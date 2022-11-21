ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Energy Dept. awards $1.1B to keep Calif.'s Diablo Canyon Power Plant running

By Joe Fisher
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- California's Diablo Canyon Power Plant will receive a $1.1 billion federal award to help enable the plant to keep providing nuclear energy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PsM8q_0jIzIakx00
Jennifer Granholm, U.S. energy secretary, said the grant to California's Diablo Canyon Power Plant will help ensure "that our domestic nuclear fleet will continue providing reliable and affordable power to Americans as the nation's largest source of clean electricity." File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI

The award is funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law's Civil Nuclear Credit Program, which is investing $6 billion to maintain nuclear reactors across the country.

The award was announced Monday by the U.S. Department of Energy .

California Gov. Gavin Newsome has been an adamant supporter of clean energy initiatives in his state. He said the award will have a significant impact on keeping a major nuclear energy source online.

"Amid intensifying climate impacts in the West and across the country, California is focused on meeting our bold climate and clean energy goals while tackling the challenges of extreme weather that puts lives at risk and strains our grid," Newsom said in a statement . "This investment creates a path forward for a limited-term extension of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant to support reliability statewide and provide an onramp for more clean energy projects to come online."

Diablo Canyon was on the path to retirement when its licenses with Pacific Gas and Electric expire in 2024 and 2025. The plant generates about 15% of California's clean energy and supports 1,500 jobs.

Like Newsom, President Joe Biden has held a steadfast focus on a shift toward renewable energy and limiting emissions. He set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% below 2005 levels by 2030. He is also aiming for 100% clean electricity by 2035.

"This is a critical step toward ensuring that our domestic nuclear fleet will continue providing reliable and affordable power to Americans as the nation's largest source of clean electricity," said U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm . "Nuclear energy will help us meet President Biden's climate goals, and with these historic investments in clean energy, we can protect these facilities and the communities they serve."

According to the Department of Energy, nuclear power makes up about half of the United States' carbon-free electricity. Thirteen commercial nuclear reactors have closed since 2013. Each of which was a significant contributor to regional electricity, such as Fort Calhoun, which closed in 2016. The station, located near Omaha, was one of two plants responsible for generating about 26% of Nebraska's electricity.

Nuclear reactors that are facing the "most imminent threat of closure" are being prioritized for Civil Nuclear Credit Program funding, the Department of Energy said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 41

Stanford Jones
3d ago

So why does these Democrat control states and cities keep asking and getting federal payout money that the tax payers in other cities and states did not vote or agree to give.

Reply(1)
6
Ashley Robbins
3d ago

Wow….another billion to California ..? How much being funneled back to DC…?

Reply(23)
15
RealityIsAn-illusion
3d ago

Wow, wonderful, now let's give every failing business 1.1 billion to "keep them running" So we can speed the up coming "Big Crash!"🩹🇺🇸🩹

Reply
2
Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Why California’s Ban On Diesel Trucks Could Impact Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. California first banned gas-powered cars. Now it’s also targeting diesel-powered semitrucks. And the charging stations needed for the electric trucks that would replace diesel trucks will require about the same amount of power of a small town. The California Air...
WYOMING STATE
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Michigan man charged in threats to congressman, FBI director

A Michigan man has been arrested and accused of a threatening to kill a Democratic U.S. representative and the FBI director, according to federal court documents. Neil Matthew Walter, of Genesee County, left a voicemail Nov. 3 for Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., that said in part “Hey John. You’re gonna die John,” according to an FBI affidavit.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
481K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy