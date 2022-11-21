ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kmvt

Idahoans weigh Trump’s chances in 2024

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Former President Donald Trump is making another run for presidency in 2024. The 45th president lost the 2020 General Election for U.S. President to Democrat Joe Biden, who Trump would most likely run against in 2024 However, are Idahoans experiencing Trump fatigue and like to see another choice, and what do some voters think his chances are in 2024.
IDAHO STATE
Law & Crime

Indiana AG, Doctor Who Provided Abortion to 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Issue Dueling Statements as Judge Considers Emergency Injunction

Indiana’s attorney general is not backing down from his investigation into a doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old girl from Ohio. Dr. Caitlin Bernard and her medical partner Amy Caldwell, M.D., sued Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) earlier this month alleging that his investigation into their medical practice is based on “nonsensical” consumer complaints against the doctors. As part of that lawsuit, Bernard’s lawyers filed an emergency preliminary injunction request, asking Marion Superior Court Judge Heather Welch to prohibit the attorney general from issuing subpoenas in furtherance of the investigation.
INDIANA STATE
koze.com

E. Washington Residents Plead Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID Relief Funding for Purported Businesses

RICHLAND & SPOKANE, WA – Three eastern Washington residents have pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funding that was intended for struggling businesses. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa R. Waldref, says these three convictions are the most recent obtained by the region’s COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force, which was launched earlier this year.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho legislators readying bill to restrict environmental and social ratings in investments

Idaho Republican legislators and state officials are preparing bills for the upcoming 2023 legislative session that would be designed to further restrict using environmental, social and governance standards in public funding or investments. The Idaho Legislature’s Joint Interim Committee on Federalism discussed legislation to limit or block environmental, social and governance, or ESG, standards during […] The post Idaho legislators readying bill to restrict environmental and social ratings in investments  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

FBI: Suspect taken into custody on federal charges in Washington Township

UPDATE: FBI agents have arrested 21-year-old Alex Jaques, of Centerville, for making online threats to commit a school shooting in California. Jaques has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. On November 15, the FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip...
SALINAS, CA
953wiki.com

Attorney General Cameron Calls on Biden Administration to Withdraw Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 18, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a petition calling on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to withdraw its vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The interim final rule issued by CMS requires COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in healthcare settings that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Attorney General Cameron Leads Nine States in Urging Five Solar Lending Companies to Suspend Financial Obligations for Pink Energy Customers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 22, 2022) – Attorney General Cameron today led a coalition of nine attorneys general in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic urging these solar lending companies to suspend the payment obligations of Pink Energy customers until the completion of the coalition’s investigation into possible consumer protection law violations.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man accused in $10 million cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – A New Albany investment manager was arrested and accused of taking part in a cryptocurrency investment fraud scheme. Rathnakishore Giri, 27, of is accused of promising investors that he would “generate lucrative returns with no risk to their principal investment amount, which he guaranteed to return,” according to a release […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
opb.org

As winter approaches, labor shortages in Eastern Oregon lead to fewer snow plows on the road

A labor shortage in Eastern Oregon is making it harder to remove ice and snow on Oregon highways. As the La Grande Observer reports, the Oregon Department of Transportation employs 300 positions in the eastern part of the state, but has almost 40 vacancies. Most of those empty positions are for permanent and seasonal employees that are in charge of road maintenance. Rich Lani is ODOT’s District 12 manager. He joins us to share why it’s getting harder to get people behind the wheel of snow plows and what this shortage could mean for the future.
OREGON STATE
