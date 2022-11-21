ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Boyfriend of American Woman Found Dead in Mexico City Airbnb Shares Final, Fearful Messages: 'I'm Shaking'

Victor Day told PEOPLE he received worrisome texts from Kandace Florence on Sunday, hours before she and two other Americans were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning The boyfriend of an American woman who died inside an Airbnb in Mexico City, where she was vacationing with friends to celebrate the Day of the Dead, has opened up about their final conversation. Victor Day, 30, began receiving text messages from his girlfriend, Kandace Florence, 28, early Sunday morning at about 2 a.m., he told PEOPLE in an interview on Wednesday. "Everything was good....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFDM-TV

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
TODAY.com

These are the top reasons people get sick on Thanksgiving

It's holiday season in the U.S., which means lots of time with family friends and food. And this combination also means lots of illness will go around, from RSV, flu and COVID-19 to foodborne diseases. Also known as food poisoning, foodborne illnesses occur when you eat something contaminated with disease-causing...
programminginsider.com

What Are The Best Cannabis Strains In The World?

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The cannabis industry has boomed since many nations have decriminalized and legalized it. Cannabis enthusiasts say the strains with the most physiological benefits give them the most contentment, tranquility, and relaxation. The euphoria of the psychotropic high and the wave of physical relaxation that sweeps through your bones and muscles are unparalleled.
TODAY.com

California woman had to fight for Lyme disease diagnosis because of where she lives

When the persistent headaches, brain fog and pain plagued Sarah Reid, 58, she visited various doctors to try to find answers. She eventually learned she had Lyme disease — a surprising diagnosis because she lives in California. While she was aware of other tick-borne illnesses common in the West, she didn’t realize that she could also contract Lyme disease.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Medical News Today

Why does cocaine make you poop?

Cocaine may make some people have bowel movements. However, it may not necessarily be the drug, cocaine hydrochloride, that affects the digestive system. It may be due to other ingredients. Street dealers lace cocaine with other additives and drugs that can make a person need to go to the bathroom....
MassLive.com

So-called ‘nightmare’ COVID variant likely already in Mass., doctors say

Boston-area doctors are warning that the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, officially known as XBB, is most likely already present in Massachusetts. The new variant is an offshoot of the Omicron COVID-19 strain that caused a wave of infections from November last year to February and represented the virus’s highest number of infections after vaccines became widely available.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists in Japan Reported to Have Discovered Possible Baldness Cure

Following decades of promises and false starts, for the first time hair follicles have been successfully grown in a lab. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned about personal hair growth or hair loss of any type to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingHopkinsMedicine.org, Pulse.ng, and Futurism.com.
Fortune

Researchers may have discovered a breakthrough vaccine for fentanyl—the drug at the center of the opioid crisis

A group of researchers found a potential vaccine to block fentanyl from entering the brain. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, was introduced as a pain management remedy in the 60s; but overdoses on the opioid have increased dramatically in recent years. Deaths from synthetic opioids, not including methadone, increased by over 50% between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the increase in illicit manufacturing of fentanyl, where it can be laced into other illegal drugs to make them more potent and cheaper. Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on the person’s size and tolerance. Synthetic opioid overdoses lead to over 150 deaths every day.
Ingram Atkinson

Doctors were surprised to find a tree 'growing' in a man's lungs

Doctors have removed various objects from people's bodies, but a tree is unheard of. What happened to this man was something only told in stories. A 28 year old Russian man, Sidorkin, was scheduled for a surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. He told the doctors that he had excruciating chest pain and had been coughing up blood. The doctors came to the conclusio One of the doctors on staff at the time of the surgery, Vladimir Kamashev, began operations as normal.

