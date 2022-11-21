ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka County, MN

Wise, Johnson, Reinert elected to Anoka County positions

By Hannah Davis
Forest Lake Times
 3 days ago

Chisago and Washington county races all unopposed incumbents

Anoka County saw two major contended races this year. In what was one of the most heated races across Anoka County, Coon Rapids Police Chief Brad Wise defeated Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Division Commander Paul Lenzmeier in the race for Anoka County sheriff.

Wise received a total of 67,546 votes and Lenzmeier ended at 63,766.

Anoka County Attorney’s Office also was a contentious race, which came out in favor of Brad Johnson, who won with 79,133 votes, defeating challenger Wade Kish, who saw 44,434 votes come his way. Johnson, a current Coon Rapids council member and prosecutor for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and Kish, a criminal division chief for the Anoka County Attorney’s Office, faced off after current Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo declined to run for reelection.

In the race for Anoka County commissioner for District 3, which includes Columbus, incumbent Jeff Reinert will remain in office with 57.41% of the vote. Reinert received 11,926 votes. Cindy Hansen has received 42.28%, or 8,784 votes. There were 64 write-in votes. The two faced off in the 2020 general election as well as a special election held earlier in 2020 after then commissioner Rhonda Sivarajah left her seat for a role as Anoka County administrator. Reinert won both elections in 2020.

Things were far more quiet in Washington and Chisago counties, with all major county races being unopposed.

In Washington County, Dan Starry was elected for sheriff with 90,471 votes. In the county attorney’s race, Kevin Magnuson, who was appointed this spring following County Attorney Pete Orput’s death, received 87,218 votes. Washington County Commissioner Fran Miron was not up for reelection this year.

In Chisago County, longtime commissioner Ben Montzka (District 4) ran unopposed and took home 4,032 votes. Chisago County Sheriff Brandon Thyen and County Attorney Janet Reiter, both incumbents and unopposed, took home 19,573 and 17,258 votes, respectively.

Forest Lake, MN
