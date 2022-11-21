Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza ShopTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
2022 Playoff Picture: Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens have had toughest schedules
Strength of schedule is always an interesting conversation during the offseason, but the gaze is often focused in the wrong direction. 2022 crystalizes this more than other recent years. Any fan looking at their team’s schedule this offseason would’ve circled the Los Angeles Rams as one of the toughest games on the itinerary.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Bengals, Patriots climb; Vikings, Giants, Jets stumble for Week 12
Week 11 in the NFL changed a few things for the strongest playoff contenders, while some of the bad teams, surprising or not, continued their season-long frustrations. There was no shakeup at the tippy top, but enough to add a little extra drama to the NFC and AFC playoff races.
NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough
Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
Ryan Review: Colts’ QB, Offense Become Predictable vs. Eagles
Matt Ryan and Indianapolis Colts’ offense showed their limitations in a heartbreaking Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Fired Colts offensive coordinator hired to help Eagles defense, per report
Marcus Brady didn't sit on his couch long. The former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator has been hired as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an ESPN report. This time, the 43-year-old will be on defensive side, offering perspective as an offensive coach on how he would attack Philadelphia's...
FOX Sports
NFL, college football odds: Insights on Cowboys-Giants, Michigan-Ohio State
If you’re looking for something to be thankful for this week, well, you have this: Getting betting nuggets a day early for NFL Week 12 odds and college football Week 13 odds. Yep, the Thanksgiving holiday moved up the deadline, and you, loyal reader, are the beneficiary. And while...
Colts' Biggest Underachievers - Latest NFL Power Rankings
Who does ESPN consider the Indianapolis Colts' biggest underachievers this season in their latest NFL Power Rankings?
msn.com
NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Rams losing streak extends to four games
The Los Angeles fell 27-20 on the road to the New Orleans Saints, extending their losing streak to four games, their longest such streak in the Sean McVay era. Injuries plagued LA yet again as they lost quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion), Ty Nseckhe (ankle), and A’Shawn Robinson (knee). As the injuries continue to pile up, the Rams first round pick (Detroit owns) is closer to be a top-5 pick. Are the LA Rams likely to finish in the bottom five of the NFL? Here are the Week 12 power rankings.
Yardbarker
Eagles hire former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady
The Philadelphia Eagles made a slightly surprising hiring on Wednesday. Just days after beating his former team, Nick Sirianni decided to bring in a man who he worked with in Indianapolis and who was fired a few short weeks ago – Marcus Brady. Who is Marcus Brady?. Brady was...
Steelers favorites for the 1st time all season versus the Colts
For the first time in the 2022 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are betting favorites. Pittsburgh has been underdogs in each of their first 10 games and the team is 3-7 during that stretch. But this week the Steelers are preparing to go on the road and take on the...
Comments / 0