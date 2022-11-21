Read full article on original website
Cowboys, Vikings, Bills win on Thanksgiving
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott ran for a score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 28-20 on Thanksgiving Day. Rookie Peyton Hendershot had a 2-yard run for a TD before directing all three of...
Dallas 28, N.Y. Giants 20
Dal_Elliott 6 run (Maher kick), 14:55. NYG_Barkley 1 run (Gano kick), 9:28. Dal_Schultz 15 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:21. Dal_Schultz 6 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:02. Fourth Quarter. Dal_Hendershot 2 run (Maher kick), 8:53. NYG_James 1 pass from Jones (Gano kick), :08. A_93,568. NYGDal. First downs2126. Total Net...
ANALYSIS: Miami Hurricanes facing a solid Pittsburgh team with bowl game on the line
The Miami Hurricanes are gearing up for the Pitt challenge in the final home game. What is there to worry about for UM with the Panthers?
New Orleans hosts Denver after Corbett's 30-point performance
Denver Pioneers (5-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -2.5; over/under is 150.5. BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the New Orleans Privateers after Tyree Corbett scored 30 points in Denver's 74-71 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs. The Privateers are 2-1 on their home court. New Orleans is...
Minnesota 33, New England 26
Min_Jefferson 6 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 10:40. NE_Agholor 34 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 8:21. Min_Hockenson 1 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 1:30. NE_Henry 37 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 10:54. Min_Nwangwu 97 kickoff return (Joseph kick), 10:41. NE_FG Folk 25, 6:43. Fourth Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 36, 14:07. Min_Thielen...
