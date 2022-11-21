The Los Angeles fell 27-20 on the road to the New Orleans Saints, extending their losing streak to four games, their longest such streak in the Sean McVay era. Injuries plagued LA yet again as they lost quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion), Ty Nseckhe (ankle), and A’Shawn Robinson (knee). As the injuries continue to pile up, the Rams first round pick (Detroit owns) is closer to be a top-5 pick. Are the LA Rams likely to finish in the bottom five of the NFL? Here are the Week 12 power rankings.

1 DAY AGO