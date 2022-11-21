Indiana’s attorney general is not backing down from his investigation into a doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old girl from Ohio. Dr. Caitlin Bernard and her medical partner Amy Caldwell, M.D., sued Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) earlier this month alleging that his investigation into their medical practice is based on “nonsensical” consumer complaints against the doctors. As part of that lawsuit, Bernard’s lawyers filed an emergency preliminary injunction request, asking Marion Superior Court Judge Heather Welch to prohibit the attorney general from issuing subpoenas in furtherance of the investigation.

