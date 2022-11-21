ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
People

Valerie Bertinelli and Son Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrate Her First Thanksgiving Since Her Divorce

Bertinelli spent Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones, including her son, Wolfgang Van Halen Valerie Bertinelli enjoyed a relaxing Thanksgiving surrounded by loved ones. The Food Network star shared a glimpse of her Turkey Day on Instagram, spending it with her son Wolfgang Van Halen and his fiancée, Andraia Allsop. Bertinelli shared on Instagram that she was enjoying her day of thanks in Milan with family, including her brother, Patrick Bertinelli. She shared a video of a room full of people eating, joking that it was the "Italian way." She also...
People

Daniel Craig Reveals Thanksgiving is Now His 'Favorite Holiday,' But Hates One Traditional Dish

"I've celebrated it for quite a long time," Daniel Craig told Stephen Colbert about Thanksgiving on Monday Daniel Craig is a fan of Thanksgiving. On Monday, the James Bond star told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that the annual celebration is "probably" his favorite holiday. "I do understand Thanksgiving," Craig jokingly told Colbert when asked if he knew the history of the holiday. "It's about giving thanks as I understand it." "We do celebrate it, and we have American friends as well," added Craig, 54, who became a...
People

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Blended Family amid Unplugged Dinner Son Mason Skipped: 'True Love'

Kourtney Kardashian talks about her blended family amid struggles with son Mason, 12, in The Kardashians season 2 finale Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are working to make memories for their families. In scenes from a family dinner on the season finale of The Kardashians, the blended family — which includes Kourtney's kids Reign Aston, 7, and Penelope Scotland, 10, and Travis' kids, daughter Alabama Luella, 16, son Landon Asher, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 19, — gathers for dinner at Kourtney's home. "Where am I sitting?" the Blink-182...
People

Kim Kardashian Teams Up with Tristan Thompson for 'Inspiring' Thanksgiving Celebration with Inmates

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a Thanksgiving feast with inmates at Camp Kilpatrick in Malibu Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a Thanksgiving meal with inmates at Camp Kilpatrick. Kardashian, 42, who is a vocal advocate for wrongfully convicted inmates, shared a glimpse into their Friendsgiving — and some of the conversations they had throughout it. In an Instagram post, she shared photos of the table, herself and her sister's ex in a huddle with her dinner guests.  "This year I'm really thankful for the people I have...
People

Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Thanksgiving by Sharing Cute Videos of Kids

The Bachelorette star shared a few glimpses into her private family Thanksgiving gathering on Instagram Emily Maynard Johnson is focusing on family bonding for Thanksgiving. The former Bachelorette, 36, and mother of six shared some sweet videos of her family spending time together on her Instagram Story, even giving a glimpse of baby son Jones West on his first Thanksgiving holiday. In the first story, Maynard Johnson reposted a video of the kids playing on the bed in pajamas while she and other parents watched nearby. She can be...
People

Heather Rae El Moussa and Husband Tarek Express Gratitude for 'Growing Family' in Thanksgiving Videos

"This year is the best year yet and I’m thankful for YOU for being apart of it all," Heather Rae El Moussa, who is currently pregnant, wrote in an Instagram video for Thanksgiving Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa are feeling especially grateful this Thanksgiving! The Flippin' El Moussas couple — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — celebrated the holiday by sharing respective videos on Instagram, in which they expressed their gratitude. "I have so much to be thankful for this year- most...
People

Kate Bosworth Says She's 'Grateful' for Justin Long in Thanksgiving Post: 'You Make Life So Much Fun'

Bosworth and Long went public with their relationship in May Kate Bosworth is taking the time to let boyfriend Justin Long know how thankful she is for him. The Informant actress, 39, dedicated a special message to her House of Darkness actor boyfriend on Instagram for Thanksgiving, and shared a carousel of snaps taken in the fall. "HAPPY THANKSGIVING 🧡🍂 So grateful for your warmth and safety and that bright beautiful ever glow @justinlong," she captioned the post. "You make life so much fun. xx" The first photo in the...
HAWAII STATE
People

Kristen Bell Reveals She Told Her Kids About Doing Mushrooms — and It 'Backfired'

The mom of two experimented with hallucinogenic mushrooms for her 40th birthday  Kristen Bell is opening up to her kids – and Jimmy Kimmel – about experimenting with drugs.  While visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, the mom of two revealed that she told her kids about trying hallucinogenic mushrooms on her 40th birthday. The Frozen actress, who shares 9-year-old Lincoln and 7-year-old Delta, with husband Dax Shepard, said that as parents, they're very honest with their children about everything.  "Their dad is in recovery, so he's really honest about what alcohol does to...
People

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Family Share Adorable Thanksgiving Video Filled with 'Laughter and Joy'

The Housley family uploaded a silly Instagram video where they shared the things they're grateful for — but they didn't get quite far in their endeavor Tamera Mowry-Housley is sharing how thankful she is for her family this Thanksgiving. To celebrate the November holiday, the Housley family uploaded a sweet video of gratitude to inspire others. The video featured Tamera with daughter Ariah, 7, son Aden, 9 and husband Adam Housley. As the family gathered on their living room couch to count their blessings, Adam kicked off the gratitude...
People

People

357K+
Followers
60K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy