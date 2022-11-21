Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kmvt
Idahoans weigh Trump’s chances in 2024
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Former President Donald Trump is making another run for presidency in 2024. The 45th president lost the 2020 General Election for U.S. President to Democrat Joe Biden, who Trump would most likely run against in 2024 However, are Idahoans experiencing Trump fatigue and like to see another choice, and what do some voters think his chances are in 2024.
Readers respond: Sheriffs shouldn’t pick and choose
Responding to the passage of gun safety Measure 114, Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe said “Anybody in law enforcement, including the state police, including the governor of the state of Oregon, has to pick and choose what laws they are going to be able to enforce.”. Oregon voters should...
Readers respond: Voters fooled by Oregon Measure 114
It’s a sad day in Oregon to see how many ignorant and uninformed people have voted yes on measures that should have been a resounding “no” vote. Today, I’m addressing just Measure 114. The five biggest financial contributors to the “yes” vote on Measure 114 are...
Indiana AG, Doctor Who Provided Abortion to 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Issue Dueling Statements as Judge Considers Emergency Injunction
Indiana’s attorney general is not backing down from his investigation into a doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old girl from Ohio. Dr. Caitlin Bernard and her medical partner Amy Caldwell, M.D., sued Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) earlier this month alleging that his investigation into their medical practice is based on “nonsensical” consumer complaints against the doctors. As part of that lawsuit, Bernard’s lawyers filed an emergency preliminary injunction request, asking Marion Superior Court Judge Heather Welch to prohibit the attorney general from issuing subpoenas in furtherance of the investigation.
koze.com
E. Washington Residents Plead Guilty to Fraudulently Obtaining COVID Relief Funding for Purported Businesses
RICHLAND & SPOKANE, WA – Three eastern Washington residents have pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funding that was intended for struggling businesses. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa R. Waldref, says these three convictions are the most recent obtained by the region’s COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force, which was launched earlier this year.
Senator Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants in letter sent to parent company
“The choice to put hundreds of Ohioans out of their jobs is not only the wrong one, but it’s shortsighted,” U.S Senator Sherrod Brown said in response to News Center 7′s request for comment on Nov. 3rd., regarding the closing of Norcold LLC. “I hope Norcold reconsiders its decision.”
Idaho legislators readying bill to restrict environmental and social ratings in investments
Idaho Republican legislators and state officials are preparing bills for the upcoming 2023 legislative session that would be designed to further restrict using environmental, social and governance standards in public funding or investments. The Idaho Legislature’s Joint Interim Committee on Federalism discussed legislation to limit or block environmental, social and governance, or ESG, standards during […] The post Idaho legislators readying bill to restrict environmental and social ratings in investments appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
WHAS 11
Pot politics? Majority leaders blocking majority support over medical marijuana in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FRANKFORT—98.64%. That’s the percentage of Kentuckians surveyed online who support legalizing medical marijuana in the commonwealth, according to Gov. Andy Beshear’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. Despite the overwhelming vote of approval, leadership in the state Senate is balking at the whole idea. “No...
myfox28columbus.com
FBI: Suspect taken into custody on federal charges in Washington Township
UPDATE: FBI agents have arrested 21-year-old Alex Jaques, of Centerville, for making online threats to commit a school shooting in California. Jaques has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. On November 15, the FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip...
Chronicle
Washington's Special Education Age Limit Is Illegal, Lawsuit Claims
For disabled students in Washington, the right to free special education services lasts until the end of the school year in which they turn 21. A class-action lawsuit filed in federal court this week says this age cutoff violates federal law. The suit, aimed at the state's education agency, seeks...
953wiki.com
Attorney General Cameron Calls on Biden Administration to Withdraw Vaccine Mandate for Healthcare Workers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 18, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a petition calling on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to withdraw its vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The interim final rule issued by CMS requires COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in healthcare settings that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.
kptv.com
Oregon ends residency rule for Death with Dignity law, challenges remain for out-of-state patients
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - This year marks the 25th anniversary of Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act. Oregon was the first state in the nation to allow medical aid in dying, and now the state is lifting its residency requirement. People from across the country are contacting Oregon physicians to...
KIRO 7 Investigates: Dozens in Washington could be paid thousands waiting in jail for treatment
SEATTLE — A KIRO 7 investigation discovered judges have ordered dozens of people to receive thousands of dollars in payments from the state for waiting in jail for mental health treatment, so they can participate in their own trials. They include Alexander Jay, accused of throwing a Seattle nurse...
953wiki.com
Attorney General Cameron Leads Nine States in Urging Five Solar Lending Companies to Suspend Financial Obligations for Pink Energy Customers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 22, 2022) – Attorney General Cameron today led a coalition of nine attorneys general in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic urging these solar lending companies to suspend the payment obligations of Pink Energy customers until the completion of the coalition’s investigation into possible consumer protection law violations.
KREM
No, Washington is not adding an additional 46-cent gas tax in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Starting January 1, 2023, drivers in Washington might have to shell out even more for a gallon of gas, but just how much the increase could be is widely debated. A new law passed by state lawmakers, aimed at curbing carbon emissions, takes effect in less...
Chronicle
Exasperated Oregon DA Says Charges Dropped Against Nearly 300 People With No Public Defenders
In a sign of mounting frustration, Multnomah County’s top prosecutor Monday released a list of the cases of nearly 300 people who have had charges dismissed against them this year because no public defenders were available to represent them. People accused of car theft, fleeing police and illegally carrying...
WTHR
IMPD officer accused of DUI in Ohio
A Metro Police Officer is on administrative duty accused of driving under the influence. It happened in Ohio, last Wednesday.
Ohio man accused in $10 million cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – A New Albany investment manager was arrested and accused of taking part in a cryptocurrency investment fraud scheme. Rathnakishore Giri, 27, of is accused of promising investors that he would “generate lucrative returns with no risk to their principal investment amount, which he guaranteed to return,” according to a release […]
Man arrested for online threats of mass shootings in western Kentucky
HART COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police arrested a Hart County man over the weekend after he allegedly made threats regarding multiple mass shootings in western Kentucky. According to state police, on Nov. 3, KSP Post 3 received a call from a woman regarding threats of a public shooting she received from Joshua Morrison, 30.
opb.org
As winter approaches, labor shortages in Eastern Oregon lead to fewer snow plows on the road
A labor shortage in Eastern Oregon is making it harder to remove ice and snow on Oregon highways. As the La Grande Observer reports, the Oregon Department of Transportation employs 300 positions in the eastern part of the state, but has almost 40 vacancies. Most of those empty positions are for permanent and seasonal employees that are in charge of road maintenance. Rich Lani is ODOT’s District 12 manager. He joins us to share why it’s getting harder to get people behind the wheel of snow plows and what this shortage could mean for the future.
