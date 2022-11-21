ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough

Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
msn.com

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Rams losing streak extends to four games

The Los Angeles fell 27-20 on the road to the New Orleans Saints, extending their losing streak to four games, their longest such streak in the Sean McVay era. Injuries plagued LA yet again as they lost quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion), Ty Nseckhe (ankle), and A’Shawn Robinson (knee). As the injuries continue to pile up, the Rams first round pick (Detroit owns) is closer to be a top-5 pick. Are the LA Rams likely to finish in the bottom five of the NFL? Here are the Week 12 power rankings.
Yardbarker

Eagles hire former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady

The Philadelphia Eagles made a slightly surprising hiring on Wednesday. Just days after beating his former team, Nick Sirianni decided to bring in a man who he worked with in Indianapolis and who was fired a few short weeks ago – Marcus Brady. Who is Marcus Brady?. Brady was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

