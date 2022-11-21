WWE announces post-Survivor Series press conference

The press conference will stream live on WWE's social media accounts.

WWE will be holding a press conference after Survivor Series goes off the air this Saturday night.

It was announced today that a post-Survivor Series press conference will stream live on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok following Saturday's PPV. It will feature Paul "Triple H" Levesque and a collection of wrestlers breaking down the action from Survivor Series; WarGames.

WWE.com wrote:

A special Survivor Series: WarGames Press Conference will stream live on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok following the conclusion of the Premium Live Event on Saturday, Nov. 26. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque and a collection of Superstars will help break down the night in Boston. Two WarGames Matches will be featured on a WWE Premium Live Event for the first time, as The Bloodline take on Team Brawling Brutes and Team Bianca square off with Team Damage CTRL. Don't miss a second of a historic Survivor Series: WarGames when it streams live this Saturday at 8 ET/5 PT exclusive on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

A post-PPV press conference also took place after WWE Clash at the Castle this September.

Survivor Series is taking place at TD Garden in Boston. It will feature the first-ever WWE main roster WarGames matches. Here's what's been announced for the PPV thus far: