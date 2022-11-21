Read full article on original website
Boyfriend of American Woman Found Dead in Mexico City Airbnb Shares Final, Fearful Messages: 'I'm Shaking'
Victor Day told PEOPLE he received worrisome texts from Kandace Florence on Sunday, hours before she and two other Americans were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning The boyfriend of an American woman who died inside an Airbnb in Mexico City, where she was vacationing with friends to celebrate the Day of the Dead, has opened up about their final conversation. Victor Day, 30, began receiving text messages from his girlfriend, Kandace Florence, 28, early Sunday morning at about 2 a.m., he told PEOPLE in an interview on Wednesday. "Everything was good....
Woman working in forest swallowed whole by 22-foot python with ‘a hug of death’: report
A 54-year-old woman working on a rubber plantation was reportedly swallowed whole on Sunday by a 22-foot python. The Washington Post reported that when she did not return home after work her family went looking for her and found her sandals, jacket, headscarf and knife on the forest floor. The...
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
A man in China was hospitalized after he ate a whole, live crab to 'take revenge for my daughter' after it pinched her
The man told doctors that his "daughter was pinched by a small crab, so I got angry and put it into my mouth for revenge," per local reports.
US softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers.
Did you know that flesh-eating bacterial infection cases have skyrocketed after Hurricane Ian?
Florida reported so far in 2022, 64 Vibro vulnificus infections and 13 deaths from these infections. Many, but not all cases reported were in Lee County where the highest concentration of clean-up efforts and recovery from Hurricane Ian has been occurring. This is the first-time cases of this type of...
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
These are the top reasons people get sick on Thanksgiving
It's holiday season in the U.S., which means lots of time with family friends and food. And this combination also means lots of illness will go around, from RSV, flu and COVID-19 to foodborne diseases. Also known as food poisoning, foodborne illnesses occur when you eat something contaminated with disease-causing...
What Are The Best Cannabis Strains In The World?
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The cannabis industry has boomed since many nations have decriminalized and legalized it. Cannabis enthusiasts say the strains with the most physiological benefits give them the most contentment, tranquility, and relaxation. The euphoria of the psychotropic high and the wave of physical relaxation that sweeps through your bones and muscles are unparalleled.
A single scratch on a Teflon nonstick pan can release thousands of microplastic particles, study suggests
Thousands to millions of plastic particles may be released while cooking with a damaged nonstick pan, potentially ending up in food.
California woman had to fight for Lyme disease diagnosis because of where she lives
When the persistent headaches, brain fog and pain plagued Sarah Reid, 58, she visited various doctors to try to find answers. She eventually learned she had Lyme disease — a surprising diagnosis because she lives in California. While she was aware of other tick-borne illnesses common in the West, she didn’t realize that she could also contract Lyme disease.
Why does cocaine make you poop?
Cocaine may make some people have bowel movements. However, it may not necessarily be the drug, cocaine hydrochloride, that affects the digestive system. It may be due to other ingredients. Street dealers lace cocaine with other additives and drugs that can make a person need to go to the bathroom....
A man nearly died from a brain infection with a fungus that most people inhale every day
Fungal infections such as Aspergillus pose a serious threat to people with compromised immune systems, who have a higher risk of getting sick.
So-called ‘nightmare’ COVID variant likely already in Mass., doctors say
Boston-area doctors are warning that the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, officially known as XBB, is most likely already present in Massachusetts. The new variant is an offshoot of the Omicron COVID-19 strain that caused a wave of infections from November last year to February and represented the virus’s highest number of infections after vaccines became widely available.
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
Harmless-looking plant is named the "Suicide Plant" because its sting is comparable to electrocution and hot acid
Dendrocnide moroidesCredit: Steve Fitzgerald; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Discovery news has nicknamed one of the world's most dangerous plant the "Suicide Plant." The "Suicide Plant" is actually the Gympie-Gympie (Dendrocnide moroides). It is a harmless-looking plant that is mainly found in the rainforests of Malaysia and Australia.
Scientists in Japan Reported to Have Discovered Possible Baldness Cure
Following decades of promises and false starts, for the first time hair follicles have been successfully grown in a lab. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned about personal hair growth or hair loss of any type to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingHopkinsMedicine.org, Pulse.ng, and Futurism.com.
Researchers may have discovered a breakthrough vaccine for fentanyl—the drug at the center of the opioid crisis
A group of researchers found a potential vaccine to block fentanyl from entering the brain. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, was introduced as a pain management remedy in the 60s; but overdoses on the opioid have increased dramatically in recent years. Deaths from synthetic opioids, not including methadone, increased by over 50% between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the increase in illicit manufacturing of fentanyl, where it can be laced into other illegal drugs to make them more potent and cheaper. Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on the person’s size and tolerance. Synthetic opioid overdoses lead to over 150 deaths every day.
Doctors were surprised to find a tree 'growing' in a man's lungs
Doctors have removed various objects from people's bodies, but a tree is unheard of. What happened to this man was something only told in stories. A 28 year old Russian man, Sidorkin, was scheduled for a surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. He told the doctors that he had excruciating chest pain and had been coughing up blood. The doctors came to the conclusio One of the doctors on staff at the time of the surgery, Vladimir Kamashev, began operations as normal.
