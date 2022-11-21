Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
Related
KPLC TV
ASAP to terminate approximately 100 employees in January
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - ASAP has notified the state of Louisiana that the company plans on laying off approximately 100 employees in Lafayette at the start of 2023. This is the second time the company has announced mass lay-offs; the first was in April of 2020 when they announced 2,300 people would lose their jobs statewide.
theadvocate.com
CATS hopes to rebuild trust, hold itself accountable to improvements with new dashboard
The bus system for Baker and Baton Rouge is trying to dispel the myth that only a handful of the cities' residents use public transportation through a new, public dashboard, system officials said. The Capital Area Transit System in October launched CATS Dash, a performance metrics dashboard that's updated monthly...
louisianaradionetwork.com
900-acre solar farm coming to St. Landry Parish
The St Landry Parish Council has approved the parish’s first solar farm project. Officials say construction will begin next year on a 900-acre site in a rural area north of Opelousas. Lightsource BP development manager Jack Steele says it is expected to be operational by end of 2024. He says solar power is great for the environment and an effective way to produce energy.
theadvocate.com
A week after CEO change, Amedisys names interim chief operating officer
Amedisys has named a new interim chief operating officer, one week after the Baton Rouge home health care company abruptly changed CEOs. Scott Ginn, the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will take on the COO role temporarily and “immediately,” according to a federal filing from Amedisys. Ginn joined the company in 2007 and was promoted to CFO in 2017.
theadvocate.com
DOTD chief again denies any plan to trim I-10 to one lane each way in Baton Rouge
In a formal response, Louisiana transportation chief Shawn Wilson has told state Attorney General Jeff Landry he is mistaken in saying that plans to widen Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge means the roadway will be trimmed to one lane in each direction. "Contrary to your perceived understanding of the project,...
DA files petition to remove councilman from office
The petition, filed by District Attorney Chad Pitre, alleges that Councilman Floyd Ford doesn't meet residency requirements any longer.
brproud.com
Louisiana caregiver accused of using sleeping victim’s phone to transfer social security money from cash App
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Maurice caretaker is wanted by police for allegedly taking money from his client’s bank account while he slept. Telemachus Thibodeaux, 52 is speaking to News 10 exclusively. “He really destroyed our friendship. I was really more hurt that he did it. I would think somebody...
brproud.com
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
Changes for Lafayette Garbage, Recycling & Transit Services
There are some changes for the garbage, recycling, and transit services for the Thanksgiving holiday.
theadvocate.com
Amid record inflation, St. Vincent de Paul feeds Baton Rouge families: 'The need is so great'
Less than 40 minutes after the Raising Cane’s River Center opened its doors to families Thanksgiving morning, volunteers had already passed out 1,600 of the 1,800 meals they’d spent hours prepping in the center’s industrial kitchen. “The need is so great,” said St. Vincent de Paul food...
theadvocate.com
Zachary city closures and waste collection for Thanksgiving announced
Thanksgiving Day is an official City of Zachary holiday and will be celebrated Thursday, Nov. 24. All City of Zachary offices will be closed this day. Solid waste collection (garbage and recycling) will not be made on Nov. 24 within the city limits under the contract with Waste Management. Garbage and recycling normally collected Thursday will be collected on the following day, Friday, Nov. 25. If your normal collection day is Friday, garbage and recycling pick-up will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 26.
wbrz.com
Airline Highway blocked after train reportedly struck car in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A crash involving a train and another vehicle shut down Airline Highway Thursday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Airline Highway at S Choctaw Drive. No serious injuries have been reported at this time. The highway was reopened shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Your First Look at Oxygen's Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge
For some, Baton Rouge is just the capital city of Louisiana. But for others, it's one of the darkest places in the country. The city's grim history is the subject of Oxygen's terrifying two-part...
WAFB.com
Victim killed in Baker shooting identified
Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water. There will be a temporary closure on I-10 West near Gramercy on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to remove an 18-wheeler after it plunged into a bayou on Tuesday (Nov. 22). 9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 23. Updated: 9...
Opelousas councilman to appear in court following qualification complaints
Opelousas Councilman, Floyd Ford, is scheduled to appear in court following a complaint saying he is not qualified for his position.
Eunice News
Dr. Rachael Tate to serve as chief medical officer at OGHS
Dr. Rachael Tate, OB/GYN, has been selected by Kenneth Cochran, RN, DSc, FACHE, president & CEO of Opelousas General Health System chief medical officer effective Dec. 12. Tate will be responsible for optimizing clinical operations using performance excellence tools. She will serve as the liaison between administration and medical staff and will be responsible for recruiting and training…
faceacadiana.com
Be Happy Now – The story of a young Ukrainian mother living in Lafayette
When I was a kid, I used to read a lot. Sometimes my parents got upset because I couldn't stop reading till late at night, and the next day I had to go to school tired. They took books from me, but I hid one anyway and, using the flashlight under the blanket, continued reading, imagining myself in the middle of adventures, as described in the novels. Since that time, I have liked to compare people with books. They all have titles (names), covers, and a lot of exciting stories. Let me share a part of mine.
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
Volunteers find loaded machine gun while picking up trash along Louisiana highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A group of Baton Rouge-based volunteers meet every week to pick up trash along capital area roadways, and the day before Thanksgiving, they stumbled across a disturbing find. Jennifer Richardson, the founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful says she and her fellow volunteers find all kinds of items discarded along […]
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody
Comments / 0