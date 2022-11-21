This past October Chance the Rapper and artist, Mia Lee, announced their collaboration surrounding Chance’s new single, “YAH Know.” Chance describes the single as being, “a representation of our year of travels and all the stories of traveling that our ancestors gave to us, and elders gave to us over time. Mia translated this conversation that we’d had over the course of a month or so into this beautiful piece that I feel like represents me and her, but represents all our ancestors. It’s almost like [a] preview of what to expect for our festival in Ghana in January.”

