoenix Suns, who kicked off another season this fall, while Jenner is balancing her modeling career and her 818 tequila line. A source told People that the break up was mutual and that they plan on staying in touch. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," another source told the outlet. Jenner's reps did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR request for additional comment on the reported split.

3 DAYS AGO