Read full article on original website
Related
Sen. Bill Cassidy Won’t Run for Governor of Louisiana in 2023
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy has been teasing a potential run for governor, meeting with supporters and donors to further fuel speculation. Earlier this week, he announced that he had come to a decision on whether or not to run, but said he would announce his decision by the end of the week.
John Kennedy Makes Statement About Potential Run for Louisiana Governor
Will U.S. Senator John Kennedy run for governor of Louisiana in 2023?. It's a question many have been asking since John Bel Edwards was re-elected in 2019. As a matter of fact, many people wanted Kennedy to run for governor against Edwards three years ago. But, he decided to finish out his first tern as U.S. Senator.
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed in Knife Attack on I-10
Members of the Louisiana Department of Transportation family are mourning the loss of one of their own following a bizarre incident that happened on Interstate 10 Sunday afternoon near Port Allen. According to reports, a Department of Transportation Motorist Assist Patrol employee was fatally stabbed and his attacker was fatally wounded by deputies from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.
Talk Radio 960am
‘Excessive Rain’ Predicted for South Louisiana on Thanksgiving
South Louisiana residents who were hoping to go for a walk or have a family football game in the backyard on Thanksgiving Day might need to rethink those plans because there will be a threat of significant heavy rain in the area during the day on Thursday. As you can...
Single Ticket Claims $92.9 Million Dollar Powerball Prize
Game officials with the multi-state lottery game Powerball say a single ticket sold over the weekend matched all the numbers needed to claim the game's top prize. This makes the second multi-million dollar winner in the Powerball game this month. While we would never dare suggest that $92.9 million dollars...
Traffic Closures Set For I-10, US 90, and Near LA 93 as Thanksgiving Holiday Approaches
Thanksgiving Day is fast approaching and there are many traffic closures set to happen before and after the blessed holiday. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has traffic closures scheduled for Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 90, and Apollo Road. Groundbreaking For The Ambassador Caffery Interchange Project. Speaking of U.S....
Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
Plane Carrying Dogs from Louisiana Shelters Makes Emergency Landing in Wisconsin
A small plane carrying three people and several dogs from Louisiana had to make an emergency landing on a golf course in Wisconsin. Reports indicate that everyone on board is OK and that there were no fatalities in the rough landing. As you can see here, weather conditions in Wisconsin...
These Louisiana Lottery Scratch-Offs Still Have Big Prizes to Win
Scratch-off tickets from the Louisiana Lottery are always a big hit at Christmas at my house and they can be at yours too if you know which games still have the most and biggest prizes remaining. The top prizes left on the board for Louisiana Lottery scratchers range from $500,000...
Louisiana Learns – Why a Dog Stares at You When They Poop
Louisiana loves its dogs, there is no doubt about that fact. We cherish our canine companions as trusted friends and in many cases a more trusted co-worker than some of our two-legged counterparts. Dogs are an integral part of our outdoor lifestyle too. Can you imagine going on a duck hunt near Gueydan and not having a great retriever to fetch your kill? I don't care how good your waders are, you're probably not going into that frosty water to fetch a duck as your dog will.
Arnaudville Woman Life Tragically Taken in Four-Car Crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Friday morning crash in St. Martin Parish left one woman dead and another man arrested for vehicular homicide. Around 7 a.m. on November 18, Louisiana State Police four-vehicle crash on Highway 94, near Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish. 29-year-old Hailee Rossyoin of Arnaudville was killed in the crash.
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0