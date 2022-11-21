ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, OH

I-77 North in Richfield back open following crash

 3 days ago

All lanes have reopened on Interstate 77 North at I-271 in Richfield after the northbound side of the highway was blocked due to a crash earlier Monday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Motorists were advised to avoid the area for several hours.

Police said a garbage truck with a driver and passenger lost control, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries to both. Further information was not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: I-77 North in Richfield back open following crash

