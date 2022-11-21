ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BIN: Black Information Network

NAACP Urges Advertisers To Cut Ties With Twitter Amid Trump Reinstatement

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1Ub5_0jIzJkTa00
Photo: Getty Images

The NAACP called on advertisers to hit pause on their relationship with Twitter after the platform moved to reinstate former President Donald Trump's account, HuffPost reports.

The return of Trump's Twitter account on Saturday (November 19) sparked backlash among a number of influential leaders, including NAACP President Derrick Johnson , who urged advertisers to stop funding the app.

"Any advertiser still funding Twitter should immediately pause all advertising now," Johnson tweeted Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Twitter owner Elon Musk announced that social media users decided to bring Trump's account back to the platform via the 24-hour poll he posted Friday (November 18). Musk's Twitter poll garnered over 15 million votes, of which 51.8 percent were in favor of restoring Trump's account.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted Saturday.

The reinstatement marks the first time Trump will be able to use Twitter since he was banned following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol .

“In Elon Musk’s Twittersphere, you can incite an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which led to the deaths of multiple people, and still be allowed to spew hate speech and violent conspiracies on his platform,” Johnson said in a statement.

“If Elon Musk continues to run Twitter like this, using garbage polls that do not represent the American people and the needs of our democracy, God help us all,” he added.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 2

Related
The Atlantic

Trump’s Terrifically Stupid Return to Twitter

Like the monster miraculously resuscitated to terrorize the heroes in a horror-movie sequel, Donald Trump is back. No, I’m not talking about his November 15 announcement of his third campaign for president of the United States. Instead I have in mind something far more important: Twitter. On the evening...
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
TheDailyBeast

Trump Lawyer Issues Stern Warning to DeSantis on 2024 Speculation

Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba issued a stern warning to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday night at the former president’s rally in Dayton, Ohio, telling the unofficial 2024 Republican presidential contender to stand down. “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Habba said on the pro-Trump YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network. “He needs to stay in Florida,” she added. To that, fellow Trump lawyer and RSBN contributor Christina Bobb responded: “100% percent.” Habba proceeded to double down, stating: “Just stay where you are. You are doing a great job in Florida.” Offering additional unsolicited advice to DeSantis, she said: “Don’t jump the gun. He’s not ready yet.” A DeSantis campaign spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Monday evening. The warning follows Trump mocking DeSantis at a Saturday night rally—calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious”—which left allies turning on him.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance

Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
PALM BEACH, FL
HipHopWired

Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock

The former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, claimed that "having an African American" like GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is a "dramatic improvement" over the incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The post Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
ATLANTA, GA
The List

The 5 Words That Will Likely Define Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign

The evening of November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. There were many rumors swirling around Trump announcing a third presidential run, and those rumors have since been proven true. As expected, Trump has indeed announced his candidacy for 2024 (via C-SPAN.) The businessman now run for president twice, winning in 2016 and going on to lose against President Joe Biden in his 2020 run.
PALM BEACH, FL
Cleveland.com

Trump’s turkey warning: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donald Trump, in his subdued announcement of his third run for the U.S. Presidency, served up a grim picture of America. “Good luck getting a turkey,” gobbled Donald, stuffed with hubris, lies, corruption and investigations by the Department of Justice, State of New York and Fulton County Georgia.
CLEVELAND, OH
Interesting Engineering

Trump triumphs in a Twitter poll about being reinstated, he declines

Following a nearly two-year suspension, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter account has now been allowed to use the social platform services again. However, Trump, who was barred from the platform for encouraging violence, expressed on Saturday that he may not be going back to the social platform, despite a narrow win in Musk's Twitter poll.
The Independent

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes wrote message to Trump after Jan 6: ‘Save the republic’ or ‘die in prison’

Oath Keepers leader lambasts prosecution in seditious conspiracy trial. Growing frustrated with what he believed was Donald Trump’s inadequate response to the 2020 presidential election, the leader of a far-right anti-government group that allegedly conspired to storm the US Capitol wrote a message to the president four days after the attempted insurrection.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Ringer

Trump’s Presidential Announcement and ‘Revenge’ With Michael Cohen

Bakari Sellers is joined by author and former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to discuss the announcement of another Trump presidential run (3:24), the potential GOP response to a MAGA campaign after a disappointing Republican midterm (9:14), and his new book about the Dept. of Justice under Donald Trump, Revenge (21:32).
SlashGear

Musk Starts Another Twitter Poll, This One Asking Of 'General Amnesty' For Suspended Accounts

Elon Musk has posted another Twitter poll, the results of which could see thousands of accounts unbanned. The billionaire was talking about bringing "free speech" to Twitter long before his takeover of the social media platform was confirmed. Speculation was also rife regarding the status of accounts that were banned under Twitter's old rules, but wouldn't have been sanctioned under whatever rules Musk was set to implement.
The Guardian

It’s time for the Democrats to move past Donald Trump

America’s midterm elections proved that the era of Donald Trump is passing. But it returns the Democrats and Republicans to the struggle for a working majority after decades of failed policies. It is a struggle that Trump’s ascendancy kicked off – but also postponed with rounds of distraction by his high jinks and obsession with his persona, even after Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.
FLORIDA STATE
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy