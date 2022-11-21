NAACP Urges Advertisers To Cut Ties With Twitter Amid Trump Reinstatement

Photo: Getty Images

The NAACP called on advertisers to hit pause on their relationship with Twitter after the platform moved to reinstate former President Donald Trump's account, HuffPost reports.

The return of Trump's Twitter account on Saturday (November 19) sparked backlash among a number of influential leaders, including NAACP President Derrick Johnson , who urged advertisers to stop funding the app.

"Any advertiser still funding Twitter should immediately pause all advertising now," Johnson tweeted Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Twitter owner Elon Musk announced that social media users decided to bring Trump's account back to the platform via the 24-hour poll he posted Friday (November 18). Musk's Twitter poll garnered over 15 million votes, of which 51.8 percent were in favor of restoring Trump's account.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted Saturday.

The reinstatement marks the first time Trump will be able to use Twitter since he was banned following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol .

“In Elon Musk’s Twittersphere, you can incite an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which led to the deaths of multiple people, and still be allowed to spew hate speech and violent conspiracies on his platform,” Johnson said in a statement.

“If Elon Musk continues to run Twitter like this, using garbage polls that do not represent the American people and the needs of our democracy, God help us all,” he added.

