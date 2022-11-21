Habitual felon sentenced to maximum of more than 12 and a half years years in prison for domestic violence related assault, robbery

Read full article on original website
Kinston man charged in overdose death, other crimes; two others arrested after search warrant
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is facing a second-degree murder charge after the overdose death of a person at a hotel on Nov. 17. Kinston Police said Dusty Wayne Taylor, 34, was facing the following charges: 2nd Degree Murder Trafficking in Heroin Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver a C/S within 1000ft of a […]
WITN
Kinston man charged with murder after motel overdose death
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people are under arrest after an overdose death last week at a Kinston motel. Dusty Taylor, 34, has been charged with second degree murder, trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a stolen firearm, and felony maintaining a dwelling for the distribution of a controlled substance.
Onslow County deputy shoots woman after traffic stop
The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in after a deputy shot a woman Thursday in Onslow County. Col. Chris Thomas told WITN News that happened just before noon off Highway 172 in Hubert. Thomas said it began as a traffic stop. He said that the woman was armed...
NC man back in custody 1 month after mistaken release from jail, deputies say
A man who was mistakenly released from the Statewide Misdemeanant Confinement Program at Wayne County Detention Center has been taken back into custody, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
WITN
Carteret County man on probation now faces heroin trafficking charge
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man out on active probation now faces a heroin trafficking charge in Carteret County. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were working undercover in the Walmart parking lot at 300 Highway 24 when deputies found two “suspicious” vehicles in the back corner of the parking lot.
cbs17
Man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes with weapon, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department arrested a man on Monday after an armed robbery took place last week. On Nov. 13 at approximately 1:18 a.m., Goldsboro police officers were dispatched to the Speedway gas station at 1221 U.S. 117 South regarding a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
wcti12.com
Police looking for woman as fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a fraud suspect from Western Mart on Western Blvd. Police said it happened Nov. 14, 2022. She is described as a black female, roughly 5'9" tall, 140 pounds. She was wearing a pink sweatshirt and sweatpants at the...
wcti12.com
Police looking for hit-and-run suspect
WALLACE, Duplin County — The Wallace Police Department is looking for a suspect in a hit and run that happened Nov. 23, 2022 on Railroad Street. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 910-285-2126 or email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.
WITN
OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern woman is one of 18 people charged as a result of an undercover drug operation in Pamlico County. Arrests in ‘Operation Victory Lap’ started on November 3rd with a traffic stop on Highway 55 in Reelsboro. Pamlico County deputies say...
thewashingtondailynews.com
NCDPS: Maury correctional offender dies in apparent suicide
MAURY — Maury Correctional Institution offender Bradley Lynn Chavis (#0992910) has died in an apparent suicide. He was found unresponsive around 6:45 p.m. Friday. The prison’s first responders performed lifesaving measures, and EMS was called. He was pronounced deceased at 7:08 p.m. Law enforcement was notified of the...
wcti12.com
State Troopers looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
NEW BERN, Craven County — North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that left a woman dead in New Bern. It happened Tuesday night, Nov. 22, 2022 across the Neuse River Bridge where NC 55 and US 17 split. First Sergeant...
WITN
Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by several vehicles Tuesday night here in the East. The State Highway Patrol says that a woman in her 30′s was struck around 8:00 p.m. last night where NC 55 and US 17 split. Officials say they are...
WITN
Jacksonville police looking for answers in tobacco store fraud case
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say is a person of interest in a fraud case. The Jacksonville Police Department says it happened at the Lowest Tobacco Prices Store at 600 North Marine Blvd. on Nov. 16th.
More than dozen firefighters at scene of fatal overnight crash in Goldsboro
A person is dead after a crash on Rosewood Road in Wayne County overnight. The crash took place on Perkins Mill Rd. between Highwoods Dr. and Rosewood Rd. in Goldsboro. Roughly 20 firefighters were on the scene trying to help move the vehicle. One neighbor said they heard the crash...
Three men convicted of drug distribution charges in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men were recently sentenced in Craven County Superior Court after being convicted of drug charges. Kenneth Ray Hacker II, 42, of Pollocksville; Bobby Joe Fields, 47, of New Bern; and Keandre Lemurl Gardner, 24, of New Bern, each received prison sentences. Hacker was sentenced as a habitual felon to […]
wcti12.com
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicles on NC 55, US 17
NEW BERN, Craven County — A woman was hit and killed by several vehicles around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 22. 2022. State Troopers responded along with Bridgeton police, who were first on the scene. Troopers said the woman was in her 30s and it was possibly a hit-and-run.
cbs17
Goldsboro woman died in single-vehicle wreck, highway patrol says
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 24-year-old Goldsboro woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck shortly after midnight Thursday. At 12:17 a.m., troopers were called to the 300 block of Perkins Mill Road off of U.S. 70 west of Goldsboro about an overturned vehicle that was on fire, the N.C. Highway Patrol told CBS 17.
wcti12.com
Woman reported missing by family, police say she has mental illness
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Greenville police are looking for a woman who was reported missing by her family on Nov. 20, 2022. Corinda Antoinette Bryant, 26, was last seen leaving the 600 block of Remington Drive and is believed to be in a silver Honda Accord with a license plate HLA-5925.
WITN
Greenville police report missing woman
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say a missing woman may have an intellectual disability and has a history of running away. The Greenville Police Department says Malayshia Condery, 20, was last seen on Tuesday evening in the area of 620 Red Banks Road. She was last seen wearing pink fuzzy pajama bottoms and a pink sweatshirt.
WRAL
Overnight crash leaves 1 dead in Goldsboro
A person is dead after a crash on Rosewood Road in Wayne County overnight.
