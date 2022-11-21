Read full article on original website
Deal | Multiple AMD Ryzen 4000G, Ryzen 5000X and Ryzen 7000X processors receive significant reductions during Amazon Black Friday sales
Yesterday, we reported that the Ryzen 9 7950X had dropped below US$550, approximately two months after AMD launched the 16-core processor for US$699. However, Amazon has also reduced other members of the Ryzen 7000 series, as well as the core members of the Ryzen 5000 desktop series and even the Ryzen 5 4600G.
Samsung adds Nvidia, Qualcomm and IBM to its 3 nm customer list, despite abysmal yields
To improve the 3 nm yields that are barely reaching 20%, Samsung started working with US-based company Silicon Frontline Technology that specializes in electrostatic discharge prevention methods. Samsung is also developing a second generation 3 nm node, but it is unclear which stepping will be utilized by Nvidia, IBM and Qualcomm.
Radxa E25: Upgradeable networking device arrives for US$59 with 2.5 Gbit Ethernet and optional WiFi 6 connectivity
Radxa has introduced the E25, a new mini-PC that the company has designed to be used as a networking device. To that end, the Radxa E25 has twin 2.5 Gbit Ethernet ports and supports Linux server images. Specifically, Radxa offers Debian and Ubuntu images, as well as OpenWRT. The Radxa E25 features the following other ports too:
One UI 5: Samsung wants to finish Android 13 update rollout next month, two months ahead of schedule
In recent years, Samsung has taken its time with updating its mobile product stack to new versions of Android, albeit not to the same extent as the likes of LG. Last month’s One UI 5 release schedule implied that this would be the case for Android 13 too, with Samsung giving itself until February 2023 to finish up with the Galaxy A03, Galaxy A03s and the Galaxy A04s.
Qualcomm unveils Oryon Arm-based custom CPU cores coming to mobile PCs in 2023
The Oryon CPU core will be compatible with the Snapdragon platform, so it should be powering Qualcomm's upcoming Windows on Arm devices, but the technology can also be scaled for smartphones, AI-assisted driving, VR/AR and networking devices. With the Nuvia acquisition, Qualcomm signaled that it has serious plans to take...
Banana Pi BPI-M6 previewed with M.2 Key E expansion and powerful NPU
In September, Banana Pi introduced the BPI-PicoW-S3, a Raspberry Pi Pico W clone that it priced at under US$10. Now, the company has announced the BPI-M6, a single-board computer (SBC) powered by a SenaryTech SN3680 SoC and 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM. As is often the case with Banana Pi, it has revealed a product without confirming availability or pricing. Based on CNX Software’s estimates, Banana Pi may start selling the BPI-M6 by the summer of 2023, with the company taking months to release older models like the BPI-R2 Pro.
WEWATCH V51P projector announced with white noise feature and 350-in image
The WEWATCH V51P projector has been announced. The company claims that it is the first projector to offer a white noise feature, which could improve your sleep health or help you focus when meditating. You can turn off the white noise with a timer after falling asleep to avoid consuming energy through the night. Several sounds are available for the white noise tool, including bird calls, waves and a train; WEWATCH has said it chose these noises based on consumer research.
MSI Project 491C: World’s first ‘Super Ultra-Wide’ QD OLED and 240 Hz gaming monitor teased ahead of CES 2023 introduction
CES 2023 may be approximately 6 weeks away, but MSI has sought to tease a new gaming monitor format ahead of time. Revealed as ‘Project 491C’, MSI describes the monitor as the first ‘super ultra-wide’ with a QD-OLED curved panel. Although MSI has not confirmed this yet, Project 491C looks like two 16:9 monitors stitched together. In other words, we suspect that the monitor has a 32:9 aspect ratio.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen remake supports DLSS, FSR, cross-platform saves and adds a new Ultra+ mode for PC players
CD Projekt Red confirmed the highly-anticipated next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt would be downloadable on December 14. More details about what the upgrade has in store for players have now been revealed via a live stream on the company's official Twitch channel. There are plenty of platform-specific changes, the most important being support for AI upscaling techs such as Nvidia's DLSS and AMD FSR 2.0.
AMD and Nvidia reportedly lose market share in Q3 2022 as GPU shipments suffer massive 25% year-over-year decline
Jon Peddie Research (JPR) has published its latest report on the PC market in Q3 2022. The analysis suggests that Q3 numbers, a quarter in which the PC market traditionally picks up the pace, have failed to meet expectations. For instance, CPU shipments have reportedly decreased by 19% compared to Q3 2021.
Vivo X90 and X90 Pro launch with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, Zeiss-tuned cameras and 120Hz AMOLED displays
Vivo has launched the new and extremely premium X90 Pro+ Android 13 smartphone with the latest top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor today. However, there is also an X90 and an X90 Pro ready to grab attention too with the potentially comparable MediaTek Dimensity 9200 in very similar updated designs.
LG UltraGear 45GR95QE pricing and release date confirmed for new curved OLED gaming monitor
LG has now confirmed UltraGear 45GR95QE pricing, roughly three months after debuting the curved gaming monitor. The UltraGear 45GR95QE has a 45-inch display, as its name suggests, which makes it one of the largest UltraGear monitors that LG has released so far. Incidentally, the company announced the UltraGear 27GR95QE-B earlier this week, a 2.5K and 240 Hz monitor that sells for US$999.
Anbernic RG505: OLED gaming handheld launches for US$147.99 with Android 12
Anbernic has introduced the RG505, another in a long line of gaming handhelds that the company has released this year. Based on the Unisoc Tiger T618, the RG505 utilises 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of eMMC flash storage, plus a 5,000 mAh battery. For reference, the Unisoc Tiger T618 has two ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores, six Cortex-A55 CPU cores and a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU.
GKD Mini Plus Classic: Launch price confirmed for compact gaming handheld
Game Kiddy (GKD) finally appears ready to offer the Mini Plus Classic, two months on from teasing the device alongside the regular Mini Plus. To recap, the Mini Plus and Mini Plus Classic are similar gaming handhelds. However, the latter does not have a detachable element like the Mini Plus. Instead, its two joysticks are fixed, giving the Mini Plus Classic a larger footprint than the Mini Plus when removed from its case.
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders
Tesla is now looking at more than US$100 billion of potential revenue from its current Cybertruck preorder numbers. Those just surpassed the 1.5 million mark, and Tesla will be delivering its electric pickup with an exoskeleton made of the space-grade cold-rolled steel material also used in SpaceX's Starship exterior. A...
Huawei Watch Buds: Retail packaging leaks for smartwatch with removable earbuds
Huawei has released numerous smartwatches and fitness trackers this year, with the Watch GT Cyber being the strangest so far on account of its modular design. However, the Watch Buds may well take that crown, with its name offering clues as to its combined feature set. First emerging in April via a European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) listing, the Watch Buds had not been seen in the intervening months.
Scalped RTX 4080 GPUs are apparently selling 3x worse than RTX 4090 cards on eBay
We previously reported that the RTX 4080 supply on release day may have been considerably less than the RTX 4090. But, even with limited stock, there have been rumors that Nvidia’s newest Lovelace card isn’t moving as fast as the RTX 4090, a marked departure from past GPU launches. It now appears that, in addition to retailers, even scalpers are finding it hard to sell their RTX 4080 stock.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Premium earbuds to land Qualcomm aptX Lossless support
It has not been long since Bose announced the QuietComfort Earbuds II, but it has already revealed that a new feature will soon be heading to the premium earbuds. Introduced in early September for US$299, Bose bills the QuietComfort Earbuds as offering the 'world's best noise cancellation'. While that claim does not reference the earbuds' audio quality, Bose may soon have reason to brag about the QuietComfort Earbuds II in this regard too.
Honor 80 series debuts with an SE variant, up to 160MP main cameras and 66W SuperCharge
The Honor 80 series may be technically overshadowed by their new Magic Vs foldable flagship counterpart; however, they may still be capable of distracting some potential fans with their rear camera humps alone. The OEM has gone for the double-barrel look once again, although they have been modified considerably, particularly in the case of the infinity-symbol-like housing of the 80 Pro.
Honor Earbuds 3i: New TWS earbuds arrive with ANC and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
Honor has opened pre-orders for the Earbuds 3i in China, following the device’s announcement yesterday alongside the Honor 80 series and the Magic Vs. Available for CNY 499 (~US$70) in Honor’s home market, the Earbuds 3i mimic the design of the AirPods Pro 2. However, Honor has included a larger charging case, which the company’s CEO stressed had been designed to resemble a pebble for some reason.
