Louisiana State

Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed in Knife Attack on I-10

Members of the Louisiana Department of Transportation family are mourning the loss of one of their own following a bizarre incident that happened on Interstate 10 Sunday afternoon near Port Allen. According to reports, a Department of Transportation Motorist Assist Patrol employee was fatally stabbed and his attacker was fatally wounded by deputies from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.
PORT ALLEN, LA
Traffic Closures Set For I-10, US 90, and Near LA 93 as Thanksgiving Holiday Approaches

Thanksgiving Day is fast approaching and there are many traffic closures set to happen before and after the blessed holiday. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has traffic closures scheduled for Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 90, and Apollo Road. Groundbreaking For The Ambassador Caffery Interchange Project. Speaking of U.S....
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Learns – Why a Dog Stares at You When They Poop

Louisiana loves its dogs, there is no doubt about that fact. We cherish our canine companions as trusted friends and in many cases a more trusted co-worker than some of our two-legged counterparts. Dogs are an integral part of our outdoor lifestyle too. Can you imagine going on a duck hunt near Gueydan and not having a great retriever to fetch your kill? I don't care how good your waders are, you're probably not going into that frosty water to fetch a duck as your dog will.
LOUISIANA STATE
Arnaudville Woman Life Tragically Taken in Four-Car Crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Friday morning crash in St. Martin Parish left one woman dead and another man arrested for vehicular homicide. Around 7 a.m. on November 18, Louisiana State Police four-vehicle crash on Highway 94, near Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish. 29-year-old Hailee Rossyoin of Arnaudville was killed in the crash.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
Lafayette, LA
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com

