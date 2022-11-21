ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cowboys, Vikings, Bills win on Thanksgiving

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott ran for a score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 28-20 on Thanksgiving Day. Rookie Peyton Hendershot had a 2-yard run for a TD before directing all three of...
Dallas 28, N.Y. Giants 20

Dal_Elliott 6 run (Maher kick), 14:55. NYG_Barkley 1 run (Gano kick), 9:28. Dal_Schultz 15 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:21. Dal_Schultz 6 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:02. Fourth Quarter. Dal_Hendershot 2 run (Maher kick), 8:53. NYG_James 1 pass from Jones (Gano kick), :08. A_93,568. NYGDal. First downs2126. Total Net...
New Orleans hosts Denver after Corbett's 30-point performance

Denver Pioneers (5-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -2.5; over/under is 150.5. BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the New Orleans Privateers after Tyree Corbett scored 30 points in Denver's 74-71 victory against the Citadel Bulldogs. The Privateers are 2-1 on their home court. New Orleans is...
Minnesota 33, New England 26

Min_Jefferson 6 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 10:40. NE_Agholor 34 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 8:21. Min_Hockenson 1 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 1:30. NE_Henry 37 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 10:54. Min_Nwangwu 97 kickoff return (Joseph kick), 10:41. NE_FG Folk 25, 6:43. Fourth Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 36, 14:07. Min_Thielen...
