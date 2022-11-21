Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Vasa News: Deadline for poinsettia plants Dec. 4
The deadline to order poinsettia plants for Christmas is Dec. 4. Contact the church office for more information. The poinsettias are a lovely addition to the church's decorations and may be taken home after the holiday worship services. Do you want to help to fluff the church's Christmas tree? Volunteers...
More than 100 geese, ducks found dead on partially frozen Minnesota lake
Authorities are investigating the reason why more than 100 geese and ducks were found dead on a southeastern Minnesota lake at the weekend. The City of Waseca confirmed that there were numerous reports of waterfowl found dead on the partially frozen Loon Lake on Sunday. It has confirmed that more...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Local author talks about historic weather disasters
Three large weather disasters shook the Red Wing area and the people who lived here many years ago. Local author Steve Gardiner researched the three natural disasters for his newest book “Historic Disasters in Southeast Minnesota” and came across interesting stories and findings. Gardiner recently presented pieces of...
New Prague Times
New Prague actress looking forward to ‘A Holiday Spectacular’
On any holiday when she was home visiting, Larissa Schmitz might sit down and watch a movie with her family and this year would be no different. But this year, the New Prague High School graduate will be in the movie. Schmitz and her husband, Jake Klehr, will be watching...
Minnesotans' massive antique pump organ collection spans neighboring homes
PLAINVIEW, Minn. – A hundred years ago, they could be found in homes and parlors across the state.The popularity of the pump organ died off, but for a Wabasha County man they just might be the future.Ron Manzow has spent most of his life in Plainview. He taught third grade for decades before retiring. But you could say his home is still full of history lessons.Manzow has collected 75 pipe organs. His collection has gotten so big, in fact, that he bought the house next door to him for storage.It's a hobby that began when he was a teenager. He...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Yesteryear: Cannon Falls’ Montgomery will play at Drake
This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Yesteryear column:. Cannon Falls High School senior Alexis Montgomery has signed a national letter of intent to play Division I basketball for Drake University. Montgomery is a senior captain for the 2007-2008 Bomber basketball team. She is a three-year starter, two-time HVL all-conference player, 2006-2007 Republican Eagle all-area player of the year, and 2006 MSHSL state tournament all-tournament player.
boreal.org
What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Minnesota?
Banks: Most banks, including Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, will be closed. Federal and state services: Closed. City and county offices: Closed. Malls: Most malls will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Mall of America, Southdale Center, Rosedale Center, and Ridgedale Center. These malls will again open on Black Friday, some with extended hours.
More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake
WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls FFA Member of the Week: Amilia Rapp
Why did you join FFA? I've always wanted to join because it looked like a lot of fun. What is your Career Development Event? Fish and wildlife. Please describe in detail what you do for your Supervised Agricultural Experience. I sell sweet corn for the Josephsons and the FFA. I mainly sell in town at the truck but now that I can drive I help move trucks and pick.
40 Years Ago, Thanksgiving Fire Destroyed Entire Downtown Mpls. Block
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Thanksgiving Day will mark 35 years since one of the most devastating fires in Minneapolis history.A fire started in the Donaldson building in downtown Minneapolis In 1982, and then spread to Northwestern Bank.By the time it was put out, it had destroyed an entire city block."It was incredible to see the volume of fire," said Minneapolis Fire Chief John Freutel. "And that was something I'll never forget. To see all those floors of that building and how quickly it was spreading through that building."Freutel was a rookie firefighter in Minneapolis that night. Little did he know, he...
Fire destroys home in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A house in Minnetonka is totally destroyed after a two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday night.It started on the 15000 block of Linner Ridge around 10 p.m. The fire started in the garage, but spread to the house."This one was in a rather advanced state of fire growth upon our arrival," Battalion Chief Derek Metzger said. "We were working against the clock at that point."All three people inside got out safely. No one was hurt, but the house is uninhabitable.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County 2 bridge reopens
For several weeks the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County 45 Boulevard has been closed. Goodhue County recently reopened the bridge with restrictions. In early October the Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge because of safety concerns.
One Injured in Thursday Morning Crash Near Blooming Prairie
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Steele County Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the car was traveling south on Highway 218 near 123rd Street when it went into the ditch and struck a tree around 6:20 a.m.
Seven Steakhouse in downtown Minneapolis permanently closes
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Nov. 20, 2022. After a fit of stops and starts that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown Minneapolis fixture Seven Steakhouse and Sushi has closed its doors for good. Managing partner Ken Sherman, who has long...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Pha Xiong reported on Nov. 12 that items were taken from his vehicle while he was hunting in Welch. The theft occurred between 4:30 and 10:30 a.m. Items stolen included a set of keys, three trail cameras, a handgun and tools. The vehicle was locked but no forced entry was found (value: $610).
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KIMT
Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
Watch: Semi-trailer crashes on I-35W, spilling load across freeway
Traffic camera footage captured the moment a semi-trailer crashed on I-35W in Minneapolis on Tuesday. The incident happened just after 3 p.m. near East Hennepin Avenue, with the semi crashing onto its side, sending its freight scattering over three lanes of the interstate. The crash and cleanup caused significant delays...
Comments / 0