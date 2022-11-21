Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Blippi is coming to the Tobin Center on April 16
SAN ANTONIO – The dancing, singing, and playing character Blippi is coming to San Antonio this spring. On April 16, fans can witness firsthand the exciting adventures of Blippi at the Tobin Center. Blippi is a touring musical that is based on a TV show. The wildly popular show...
San Antonio dominates Yelp's list of best pan dulce spots in Texas
The Alamo City claimed 10 spots on the list.
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards and more
For those looking to explore indie sounds, the Paper Tiger is hosting Feng Suave and Jaguar Sun.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in San Antonio – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled for you a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the San Antonio area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
The Tex-Mex Christmas Tradition of Tamales
Stocking up to make tamales for the holidays, Maria Moreno stopped by a San Antonio shop to buy corn husks on Nov. 18, 1943. Nowadays it’s not unusual to see tamales with ingredients like cream cheese or black beans, but traditional tamales are simply a layer of corn masa wrapped around a meat filling and steamed in a husk. Tamales have been a diet staple since ancient times. Archeologists believe Mesoamericans ate tamale-type dishes as long as 8,000 years ago—about the same era that people in Mexico began transforming native teosinte grass into the corn plant as we know it. Making tamales has always been laborious, which is why friends and family often come together in social gatherings called tamaladas to share the work. “No West Side housewife would be caught Christmas week without a batch of tamales,” Moreno told the San Antonio Light on that autumn day.
KTSA
H-E-B to celebrate 38th Annual H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting at Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The day after Thanksgiving has become the unofficial start of the holiday season, and H-E-B will be holding its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Travis Park. The event on Friday, November 25 is open to the public and the festivities begin at 3...
Anti-LGBTQ group to protest San Antonio Christmas drag show
Members of the group also showed up at a North Texas drag brunch.
tejanonation.net
The Latin Breed live concert album performance postponed due to expected inclement weather
SAN ANTONIO — The Latin Breed live concert album performance scheduled for Wednesday, November 23, has been postponed due to expected inclement weather in San Antonio. M Group, the record label for The Latin Breed, shared the announcement via social media on Tuesday afternoon. “Due to inclement weather The Latin Breed live recording performance at Smoke BBQ+Skybar has been postponed,” read the post. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”
San Antonio actor Nicolas Cantu stars in Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans'
He plays the friend of lead character Sammy Fabelman.
18-wheeler crashes off highway, lands on lower level 13 feet below
SAN ANTONIO — A semi crashed off of I-10 at Culebra and fell onto the lower level 13 feet below, officials said. The crash happened Thursday morning when the truck hit a guardrail, then went over the railing before it landed. Two people were taken to the hospital in...
California's Iguanas Burritozilla chain and its 5-pound burritos are coming to San Antonio
The company has its sights on San Antonio, although it's been vague about details.
What grocery stores are open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving?
Are you one of those who leave their grocery shopping until the last minute? Or perhaps you've become a last-minute host to a Thanksgiving meal for family and friends. Well, luckily, there are a few grocery stores open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas
San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
post-register.com
Lockhart icon passes￼
Called everything from a Lockhart legend to an icon in the community, Rose Aleta Laurell was all of the above to the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, where her memory will live for many generations to come. Laurell, also known as the “Librarian on the Roof,” passed away on Nov. 15....
San Antonio Current
This Spanish-style home for sale was once the president's residence for San Antonio College
A Monte Vista home once used as the president's residence for San Antonio College has hit the market for just shy of $1 million, according to a sales listing. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Spanish Revival-style house served as the residence of Wayland P. Moody, who oversaw the community college from 1956 until 1973, according to newspaper reports. He was only the second president to lead the school.
Rosario's Southtown restaurant will close Nov. 27, a few weeks ahead of new version opening nearby
The new, larger south-of-downtown Rosario's is expected to open in mid-December.
The New, and Very Cool, H-E-B Brand Shop is Now Open in Kerrville, Texas
H-E-B. Just about everyone in East Texas wants a modern shopping experience other than what's available in Carthage or Lufkin. That's why recent news of a new store coming to Forney or the new two story H-E-B in New Braunfels makes East Texans very jealous of those who get to shop there on a daily basis. This news isn't going to help matters, either. H-E-B has just opened H-E-B Brand Shop inside their store in Kerrville, Texas that has hats, shirts, mugs and many other branded items to show off your H-E-B fandom.
San Antonio Current
A historic San Antonio home once carved up into rental units is restored and back on the market
A two-story home in the King William Historic District that's been restored after spending decades carved into rental units has hit the market for $875,000. Built in 1900, the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath property was long used as rental, newspaper clippings show. However, it's since been returned to use as a single-family home, complete with a full restoration of its long-leaf pine floors, according to its sales listing.
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Bexar County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado gay nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Bexar County saying he wanted to “protect himself” from a father with a criminal history.
5 must-have items to grab at the first-ever H-E-B Brand Shop in Kerrville
I'm not going to lie, I got the koozie.
