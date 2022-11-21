Victor Day told PEOPLE he received worrisome texts from Kandace Florence on Sunday, hours before she and two other Americans were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning The boyfriend of an American woman who died inside an Airbnb in Mexico City, where she was vacationing with friends to celebrate the Day of the Dead, has opened up about their final conversation. Victor Day, 30, began receiving text messages from his girlfriend, Kandace Florence, 28, early Sunday morning at about 2 a.m., he told PEOPLE in an interview on Wednesday. "Everything was good....

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO