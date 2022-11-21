ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welch, MN

cannonfallsbeacon.com

Vasa News: Deadline for poinsettia plants Dec. 4

The deadline to order poinsettia plants for Christmas is Dec. 4. Contact the church office for more information. The poinsettias are a lovely addition to the church's decorations and may be taken home after the holiday worship services. Do you want to help to fluff the church's Christmas tree? Volunteers...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Local author talks about historic weather disasters

Three large weather disasters shook the Red Wing area and the people who lived here many years ago. Local author Steve Gardiner researched the three natural disasters for his newest book “Historic Disasters in Southeast Minnesota” and came across interesting stories and findings. Gardiner recently presented pieces of...
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans' massive antique pump organ collection spans neighboring homes

PLAINVIEW, Minn. – A hundred years ago, they could be found in homes and parlors across the state.The popularity of the pump organ died off, but for a Wabasha County man they just might be the future.Ron Manzow has spent most of his life in Plainview. He taught third grade for decades before retiring. But you could say his home is still full of history lessons.Manzow has collected 75 pipe organs. His collection has gotten so big, in fact, that he bought the house next door to him for storage.It's a hobby that began when he was a teenager. He...
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Yesteryear: Cannon Falls’ Montgomery will play at Drake

This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Yesteryear column:. Cannon Falls High School senior Alexis Montgomery has signed a national letter of intent to play Division I basketball for Drake University. Montgomery is a senior captain for the 2007-2008 Bomber basketball team. She is a three-year starter, two-time HVL all-conference player, 2006-2007 Republican Eagle all-area player of the year, and 2006 MSHSL state tournament all-tournament player.
CANNON FALLS, MN
boreal.org

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Minnesota?

Banks: Most banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed. Federal and state services: Closed. City and county offices: Closed. Malls: Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Mall of America, Southdale Center, Rosedale Center, and Ridgedale Center. These malls will again open on Black Friday, some with extended hours.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake

WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
WASECA, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls FFA Member of the Week: Amilia Rapp

Why did you join FFA? I've always wanted to join because it looked like a lot of fun. What is your Career Development Event? Fish and wildlife. Please describe in detail what you do for your Supervised Agricultural Experience. I sell sweet corn for the Josephsons and the FFA. I mainly sell in town at the truck but now that I can drive I help move trucks and pick.
CANNON FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

40 Years Ago, Thanksgiving Fire Destroyed Entire Downtown Mpls. Block

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Thanksgiving Day will mark 35 years since one of the most devastating fires in Minneapolis history.A fire started in the Donaldson building in downtown Minneapolis In 1982, and then spread to Northwestern Bank.By the time it was put out, it had destroyed an entire city block."It was incredible to see the volume of fire," said Minneapolis Fire Chief John Freutel. "And that was something I'll never forget. To see all those floors of that building and how quickly it was spreading through that building."Freutel was a rookie firefighter in Minneapolis that night. Little did he know, he...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fire destroys home in Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A house in Minnetonka is totally destroyed after a two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday night.It started on the 15000 block of Linner Ridge around 10 p.m. The fire started in the garage, but spread to the house."This one was in a rather advanced state of fire growth upon our arrival," Battalion Chief Derek Metzger said. "We were working against the clock at that point."All three people inside got out safely. No one was hurt, but the house is uninhabitable.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNETONKA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County 2 bridge reopens

For several weeks the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County 45 Boulevard has been closed. Goodhue County recently reopened the bridge with restrictions. In early October the Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge because of safety concerns.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Pha Xiong reported on Nov. 12 that items were taken from his vehicle while he was hunting in Welch. The theft occurred between 4:30 and 10:30 a.m. Items stolen included a set of keys, three trail cameras, a handgun and tools. The vehicle was locked but no forced entry was found (value: $610).
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
LA CROSSE, WI

