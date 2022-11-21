Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
SEWA Diwali and Thanksgiving holidaysRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Related
Porterville Recorder
NO. 24 PURDUE 80, WEST VIRGINIA 68
Percentages: FG .511, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Gillis 2-3, Newman 2-4, Jenkins 1-1, Smith 1-1, Kaufman-Renn 1-2, Loyer 1-4, Morton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Edey, Kaufman-Renn, Morton). Turnovers: 17 (Edey 6, Jenkins 3, Gillis 2, Newman 2, Smith 2, Loyer, Waddell). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
SETON HALL 70, MEMPHIS 69
Percentages: FG .451, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (C.Lawson 1-1, J.Lawson 1-2, K.Davis 1-2, Kennedy 1-4, Dandridge 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hardaway 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dandridge 2, C.Lawson, Williams). Turnovers: 16 (K.Davis 5, Dandridge 3, Lomax 3, Williams 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, C.Lawson, McCadden). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 18 ALABAMA 81, NO. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 70
Percentages: FG .444, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Miller 4-7, Burnett 2-2, Clowney 1-2, Jah.Quinerly 1-3, Griffen 0-1, Gurley 0-4, Sears 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako 2, Miller 2, Clowney). Turnovers: 10 (Clowney 4, Jah.Quinerly 3, Bradley 2, Gurley). Steals: 6 (Clowney 3,...
Porterville Recorder
DENVER 74, THE CITADEL 71
Percentages: FG .455, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Morgan 3-4, Ash 3-7, Maynard 1-5, Durr 0-1, A.Smith 0-2, Clark 0-2, McAllister 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Clark). Turnovers: 10 (A.Smith 3, Morgan 3, Ash, Clark, McAllister, Spence). Steals: 7 (Ash 4, Morgan 2, Clark).
Porterville Recorder
VANDERBILT 67, FRESNO STATE 59
Percentages: FG .348, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Holland 2-4, Whitaker 1-3, Baker 1-8, Yap 0-1, Andre 0-2, Campbell 0-2, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Colimerio, Moore). Turnovers: 7 (Campbell 3, Moore 2, Andre, Whitaker). Steals: 6 (Campbell 3, Yap 2, Moore). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Arkansas 82, N. Arizona 73
ARKANSAS (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Spencer 3-7, Poffenbarger 2-6, Barnum 0-1, Carr 0-4, Daniels 0-1, Langerman 0-1, Wolfenbarger 0-2, Dauda 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Dauda 3, Poffenbarger 1) Turnovers: 18 (Daniels 4, Poffenbarger 4, Barnum 2, Carr 2, Spencer 2, Dauda 2, Langerman 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Xavier 90, Florida 83
FLORIDA (3-2) Castleton 5-14 1-2 11, Felder 3-5 0-0 7, Bonham 9-19 3-6 23, Lofton 2-10 0-0 4, Richard 7-12 0-0 18, Kugel 5-11 0-0 12, Fudge 1-4 0-0 2, Jitoboh 1-1 0-0 2, M.Jones 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 35-79 4-8 83. XAVIER (4-1) Freemantle 5-5 3-4 14, J.Nunge 6-9...
Porterville Recorder
West Virginia 64, Cent. Michigan 33
WEST VIRGINIA (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Quinerly 1-2, Smith 1-6, Watson 1-4, Nichols 1-2, Hemingway 0-2, Bates 0-2, Rogers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Watson 1, Beh 1) Turnovers: 14 (Diggs 4, Blacksten 3, Quinerly 2, Smith 2, Hemingway 1, Watson 1, Nichols 1) Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
No. 25 Kansas St. 77, Clemson 38
KANSAS ST. (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.444, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Gregory 6-11, J.Glenn 3-6, B.Glenn 2-7, Ebert 1-2, Dallinger 0-1, Parks 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Lauterbach 1, Dallinger 1) Turnovers: 14 (J.Glenn 3, Sundell 2, Dallinger 2, Greer 2, B.Glenn 1, Gregory 1, Shematsi 1, Ebert 1, Team...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 68, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 64, OT
WASHINGTON (5-1) Brooks 4-11 6-8 14, Meah 1-3 2-2 4, Bajema 2-3 1-1 5, Bey 3-7 2-4 9, Fuller 4-7 3-3 12, K.Johnson 4-7 1-1 11, Kepnang 4-8 2-2 10, Menifield 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 23-52 17-21 68. SAINT MARY'S (CAL.) (6-1) Bowen 3-9 3-5 10, Saxen 9-14 1-3 19,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 8 North Carolina 85, No. 18 Oregon 79
NORTH CAROLINA (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.892, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Hodgson 5-7, Todd-Williams 2-4, Kelly 0-4, Ustby 0-2, Paris 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Adams 2, Key 1) Turnovers: 8 (Todd-Williams 4, Ustby 3, Kelly 1) Steals: 9 (Hodgson 2, Todd-Williams 2, Adams 2, Poole 1, Ustby 1, Paris...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans hosts Denver after Corbett's 30-point performance
Denver Pioneers (5-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -2.5; over/under is 150.5. BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the New Orleans Privateers after Tyree Corbett scored 30 points in Denver's 74-71 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs. The Privateers are 2-1 on their home court. New Orleans is...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 33, New England 26
Min_Jefferson 6 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 10:40. NE_Agholor 34 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 8:21. Min_Hockenson 1 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 1:30. NE_Henry 37 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 10:54. Min_Nwangwu 97 kickoff return (Joseph kick), 10:41. NE_FG Folk 25, 6:43. Fourth Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 36, 14:07. Min_Thielen...
Zach LaVine And Billy Donovan Are All Good After The Benching Controversy
LaVine's recent thoughts quash any rumors of the player vs. coach feud.
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 28, N.Y. Giants 20
Dal_Elliott 6 run (Maher kick), 14:55. NYG_Barkley 1 run (Gano kick), 9:28. Dal_Schultz 15 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:21. Dal_Schultz 6 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:02. Fourth Quarter. Dal_Hendershot 2 run (Maher kick), 8:53. NYG_James 1 pass from Jones (Gano kick), :08. A_93,568. NYGDal. First downs2126. Total Net...
Comments / 0