NJ driver, 18, was speeding, ran stop sign in crash that killed grandmother: prosecutor

SOUTH RIVER, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey man, 18, was speeding and blew past a stop sign just before getting into a crash that killed a woman driving another car, prosecutors said.

Matthew Liebowitz was charged Thursday with vehicular manslaughter, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Janina Klich, 59, had to be extracted by emergency workers after the Oct. 15 crash at 9:30 p.m. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Klich is survived by three children, two grandchildren and other family members, according to an online obituary .

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call South River police officer John Kenney at 732-254-9002 X109 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3927.