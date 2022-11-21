Read full article on original website
tallasseetribune.com
Christmas in Tallassee coming next weekend
Christmas will soon be in Tallassee. The weekend following the Thanksgiving holiday, Christmas in Tallassee will return with its Holiday Market, hayrides, Christmas music, a parade and of course Santa. It all starts Friday, Dec. 2 at Veterans Park in front of the Tallassee City Hall. “We will have a...
alabamanews.net
Thanksgiving Meals Delivered to Dallas Co. Families
The Selma and Dallas County community comes together — to make sure dozens of needy families in the area have a Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings. It’s the 5th year the community has marked the Thanksgiving holiday — with a food drive — and giveaway.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery
In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
Selma, November 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Selma. The Francis Marion High School basketball team will have a game with Selma High School on November 24, 2022, 13:00:00. The Francis Marion High School basketball team will have a game with Selma High School on November 24, 2022, 14:00:00.
lowndessignal.com
Getting acquainted with Lowndes County
Driving up Alabama Highway 97, it’s evident Lowndes County is composed of rural communities. From Letohatchee to Lowndesboro, there’s not a McDonald’s or Walmart Supercenter in sight. The landscape lays out in farmland, fields, and pastures where farmers grow a variety of crops, and where cattle are...
alabamanews.net
Person Falls into Well, Dies in Macon County
A person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, Macon County and Elmore County Fire and Rescue agencies responded to a subject in South Macon County that fell into a well shortly after 4 :30 p.m. Saturday near Macon County 10 on Brooks Road.
Slavery's ghost haunts cotton gin factory's transformation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. — (AP) — There’s no painless way to explain the history of a massive brick structure being renovated into apartments in this central Alabama city — a factory that played a key role in the expansion of slavery before the Civil War. Dating back...
Wetumpka Herald
Eclectic church damaged by car
There were injuries after a car drove into a church Tuesday night. The Eclectic Fire Department responded to an accident where a car struck a church at the intersection of Highway 14 and Claud Road. “[Fire] units arrived on the scene to find a car had driven into a church,”...
Clanton Advertiser
Cakes N’ Candy sees sweet success
Cakes N’ Candy has provided rave worthy desserts to Chilton County and the Southeast for the decades. The original location opened in 1988 across the street from the current Highway 31 location in Clanton. “All I wanted to be able to do was to sell to the people in...
WSFA
Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/O'DELL, M.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARGARET O'DELL, DECEASED CASE NO. 2022-345 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of said decedent having been granted to JONATHAN O'DELL as Executor on the 15 day of November 2022, by the Honorable John Thornton, Judge of Probate of said County in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. JONATHAN O'DELL EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF MARGARET O'DELL, DECEASED. Name and Address of Attorney: Regina B. Edwards, Esq. The Law Firm of Edwards & Edwards, P.C. 109 E. Bridge Street Wetumpka, AL 36092 Wetumpka Herald: Nov. 23, 30 and Dec. 7, 2022 EST/O'DELL, M.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Commission swears in re-elected commissioners, elects chairmen, terminates attorney’s contract
The Lowndes County Commission held its first meeting after elections on Nov. 16, swearing in re-elected commissioners Robert Harris for District 2 and Joseph Barganier for District 4. The commission elected officers for the new term. District 1 representative Charlie King, Jr. was re-elected chairman and Dickson Farrior from District...
Father of 4 missing Talladega County girls arrested
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The father of four girls who are currently missing has been arrested and taken into custody, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office reports. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga was arrested in Etowah County Friday morning and charged with interference with custody. Buchanan’s arrest comes a day after the Alabama Law […]
sylacauganews.com
Talladega County Sheriff’s Office looking for three persons of interest regarding Alpine homicide
ALPINE, Ala. – Three men have been identified as persons of interest in a homicide that occurred in Alpine earlier this month. The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is searching for any information regarding the locations and statuses of a trio that was potentially involved with a fatal incident that took place in Alpine on Saturday, Nov. 12.
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck
Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
WSFA
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
alabamanews.net
Two Shot in Separate Montgomery Shootings, One Killed
Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that happened at about the same time. One of the shootings was fatal. Police say at about 4:30PM Monday, they were called to the 5700 block of Villas Lane, off Gas Light Curve. Officers found a man who had been shot and killed. Also...
Greenville Advocate
ALSDE school report card, truer proficiency portrait than “failing school” list
Three area schools — Butler County’s Greenville High School and Central Elementary School and Central High School in Lowndes County — fell among the 79 Alabama schools ranked as the lowest performing 6% on the Alabama Accountability Act of 2015 (AAA) list for school year 2021-2022. School...
Head-on collision in Montgomery claims 3 lives
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
