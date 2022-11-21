ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krispy Kreme Debuts New Holiday Menu Inspired by Santa Himself

By Lizzy Buczak
 3 days ago
Krispy Kreme press release

Krispy Kreme is delivering treats from the North Pole this holiday season.

The popular chain is introducing “Santa’s Bake Shop” Collection, which, in addition to fan-favorite festive flavors, includes three new doughnuts inspired by the jolly red man himself.

In fact, the three new flavors come directly from Santa and Mrs. Claus’ recipe book!

Krispy Kreme is bringing back the Santa Belly and Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles doughnuts, along with a new collection that includes sugar cookie, gingerbread, and red velvet cake flavors.

Here’s a breakdown of the holiday menu additions:

  • NEW Sugar Cookie Doughnut​: An Original Glazed doughnut iced with sugar cookie icing and topped with a sugar cookie sprinkle blend.​
  • NEW Gingerbread Cookie Crumb Doughnut​: A doughnut filled with gingerbread cream cheese, dipped in white icing, topped with gingerbread cookie crumbs and holiday sprinkle blend, then and drizzled with gingerbread icing.​
  • NEW Red Velvet Cake Doughnut​: A glazed red velvet cake doughnut topped with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbles.​
  • Santa Belly Doughnut: A fan-favorite, filled with Kreme™, dipped in red icing and decorated like the Big Guy with icing and a belt buckle sugar piece.
  • Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles Doughnut​: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a holiday sprinkle blend.​

“We’re bringing the fun, flavors and joy of the Christmas season to life by turning Krispy Kreme shops into Santa’s Bake Shop,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme in a press release. “We hope our fans pick up these delicious, fresh treats to share with family and friends at holiday gatherings.”

The holiday flavors will be available starting Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving. They can be purchased in a Christmas-themed box or individually.

To go with your doughnuts, the chain will be offering two drinks–Sugar Cookie Latte and Peppermint Mocha Latte. Customers can order hot, iced, or frozen.

Since the holidays are all about giving, Krispy Kreme has a few more deals on tap:

  • On Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, the brand is running a sweet promotion: buy any dozen online, get an Original Glazed dozen for $2.
  • On Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme will also be launching the annual “Day of the Dozens” celebration, which gifts customers an Original Glazed® dozen for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen.

You can get more info right here.

You can also indulge in seasonal menu goodies from Dunkin’, Wendys, Starbucks, Shake Shack and IHOP.

