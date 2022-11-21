PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARGARET O'DELL, DECEASED CASE NO. 2022-345 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of said decedent having been granted to JONATHAN O'DELL as Executor on the 15 day of November 2022, by the Honorable John Thornton, Judge of Probate of said County in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. JONATHAN O'DELL EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF MARGARET O'DELL, DECEASED. Name and Address of Attorney: Regina B. Edwards, Esq. The Law Firm of Edwards & Edwards, P.C. 109 E. Bridge Street Wetumpka, AL 36092 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 23, 30 and Dec. 7, 2022 EST/O'DELL, M.

