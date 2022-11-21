Soccer fans react to ridiculous USMNT goal

American striker Timothy Weah opened up the USMNT’s scoring account at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a silky goal against Wales .

Dominating the midfield, the Americans were probing the Welsh defense for weaknesses, with Weah on the right having the most success. The Welsh were consistently pinned in by a ferocious American midfield, with few offensive chances materializing for the Welsh Dragons.

The U.S. struggled early, earning two yellow cards within the first 13 minutes. However, their confidence paid off when Christian Pulisic sent a ball right through Wales’s backline to be deftly picked up and finished by the 22-year-old Weah.

Many were left amazed by the team play and Weah’s finish.

Weah’s goal is crucial for the Americans in this tournament. Seen as a must-win game for the Stars and Stripes, they’ll need to keep their intensity for the rest of the match as a must-see group stage match between England is on the horizon this Friday (2 pm ET) at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

