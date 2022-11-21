Read full article on original website
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
A private chef in Beverly Hills outraged her TikTok viewers by saying she spent over $3,500 at an expensive grocery store to restock her client's pantry
Brooke Baevsky, a California-based TikToker and private chef, said she spent $3,500 at Erewhon while shopping for a client.
19 Brutally Hilarious Coworkers Who Make The Workplace A WAY Funnier Place To Spend An 8-Hour Day
They have no business making the workplace this funny.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
24 Screenshots Of Outrageously Entitled Kids Who Need To Learn Some Manners
Shame on you. Shame on all of you!!
Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Her First Thanksgiving Since Her Divorce
Bertinelli spent Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones, including her son, Wolfgang Van Halen Valerie Bertinelli enjoyed a relaxing Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones. The Food Network star shared a glimpse of her Turkey Day on Instagram, spending it with her son Wolfgang Van Halen and his fiancée, Andraia Allsop. Bertinelli shared on Instagram that she was enjoying her day of thanks in Milan with family, including her brother, Patrick Bertinelli. She shared a video of a room full of people eating, joking that it was the "Italian way." She also...
33 Seriously Funny Married People Who Are So Brutally Hysterical On Twitter Someone Needs To Stop Them
"I love when my husband says, 'Correct me if I'm wrong,' like I would ever pass up that opportunity."
Woman Berated by Boyfriend for Not Eating Outside With His Family in 45 Degree Weather
84% of parents think that family meals are important, but only 50% of family dinners are actually spent with everyone together. But one family has a pretty good habit of eating together. Where they eat is causing an issue for one girl.
Daniel Craig Reveals Thanksgiving is Now His 'Favorite Holiday,' But Hates One Traditional Dish
"I've celebrated it for quite a long time," Daniel Craig told Stephen Colbert about Thanksgiving on Monday Daniel Craig is a fan of Thanksgiving. On Monday, the James Bond star told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that the annual celebration is "probably" his favorite holiday. "I do understand Thanksgiving," Craig jokingly told Colbert when asked if he knew the history of the holiday. "It's about giving thanks as I understand it." "We do celebrate it, and we have American friends as well," added Craig, 54, who became a...
intheknow.com
Wedding guest goes behind bride’s back to get personalized dinner: ‘Is it too late to uninvite [them]?’
A bride cannot believe how difficult a wedding guest is being over the menu. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice. Her friend’s partner is unsatisfied with the catering options at the wedding. He refuses to choose between grilled salmon, grilled chicken or mushroom stroganoff.
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Blended Family amid Unplugged Dinner Son Mason Skipped: 'True Love'
Kourtney Kardashian talks about her blended family amid struggles with son Mason, 12, in The Kardashians season 2 finale Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are working to make memories for their families. In scenes from a family dinner on the season finale of The Kardashians, the blended family — which includes Kourtney's kids Reign Aston, 7, and Penelope Scotland, 10, and Travis' kids, daughter Alabama Luella, 16, son Landon Asher, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 19, — gathers for dinner at Kourtney's home. "Where am I sitting?" the Blink-182...
Kim Kardashian Teams Up with Tristan Thompson for 'Inspiring' Thanksgiving Celebration with Inmates
Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a Thanksgiving feast with inmates at Camp Kilpatrick in Malibu Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a Thanksgiving meal with inmates at Camp Kilpatrick. Kardashian, 42, who is a vocal advocate for wrongfully convicted inmates, shared a glimpse into their Friendsgiving — and some of the conversations they had throughout it. In an Instagram post, she shared photos of the table, herself and her sister's ex in a huddle with her dinner guests. "This year I'm really thankful for the people I have...
Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Thanksgiving by Sharing Cute Videos of Kids
The Bachelorette star shared a few glimpses into her private family Thanksgiving gathering on Instagram Emily Maynard Johnson is focusing on family bonding for Thanksgiving. The former Bachelorette, 36, and mother of six shared some sweet videos of her family spending time together on her Instagram Story, even giving a glimpse of baby son Jones West on his first Thanksgiving holiday. In the first story, Maynard Johnson reposted a video of the kids playing on the bed in pajamas while she and other parents watched nearby. She can be...
Wife Shows The Frustratingly Laughable Different Between Her Side of the Bed and Husband’s
Yeah that looks like a him problem.
In the war between snowflakes and boomers, I’m with the kids. If only it wasn’t so easy to laugh at them … | Zoe Williams
Gen Z seem to see trauma and toxicity everywhere they look. As I’ve just been reminded, that doesn’t mean they’re imagining things
Heather Rae El Moussa and Husband Tarek Express Gratitude for 'Growing Family' in Thanksgiving Videos
"This year is the best year yet and I’m thankful for YOU for being apart of it all," Heather Rae El Moussa, who is currently pregnant, wrote in an Instagram video for Thanksgiving Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa are feeling especially grateful this Thanksgiving! The Flippin' El Moussas couple — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — celebrated the holiday by sharing respective videos on Instagram, in which they expressed their gratitude. "I have so much to be thankful for this year- most...
Anger Erupts as Woman Wanted to Wear Bridal Gown to Family Wedding
"Sounds like your wife being petty and jealous," one user commented.
Kate Bosworth Says She's 'Grateful' for Justin Long in Thanksgiving Post: 'You Make Life So Much Fun'
Bosworth and Long went public with their relationship in May Kate Bosworth is taking the time to let boyfriend Justin Long know how thankful she is for him. The Informant actress, 39, dedicated a special message to her House of Darkness actor boyfriend on Instagram for Thanksgiving, and shared a carousel of snaps taken in the fall. "HAPPY THANKSGIVING 🧡🍂 So grateful for your warmth and safety and that bright beautiful ever glow @justinlong," she captioned the post. "You make life so much fun. xx" The first photo in the...
Kristen Bell Reveals She Told Her Kids About Doing Mushrooms — and It 'Backfired'
The mom of two experimented with hallucinogenic mushrooms for her 40th birthday Kristen Bell is opening up to her kids – and Jimmy Kimmel – about experimenting with drugs. While visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, the mom of two revealed that she told her kids about trying hallucinogenic mushrooms on her 40th birthday. The Frozen actress, who shares 9-year-old Lincoln and 7-year-old Delta, with husband Dax Shepard, said that as parents, they're very honest with their children about everything. "Their dad is in recovery, so he's really honest about what alcohol does to...
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Family Share Adorable Thanksgiving Video Filled with 'Laughter and Joy'
The Housley family uploaded a silly Instagram video where they shared the things they're grateful for — but they didn't get quite far in their endeavor Tamera Mowry-Housley is sharing how thankful she is for her family this Thanksgiving. To celebrate the November holiday, the Housley family uploaded a sweet video of gratitude to inspire others. The video featured Tamera with daughter Ariah, 7, son Aden, 9 and husband Adam Housley. As the family gathered on their living room couch to count their blessings, Adam kicked off the gratitude...
