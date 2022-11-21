Video: Sugarcreek-area barn fire extinguished quickly on Saturday morning

SUGARCREEK ‒ Sugarcreek firefighters got a barn fire under control in less than four minutes of arriving on the scene Saturday morning, according to a post on the Sugarcreek Fire & Rescue Facebook page.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at 671 Seldenright Road SW, between Baltic and Sugarcreek.

No injuries were reported.

Sugarcreek Fire & Rescue thanked the Dover, Baltic and York fire departments and the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office for supplying manpower and water.

"Also, thanks to whoever brought the home made doughnuts!" the post said.

A video of the response and fire is posted at the department's Facebook page.