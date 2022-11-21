Read full article on original website
NO. 24 PURDUE 80, WEST VIRGINIA 68
Percentages: FG .511, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Gillis 2-3, Newman 2-4, Jenkins 1-1, Smith 1-1, Kaufman-Renn 1-2, Loyer 1-4, Morton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Edey, Kaufman-Renn, Morton). Turnovers: 17 (Edey 6, Jenkins 3, Gillis 2, Newman 2, Smith 2, Loyer, Waddell). Steals:...
West Virginia 64, Cent. Michigan 33
WEST VIRGINIA (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Quinerly 1-2, Smith 1-6, Watson 1-4, Nichols 1-2, Hemingway 0-2, Bates 0-2, Rogers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Watson 1, Beh 1) Turnovers: 14 (Diggs 4, Blacksten 3, Quinerly 2, Smith 2, Hemingway 1, Watson 1, Nichols 1) Steals:...
Washington 68, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 64, OT
WASHINGTON (5-1) Brooks 4-11 6-8 14, Meah 1-3 2-2 4, Bajema 2-3 1-1 5, Bey 3-7 2-4 9, Fuller 4-7 3-3 12, K.Johnson 4-7 1-1 11, Kepnang 4-8 2-2 10, Menifield 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 23-52 17-21 68. SAINT MARY'S (CAL.) (6-1) Bowen 3-9 3-5 10, Saxen 9-14 1-3 19,...
NO. 18 ALABAMA 81, NO. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 70
Percentages: FG .444, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Miller 4-7, Burnett 2-2, Clowney 1-2, Jah.Quinerly 1-3, Griffen 0-1, Gurley 0-4, Sears 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako 2, Miller 2, Clowney). Turnovers: 10 (Clowney 4, Jah.Quinerly 3, Bradley 2, Gurley). Steals: 6 (Clowney 3,...
VANDERBILT 67, FRESNO STATE 59
Percentages: FG .348, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Holland 2-4, Whitaker 1-3, Baker 1-8, Yap 0-1, Andre 0-2, Campbell 0-2, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Colimerio, Moore). Turnovers: 7 (Campbell 3, Moore 2, Andre, Whitaker). Steals: 6 (Campbell 3, Yap 2, Moore). Technical...
NO. 20 UCONN 83, OREGON 59
Percentages: FG .476, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Newton 5-6, Hawkins 5-14, Calcaterra 3-4, Sanogo 2-2, Karaban 2-4, Clingan 0-1, Alleyne 0-2, Diarra 0-2, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Clingan 4, Hawkins, Karaban, Sanogo). Turnovers: 11 (Jackson 5, Karaban 2, Sanogo 2, Hawkins,...
Denver 74, The Citadel 71
THE CITADEL (3-3) Clark 5-9 4-5 14, Ash 5-12 2-3 15, Maynard 4-8 2-2 11, McAllister 0-2 0-0 0, Morgan 6-9 0-0 15, Durr 2-6 3-4 7, A.Smith 0-4 2-2 2, Price 2-3 1-1 5, Spence 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 14-17 71. DENVER (5-1) Corbett 11-13 6-7 30, Tainamo...
No. 8 North Carolina 85, No. 18 Oregon 79
NORTH CAROLINA (5-0) Poole 4-10 3-3 11, Hodgson 5-10 6-7 21, Kelly 6-17 5-8 17, Todd-Williams 4-10 0-0 10, Ustby 9-20 1-1 19, Adams 2-2 1-4 5, Paris 1-4 0-0 2, Key 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 31-74 16-23 85. OREGON (4-1) VanSlooten 8-13 1-2 17, Kyei 4-5 0-4 8, Gray...
Arkansas 82, N. Arizona 73
ARKANSAS (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Spencer 3-7, Poffenbarger 2-6, Barnum 0-1, Carr 0-4, Daniels 0-1, Langerman 0-1, Wolfenbarger 0-2, Dauda 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Dauda 3, Poffenbarger 1) Turnovers: 18 (Daniels 4, Poffenbarger 4, Barnum 2, Carr 2, Spencer 2, Dauda 2, Langerman 1,...
BUTLER 75, BYU 70
Percentages: FG .418, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Waterman 1-2, Robinson 1-4, Williams 1-5, Saunders 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Johnson 0-3, George 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Robinson 2, Ally Atiki, Saunders). Turnovers: 13 (Williams 4, Stewart 2, Traore 2, George, Hall, Johnson, Robinson, Waterman).
Minnesota 33, New England 26
Min_Jefferson 6 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 10:40. NE_Agholor 34 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 8:21. Min_Hockenson 1 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 1:30. NE_Henry 37 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 10:54. Min_Nwangwu 97 kickoff return (Joseph kick), 10:41. NE_FG Folk 25, 6:43. Fourth Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 36, 14:07. Min_Thielen...
Jake Furr's Top 25 Richland County boys basketball players for 2022-23
MANSFIELD — The Thanksgiving turkey is all gone and the leftovers are in the fridge. And that means one thing — high school basketball season is officially here. Before...
