Minnesota State

Democrats take control of state Legislature, but Republicans win most area races

By Hannah Davis
Forest Lake Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GFON4_0jIzI6YW00

Newly formed District 33B sole area race to flip blue

In the battle for the Minnesota Legislature, Democrats seized power in both the House and Senate after the 2022 election. It’s the first time since 2012 that one party will control the Legislature and the governor’s office – that was also under DFL control. The House remained the same as the 2020 election, with a 70-65 split, but the Senate was flipped, with Democrats squeezing out a 34-33 majority.

But locally, the House and Senate races remained consistently red across the board – with one exception – even after redistricting across the state shook up the political landscape, creating new House and Senate districts following the 2020 census.

Amidst redistricting and a battle for governor, two area legislators declined to run for reelection this year. Sen. Michelle Benson (R, District 31) dropped out of the gubernatorial race in May and did not seek reelection. Rep. Bob Dettmer (R, District 39A) also retired from the State House. Dettmer is a longtime Forest Lake resident who is a former teacher and wrestling coach.

Senate

Republican Michael Kreun won Senate District 32, which now includes Columbus, with 52.95% of the vote against DFLer Kate Luthner, who has received 46.96% of the vote. Kreun garnered 19,684 votes compared to Luthner’s 17,459. There were 34 write-in votes.

Both were political newcomers to state office campaigns, as well as current school board members. Luthner was elected to the Forest Lake Area School Board in 2018, while Kreun is a member of the Spring Lake Park School Board.

Following redistricting, Rep. Cal Bahr (R-District 31B) will be sitting on the other side of the Legislature in the Minnesota Senate after winning Senate District 31 for Linwood. Bahr, who was elected to the House in 2016, won with 63.75% of the vote. Bahr handily defeated his GOP challenger in the primary, racking up 25,705 votes, compared to DFL challenger Jason Ruffalo’s 14,585 votes (36.17%). Ruffalo previously ran against Peggy Scott (R-District 35B) in 2020. There were 32 votes for write-in candidates.

Incumbent Karin Housley (R-District 39) will continue her work in the Minnesota Senate after winning the race for newly formed District 33, which includes all of Forest Lake and Scandia. Housley, who was first elected to the state Senate in 2012, took home 52.80% of the votes with 23,092 votes, while DFL challenger Nancy McLean took home 20,624 votes, or 47.16% of the vote. There were 17 votes for write-in candidates.

Sen. Mark Koran (R-District 32) will retain his seat for newly formed Senate District 38, which includes Wyoming, after soundly defeating DFL challenger Victoria Ann Bird with 67.18% of the vote. Bird received 32.72% of the vote, 12,670 votes, compared to Koran’s 26,012. Koran was first elected in 2016. Write-in candidates received a total of 38 votes.

House

In the sole race in the area that flipped from red to blue, Democrat Josiah Hill flipped a historically red seat after he won the race for newly formed House District 33B against political newcomer Republican Mark Bishofsky. District 33B now includes territory from Oak Park Heights to Scandia, and the north and east portions of Forest Lake. House District 39A, which was the district represented by Dettmer, covered from Stillwater township to the southeast portions of Chisago County, and included all of Forest Lake. Dettmer was first elected in 2006.

Hill, who ran against Housley in the 2020 election but lost in his only campaign for political office, won with 53.95% of the vote, and took home a total of 12,074 votes. Bishofsky, a political newcomer who won his primary against Stillwater School Board Member Tina Riehle with roughly 60% of the vote, earned a total of 10,277 votes, or 45.91%. Bishofsky had been vocal against the COVID-19 vaccine and led a campaign called “Stop the Mandate” against lockdowns mandates by Gov. Walz during the first couple years of the pandemic.

Republican Patti Anderson will take a seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives for the first time after the 2022 election after defeating DFL challenger and current Forest Lake City Council member Hanna Valento for newly formed House District 33A, which includes south and west portions of Forest Lake. Anderson, who took home 55.41% of the vote, first sought office in 2018 for then-House District 38B, which covered White Bear Lake, Hugo, and North Oaks. She lost that race to DFLer Ami Wazlawik in a tight race that came down to less than 400 votes.

In this year’s race, Anderson garnered 11,695 votes compared to Valento’s 9,404 votes. Valento, who will remain in her seat on the Forest Lake City Council, took 44.55% of the vote. There were nine write-in candidates.

Residents of Wyoming will see a familiar face with incumbent Ann Neu Brindley (R-32B) after she soundly defeated DFL challenger Katie Malchow for newly formed House District 28B. Brindley, who was elected in February 2017 in a special election, garnered 62.11% of the vote, or 12,260 votes. Malchow, who ran against Neu Brindley also in 2020, took home 7,471 votes, or 37.85%. There were nine votes for write-in candidates, representing one half of 1% of total votes cast.

Representing a new district for residents of Columbus, incumbent Nolan West (R-District 37B) won in newly formed House District 32A after garnering 57.25% of the vote over DFL challenger Ashton Ramsammy’s 42.66%. West took home 11,067 votes while Ramsammy grabbed 8,247 votes. There were 16 votes for write-in candidates.

Incumbent Republican Peggy Scott soundly defeated DFL challenger Bill Fisher for newly created House District 31B, which now includes Linwood Township. Scott brought in 68.07% of the votes with 14,161 votes. Fisher took home 6,630 votes, or 31.87% of the vote. There were 11 total votes for write-in candidates.

Comments / 3

MINNESOTA STATE

