FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cleveland19.com
Cleveland mom killed, family demanding justice
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the person responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Cleveland woman that was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said Jaschae Burns was murdered at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19. “She had a beautiful soul. She was a beautiful mother....
cleveland19.com
Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
Man shot at Cleveland Target, investigation underway
Cleveland police confirmed a man was shot at a Target store on Wednesday afternoon.
Wanted man arrested for multiple crimes, including hit and run of Ohio Trooper
A man wanted for serval law violations, including hitting an Ohio State Trooper and fleeing the scene, was arrested on Nov. 23 in Cleveland, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for Parma man charged with murder, after body found wrapped in plastic in his basement
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old Parma resident who allegedly killed a man, wrapped his body in plastic and hid him in his basement, had his initial appearance in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning. The body of Ryan Krebs, 30, was found inside Paul Addicott’s W. 26th Street...
Parma suspect appears in court for body found in basement
The man charged with murder after a body was found wrapped in plastic in a Parma home appeared in court Tuesday morning.
Body found in plastic at Parma home was missing man
The Parma Police Department has identified the body found at a home on West 26th Street Wednesday.
LOOK: Suspected teen dine-and-dashers speed away from Buffalo Wild Wings in Willoughby with employee on car
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Police in Lake County are investigating following a bizarre incident at a Willoughby restaurant this past Sunday night. A 911 call came in just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday from a kitchen manager at Buffalo Wild Wings alleging a group of customers was trying to "dine-and-dash" and that one of his employees was on top of their car attempting to prevent them from leaving. The dispatcher advised the caller to tell the employee to get off the car, but he said she could not because they were driving recklessly and "fast as f---" in the parking lot. The manager can be heard on the call yelling for the 24-year-old worker to "get off the car."
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio identified
Parma police officers had responded to a domestic incident at the home that day. According to the Parma Police Department, officers arrested Paul Addicott II. A woman in the home was taken to the hospital.
Teen dies after 14-year-old shoots him in Cleveland: Police
A teenager shot at a convenience store on Cleveland's east side over the weekend has died, police have confirmed.
Euclid house fire ruled arson; family left homeless
The house will likely be declared a total loss, according to a news release. The American Red Cross of Northern Ohio has provided shelter for the family.
Lorain officer-involved shooting ruled not excessive use of force
A Lorain officer-involved shooting has been ruled justified by county prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson.
Investigators find suspected drugs on I-80 in Trumbull County
According to the TAG Drug Task Force Facebook page, the Trumbull County Sheriffs Office Interdiction Unit along with members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Trumbull County on Friday.
Toddlers found alone outside Ohio daycare
Two 1 to 2-year-old kids are safe after being found wandering outside a Rocky River daycare by themselves Tuesday.
Bystander fatally shot in Cleveland convenience store argument; officers make arrest
The shooting happened "in broad daylight" with about a dozen people inside the store, according to U.S. Marshals.
Ohio mail carrier held at gunpoint: Suspect gets prison
A Cleveland man was sentenced to seven years and one day for pointing a gun at a mail carrier's head and pulling them from their vehicle, then crashing that vehicle.
Police report details Cleveland Browns field incident
Cleveland police released new details on Thursday about an incident at Browns stadium that left the field damaged.
SUV driver charged with OVI following crash in Warren
A Warren woman is facing several charges after police say she was driving impaired and caused a crash.
Two of six people charged for torture, murder of Ohio woman plead guilty
Two of the six people charged in the November torturing and murder of 21-year-old Alishah Pointer in East Cleveland pleaded guilty Monday to their roles in her kidnapping and death, and will likely face life in prison.
Armed robber hits same Cleveland Burger King twice
Cleveland police are looking for a man who robbed the same Burger King at gunpoint twice.
