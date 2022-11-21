ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaze that destroyed 14 apartments at Athens complex under investigation: Fire department

By Nikolai Mather, Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago
Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services on Monday noted that the cause of Friday's fire at University Oaks remains under investigation.

An apartment block caught fire Friday evening at the housing complex on West Broad Street. Firefighters first responded to the fire at 5:30 p.m., only three minutes after being notified. By that point, firefighters noted, Building M, which suffered the most damage, "had a large volume of fire on the top floor and along much of the roofline."

University Oaks fire:Fire damages Athens apartment complex; no injuries reported

School fire:Athens police detain Cedar Shoals High School student after fire lit in restroom

Ultimately, 14 apartments were destroyed, with 12 of them occupied. The city estimates about 25 to 30 residents were displaced. No injuries were reported.

“We believe that the time of day and the fact that these apartments had in-date, and working smoke alarms contributed to early warning and time for escape," noted Battalion Chief Nate Moss in a news release. “Events like these are a sobering reminder to check dates on our own smoke alarms and to regularly test them.”

The fire department also noted that it worked with the local property manager to create a list of potentially affected tenants.

Local Red Cross volunteers also served as emergency responders for residents' "short-term needs," offering comfort kits and recovery planning to those impacted by the blaze.

