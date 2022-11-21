ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

Lines wrap around famous Honeybaked Ham stores across L.A.

There were large lines of people hoping to get their hands on a world-famous honey baked ham the day before Thanksgiving. Video from Sky5 showed lines wrapping around Honeybaked stores in Pasadena and Glendale Wednesday morning, many in line before the stores even opened. The stores offer pre-cooked hams, turkeys and Thanksgiving sides that can […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent

Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Winter Wonderland experience coming to L.A. County parks

Snow will be coming to Los Angeles County parks this holiday season. The county announced the return of its “Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland” experience, complete with up to 80 tons of snow, holiday treats, and activities such as arts and crafts, sled runs, and photo opportunities – all completely free. “The Winter Wonderland experience […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs

LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
SANTA ANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inside Kenneth Mejia’s unconventional campaign and historic win

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles’ new city controller-elect, Kenneth Mejia, did not care to take a conventional approach to politics. Instead, he dressed up in a giant Pikachu costume to do voter outreach. He placed billboards around LA featuring a corgi dressed as Sherlock Holmes, breaking down city budget facts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Resident Finds Burglar Rummaging Through Cupboards in Monrovia Home

MONROVIA – A resident detained a strange woman after he arrived to find her inside his home. Police were called to the 500 block of West Olive Avenue around 10:41 a.m. November 14. The resident found the woman rummaging through drawers and cupboards, according to the Monrovia Police Department.
MONROVIA, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach stolen dog is returned weeks later

Jack, a six-year-old full-bred German Shepherd is back home after he was stolen out of his Long Beach yard Saturday, Oct. 29. After weeks of pleading for her dog's return through posted flyers and endless social media posts, Lisa Hartouni turned to social media once more to say Jack is home."Thank you everyone who posted and re-posted my flyers; said prayers; and kept his story going until something/someone cracked! I am so thankful for all the help and support you all offered and gave us. It takes a village." wrote Hartouni.At the time Jack was stolen, Hartouni said she felt life...
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Help reunite patient at LAC+USC Medical Center with family

Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center sought the public’s help Wednesday to identify a man who has been a patient at the facility for three days. The man was described as 60 years old, 5-feet-5 inches tall, weighing 196 pounds, with a shaved head and brown eyes. He has a “noticeable overbite,” the hospital reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA

