dallasexpress.com

Hispanic Community Disapproves of Homeless Shelter Planned Near School

At a Dallas Independent School District board meeting last week, Oak Cliff residents spoke out against a proposed facility for the homeless in their neighborhood. The facility would be located at an old hospital directly across the street from an elementary school. In January, the Dallas City Council voted during...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Cinema to Open in Dallas

Violet Crown Cinema is set to open its first Dallas location in early December. This will be the company’s fourth location in the U.S. The theater will be located in West Village in what was once the Magnolia Theater. The Magnolia Theater closed down during the pandemic and, unfortunately, was never able to reopen.
DALLAS, TX
24hip-hop.com

Dallas Artist BigB.DaGoat Is Up Next

Recently the state of Texas has become a top contender for producing elite hip hop artists. Rappers like Megan The Stallion, MO3, Sauce Walka and others have created their own legacy in the rap community. Another Texas artist who has been gaining a major buzz is BigB.DaGoat. Born and raised in Dallas,
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Singer Leon Bridges hands out meals for Tarrant County Food Bank

MANSFIELD, Texas - GRAMMY award-winning singer and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges gave back to the community at a Tarrant Area Food Bank on Monday by handing out meals. 5,000 meals were given out at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for Performing Arts in Mansfield on Monday morning. The ‘River’...
MANSFIELD, TX
secretdallas.com

Immerse Yourself In Everything Christmas At This Enormous Multi-Sensory Pop-Up

Experience the most wonderful time of the year like never before here in Dallas!. It looks like Dallas is on the Nice List this year because Santa has lugged the entire North Pole down to the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center this holiday season once again for an enormous winter wonderland featuring over 2 million sparkling lights, more than 15,000 ornaments, hundreds of Christmas trees, awe-inspiring work of artisan ice sculptors, endless activities and so much more!
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 25-27

Once you are done with your turkey and ready to get out of the house there is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this holiday weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Builders of Hope Development to Offer 20 Affordable Homes in West Dallas

Just 2,370 new housing units were added to the Dallas tax rolls in 2021, a city council member mentioned in a phone interview with CandysDirt.com last week. Maybe that’s a pandemic problem. Maybe it’s the result of inflation or high construction costs. Maybe it can be attributed to the City of Dallas permitting debacle.
Houston Chronicle

Holiday Shoppers: Be Careful Parking At The Mall

A NEW TREND we are seeing in DFW right now is thieves talking to you as you get into you car, calling your attention to something in the rear of your car. When you go to look, a second perp grabs valuables out of your car, especially looking for purses. It is best to get your package loaded ASAP, get in your car and lock the doors, and don't roll your window down for strangers.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Ruthie's Fueled By Good Gets a Permanent Home

Ruthie's has been a pillar of grilled cheese goodness for more than a decade in Dallas. And now it's about to gain a permanent home. Many of you may recall Ruthie's Rolling Cafe, one of the first food trucks in Dallas when the industry first took off over a decade ago. Ashlee Hunt Kleinert launched Ruthie's as an extension of her event-planning business. And the sandwiches were quite magnificent: gooey cheese on thick buttery bread with tasty proteins.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Dallas Officials Eye New Timeline For Demolition of Former Valley View Mall

About three years after an agreement was reached to tear down Valley View Center, a portion of the mall remains. YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and another who goes by the username The Helicopter Bear provided a glimpse into the abandoned mall in a video posted earlier this month in which they film themselves getting into the mall via an exposed loading bay and walking through the food court, whose floor is covered in glass shards in parts and many surfaces spray painted.
DALLAS, TX
