"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Chance the Rapper Speaks on New Single, Collab with Mia Lee and Upcoming Festival in Ghana

This past October Chance the Rapper and artist, Mia Lee, announced their collaboration surrounding Chance’s new single, “YAH Know.” Chance describes the single as being, “a representation of our year of travels and all the stories of traveling that our ancestors gave to us, and elders gave to us over time. Mia translated this conversation that we’d had over the course of a month or so into this beautiful piece that I feel like represents me and her, but represents all our ancestors. It’s almost like [a] preview of what to expect for our festival in Ghana in January.”

