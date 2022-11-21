Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
An online survey of the 10 malls listed below shows that only one mall in the greater Los Angeles area is open on Thanksgiving—and that’s the Citadel in Commerce off the 5 freeway near Telegraph Road.
Lines wrap around famous Honeybaked Ham stores across L.A.
There were large lines of people hoping to get their hands on a world-famous honey baked ham the day before Thanksgiving. Video from Sky5 showed lines wrapping around Honeybaked stores in Pasadena and Glendale Wednesday morning, many in line before the stores even opened. The stores offer pre-cooked hams, turkeys and Thanksgiving sides that can […]
foxla.com
Woman homeless for 6 years gets one just in time for the holidays thanks to local nonprofit
LOS ANGELES - There's no place like home for the holidays. That's particularly true for a woman who has been without one for six years. "Wow, looks so nice!" said 61-year-old Marie Minot. To say Minot was wowed by her new home is an understatement. Everything from the bedroom to...
anash.org
Wedding: Raichik – Kesselman
The wedding of Mendel Raichik of Los Angeles, CA and Shterni Kesselman of Southgate, UK took place Wednesday night at Oholei Torah.
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
SFGate
Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent
Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
nomadlawyer.org
Thousand Oaks: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Thousand Oaks, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Thousand Oaks California. Located in the heart of Ventura County, Thousand Oaks is an upscale city with lots of things to do. Its location in the Los Angeles area allows for easy access to the Pacific Coast, high desert state parks, and iconic California attractions.
Winter Wonderland experience coming to L.A. County parks
Snow will be coming to Los Angeles County parks this holiday season. The county announced the return of its “Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland” experience, complete with up to 80 tons of snow, holiday treats, and activities such as arts and crafts, sled runs, and photo opportunities – all completely free. “The Winter Wonderland experience […]
Hollywood Hills Chihuahua killed by LA’s famous cougar, P-22
A mountain lion that killed a Chihuahua while the little dog was being walked on leash in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month is the famed cougar P-22, the National Park Service confirmed Monday.
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
newsantaana.com
A man in Garden Grove was robbed of his jewelry while stopped at a red light
Yesterday, November 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM, Garden Grove Police Department officers were in the area of Shapell St./Trask Ave. when they were flag down by several citizens regarding a robbery that just occurred. During the investigation, they learned the victim was in his vehicle and stopped at a red...
New York social media influencer robbed in Hollywood Hills home invasion
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a home-invasion robbery that resulted in as much as $1 million worth of property being stolen from a home in Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday. It happened around 3:30 a.m. at a home on the 3500 block of Multiview Drive. Police say armed robbers entered the home and […]
foxla.com
Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs
LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
3 Dogs Perish Inside Burning RV Parked on Residential Street
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A recreational vehicle erupted into flames killing three dogs inside on the 7900 block of North Radford Avenue in the Sun Valley neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, Sunday, Nov. 20. The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of an auto fire at...
foxla.com
Remembering child foster care and adoption advocate Naehi Wong
Taking a moment to pay final respects to a member of our greater Wednesday's Child foster care and adoption family. Naehi Wong, the wife of our longtime coordinator, Will Wong, was laid to rest Tuesday. A memorial service was held in La Crescenta after she lost a courageous battle with...
spectrumnews1.com
Inside Kenneth Mejia’s unconventional campaign and historic win
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles’ new city controller-elect, Kenneth Mejia, did not care to take a conventional approach to politics. Instead, he dressed up in a giant Pikachu costume to do voter outreach. He placed billboards around LA featuring a corgi dressed as Sherlock Holmes, breaking down city budget facts.
sgvcitywatch.com
Resident Finds Burglar Rummaging Through Cupboards in Monrovia Home
MONROVIA – A resident detained a strange woman after he arrived to find her inside his home. Police were called to the 500 block of West Olive Avenue around 10:41 a.m. November 14. The resident found the woman rummaging through drawers and cupboards, according to the Monrovia Police Department.
Long Beach stolen dog is returned weeks later
Jack, a six-year-old full-bred German Shepherd is back home after he was stolen out of his Long Beach yard Saturday, Oct. 29. After weeks of pleading for her dog's return through posted flyers and endless social media posts, Lisa Hartouni turned to social media once more to say Jack is home."Thank you everyone who posted and re-posted my flyers; said prayers; and kept his story going until something/someone cracked! I am so thankful for all the help and support you all offered and gave us. It takes a village." wrote Hartouni.At the time Jack was stolen, Hartouni said she felt life...
Help reunite patient at LAC+USC Medical Center with family
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center sought the public’s help Wednesday to identify a man who has been a patient at the facility for three days. The man was described as 60 years old, 5-feet-5 inches tall, weighing 196 pounds, with a shaved head and brown eyes. He has a “noticeable overbite,” the hospital reported.
