SCRYPTS Revealed | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including: -Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour! __________________________________________________. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
Chris Jericho Files To Trademark 'Seltzer Man,' 'Christory,' And More

New trademarks for The Ocho. On November 16, Chris Jericho applied to trademark "Seltzer Man," "This Day in Christory," and "Christory" for merchandise purposes and entertainment services. Full descriptions:. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. IC 041. US...
Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny Scheduled For UFC 283 In January

A matchup between former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns and longtime contender, Neil Magny, has been scheduled for UFC 283 on January 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. ESPN's Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion has yet to officially confirm the booking itself. Burns is 5-2 in his last seven Octagon outings and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev back at UFC 273 in April. Magny meanwhile is 6-2 in his last eight fights and will try to build on a third-round submission victory over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64 earlier this month.
Maria Kanellis Hasn't Had Recent Talks About ROH's Women's Division With Tony Khan

Maria Kanellis talks about her relationship with Tony Khan and whether or not there have been any further discussions about her helping out the women's division. Maria Kanellis currently leads Women's Wrestling Army and was a huge part of the Ring of Honor women's division during its resurgence in the summer of 2021. Previously, she said she had conversations with Tony Khan regarding the women's division of ROH underneath Tony's leadership but without a television deal currently, Maria says that all of her talks with Tony recently have been about The Kingdom joining AEW.
Renee Paquette Says She Would Try To Learn Talent Promos To Help Them If They Got Lost

Renee Paquette spent eight years in WWE, filling many roles during her time in the company. Paquette (Renee Young in WWE) was perhaps best known for conducting interviews in the ring and backstage. WWE was notorious for scripted promos during her time as a backstage interviewer, and Paquette would do her best to ensure she was on the same page as the talent.
Kenny Omega: No One Can Talk About AEW All Out Altercation, I Encourage People To Let It Go

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were off AEW television from AEW All Out to AEW Full Gear due to their role in an altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel at AEW All Out. Plenty of details have been reported regarding the altercation, but Tony Khan and the involved parties have not commented on what happened. The aforementioned parties were suspended, Steel was fired, and it is unknown if Punk will return to the company.
Marina Shafir Wants To Work With The Girls On The Bubble And Ready To Break The Ceiling

Marina Shafir wants to work with the girls on the bubble. Shafir has been aligned with Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero for the majority of her AEW run and has gotten multiple cracks at AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Shafir has had a relatively consistent presence on AEW television due to her alignment with Rose as Rose has been in a long-term feud with Cargill ahead of AEW Full Gear.
Mia Yim Discusses Her WWE Return And Name Change To Michin

On Monday's WWE Raw, Mia Yim officially had her name changed to Michin. The term means "Crazy" in Korean and was first brought up following Yim's return to WWE on the November 7 episode of WWE Raw. Speaking to Steve Fall of Ten Count, Yim addressed the change. "Yes. It's...
More On WWE Hoping To Get Stone Cold Steve Austin For Another Match

Stone Cold Steve Austin had his return to wrestling earlier this year, main eventing WrestleMania against Kevin Owens. Shortly after the match, which was Austin's first in 19 years, reports and word emerged that Austin enjoyed the experience and was open to doing it more. It seems like that is a distinct reality, to the surprise of absolutely no one.
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 11/25 (Taped On 11/23)

AEW taped matches for the November 25 episode of AEW Rampage on November 23 from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 11/25 (Taped On 11/23) ROH World Tag Team Championship: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) def. Top Flight (Dante...
CHICAGO, IL
Saraya Hopes To Get Family Matches On AEW Dark In London

Saraya is looking out for her family. AEW is headed to London in 2023 and when the company makes its first foray into the United Kingdom, Saraya is hoping to get her brother, Zak Knight, and other family members a match on AEW Dark. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Saraya discussed...
AEW Full Gear Fallout | AEW Dynamite 11/23/22 Full Show Review & Results

Jon Alba (@JonAlba) and Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for November 23, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great mattress...
Bryan Danielson Envisions His Last Match In Front Of 300 People At An Indie Show

Bryan Danielson has laid out his last match dream scenario. Danielson shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 41 and still has just under two years left on his AEW contract. Though Danielson has said in the past that he plans on slowing down as a full-time wrestler once his AEW contract ends, he doesn't plan on stopping his in-ring career.
WWE Raw Viewership On 11/21 Slightly Down, Rating Drops

Check out the viewership numbers for the November 21 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports WWE Raw on November 21 averaged 1.646 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.648 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18...
