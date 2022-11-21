ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NO. 24 PURDUE 80, WEST VIRGINIA 68

Percentages: FG .511, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Gillis 2-3, Newman 2-4, Jenkins 1-1, Smith 1-1, Kaufman-Renn 1-2, Loyer 1-4, Morton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Edey, Kaufman-Renn, Morton). Turnovers: 17 (Edey 6, Jenkins 3, Gillis 2, Newman 2, Smith 2, Loyer, Waddell). Steals:...
MORGANTOWN, WV
SETON HALL 70, MEMPHIS 69

Percentages: FG .451, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (C.Lawson 1-1, J.Lawson 1-2, K.Davis 1-2, Kennedy 1-4, Dandridge 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hardaway 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dandridge 2, C.Lawson, Williams). Turnovers: 16 (K.Davis 5, Dandridge 3, Lomax 3, Williams 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, C.Lawson, McCadden). Steals:...
MEMPHIS, TN
NO. 18 ALABAMA 81, NO. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 70

Percentages: FG .444, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Miller 4-7, Burnett 2-2, Clowney 1-2, Jah.Quinerly 1-3, Griffen 0-1, Gurley 0-4, Sears 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako 2, Miller 2, Clowney). Turnovers: 10 (Clowney 4, Jah.Quinerly 3, Bradley 2, Gurley). Steals: 6 (Clowney 3,...
EAST LANSING, MI
DENVER 74, THE CITADEL 71

Percentages: FG .455, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Morgan 3-4, Ash 3-7, Maynard 1-5, Durr 0-1, A.Smith 0-2, Clark 0-2, McAllister 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Clark). Turnovers: 10 (A.Smith 3, Morgan 3, Ash, Clark, McAllister, Spence). Steals: 7 (Ash 4, Morgan 2, Clark).
DENVER, CO
VANDERBILT 67, FRESNO STATE 59

Percentages: FG .348, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Holland 2-4, Whitaker 1-3, Baker 1-8, Yap 0-1, Andre 0-2, Campbell 0-2, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Colimerio, Moore). Turnovers: 7 (Campbell 3, Moore 2, Andre, Whitaker). Steals: 6 (Campbell 3, Yap 2, Moore). Technical...
FRESNO, CA
Arkansas 82, N. Arizona 73

ARKANSAS (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Spencer 3-7, Poffenbarger 2-6, Barnum 0-1, Carr 0-4, Daniels 0-1, Langerman 0-1, Wolfenbarger 0-2, Dauda 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Dauda 3, Poffenbarger 1) Turnovers: 18 (Daniels 4, Poffenbarger 4, Barnum 2, Carr 2, Spencer 2, Dauda 2, Langerman 1,...
ARIZONA STATE
Xavier 90, Florida 83

FLORIDA (3-2) Castleton 5-14 1-2 11, Felder 3-5 0-0 7, Bonham 9-19 3-6 23, Lofton 2-10 0-0 4, Richard 7-12 0-0 18, Kugel 5-11 0-0 12, Fudge 1-4 0-0 2, Jitoboh 1-1 0-0 2, M.Jones 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 35-79 4-8 83. XAVIER (4-1) Freemantle 5-5 3-4 14, J.Nunge 6-9...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
West Virginia 64, Cent. Michigan 33

WEST VIRGINIA (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Quinerly 1-2, Smith 1-6, Watson 1-4, Nichols 1-2, Hemingway 0-2, Bates 0-2, Rogers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Watson 1, Beh 1) Turnovers: 14 (Diggs 4, Blacksten 3, Quinerly 2, Smith 2, Hemingway 1, Watson 1, Nichols 1) Steals:...
MORGANTOWN, WV
No. 25 Kansas St. 77, Clemson 38

KANSAS ST. (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.444, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Gregory 6-11, J.Glenn 3-6, B.Glenn 2-7, Ebert 1-2, Dallinger 0-1, Parks 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Lauterbach 1, Dallinger 1) Turnovers: 14 (J.Glenn 3, Sundell 2, Dallinger 2, Greer 2, B.Glenn 1, Gregory 1, Shematsi 1, Ebert 1, Team...
CLEMSON, SC
Washington 68, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 64, OT

WASHINGTON (5-1) Brooks 4-11 6-8 14, Meah 1-3 2-2 4, Bajema 2-3 1-1 5, Bey 3-7 2-4 9, Fuller 4-7 3-3 12, K.Johnson 4-7 1-1 11, Kepnang 4-8 2-2 10, Menifield 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 23-52 17-21 68. SAINT MARY'S (CAL.) (6-1) Bowen 3-9 3-5 10, Saxen 9-14 1-3 19,...
WASHINGTON, DC
No. 8 North Carolina 85, No. 18 Oregon 79

NORTH CAROLINA (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.892, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Hodgson 5-7, Todd-Williams 2-4, Kelly 0-4, Ustby 0-2, Paris 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Adams 2, Key 1) Turnovers: 8 (Todd-Williams 4, Ustby 3, Kelly 1) Steals: 9 (Hodgson 2, Todd-Williams 2, Adams 2, Poole 1, Ustby 1, Paris...
EUGENE, OR
New Orleans hosts Denver after Corbett's 30-point performance

Denver Pioneers (5-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -2.5; over/under is 150.5. BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the New Orleans Privateers after Tyree Corbett scored 30 points in Denver's 74-71 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs. The Privateers are 2-1 on their home court. New Orleans is...
DENVER, CO
Minnesota 33, New England 26

Min_Jefferson 6 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 10:40. NE_Agholor 34 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 8:21. Min_Hockenson 1 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 1:30. NE_Henry 37 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 10:54. Min_Nwangwu 97 kickoff return (Joseph kick), 10:41. NE_FG Folk 25, 6:43. Fourth Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 36, 14:07. Min_Thielen...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Dallas 28, N.Y. Giants 20

Dal_Elliott 6 run (Maher kick), 14:55. NYG_Barkley 1 run (Gano kick), 9:28. Dal_Schultz 15 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:21. Dal_Schultz 6 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:02. Fourth Quarter. Dal_Hendershot 2 run (Maher kick), 8:53. NYG_James 1 pass from Jones (Gano kick), :08. A_93,568. NYGDal. First downs2126. Total Net...

