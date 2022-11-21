Read full article on original website
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
CBS Sports
Texas vs. Baylor: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Two in-state rivals battle as Texas hosts Baylor in Austin, Texas, on Black Friday in the regular-season finale for both programs. The Longhorns are fresh off an emphatic 55-14 win over Kansas to clinch their first winning record under Steve Sarkisian. Running back Bijan Robinson dominated with 243 yards rushing and four touchdowns to move up to No. 6 nationally in rushing yards.
SportsGrid
Betting Insights: Texas's National Championship Odds
It feels like Chris Beard may be building something serious in Austin. His Texas Longhorns are now 3-0 to start the season and are coming off a thrashing of No. 6 Gonzaga in the new Moody Center. They have also taken the top spot in the rankings at KenPom.com. Texas...
4 key recruits impressed by Texas football’s decimation of Kansas
Last weekend, Texas football got one of the most convincing wins under the direction of Steve Sarkisian as the head coach. Texas downed head coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks on the road in Lawrence on Nov. 21 by the dominant final score of 55-14. Sark and the Longhorns...
Burnt Orange Nation
5-star CG AJ Johnson signs with Texas
Head coach Chris Beard and the Texas Longhorns landed an elite combo guard on Monday when Casaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy standout AJ Johnson committed to and signed with the Longhorns. The 6’5, 165-pounder took an official visit to Austin in September when the football team hosted Alabama and also...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NCAA Bringing Men's and Women's Final Four Back to North Texas
The NCAA is bringing both the men's and women's Final Four back to North Texas. North Texas will host the men's Final Four for the third time in 2030, with games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and the women's Final Four in 2031, with games at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
KBTX.com
College Station set for rematch with Georgetown in Regional Round
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station (10-2) and Georgetown (10-2) have already played once this year with the Eagles beating the Cougars 49-38 back on October 21st. That was College Station’s lone district loss. Friday night the last two teams from District 11-5A Division I will square off with the winner advancing to the Regional Finals.
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
sanantoniomag.com
Twin Liquor’s Texas History
Started in Austin, Texas in 1937, family-owned Twin Liquors began as one small store and has since emerged into a homegrown success story. With a unique and well-respected reputation throughout the United States for having impeccable team members, outstanding customer service, and conveniently located stores, the Texas company features an extensive selection of fine wines and premium spirits from around the world, beverage planning for weddings, and more. Not to mention they engage in a substantial amount of community involvement—a pillar upon which their business has grown.
High School Investigating Disturbing Basketball Fan Allegation
A Texas school district is investigating a potential racist incident which occurred during a game in Marble Falls on Friday. According to reports, the Marble Falls School District is looking into claims that members of the Marble Falls student section made racist taunts toward an East Central player. In the...
post-register.com
Dickens new record-holder for LHS￼
According to Lockhart High School, Lions’ junior quarterback Ashton Dickens has eclipsed the school’s season-season rushing record with 2,013 yards, breaking Dominic Hardaway’s 2008 total of 1,984. Senior Lion Sean McKinney finished the 2022 season as number four on the single-season chart with 1,705, just behind number...
post-register.com
Lions season comes to end vs. Flour Bluff￼
SAN ANTONIO — Fireworks were booming just to the east of Alamo Stadium late in Friday night’s second-round playoff game and Lockhart needed just one more spark, but the dream season ended as the Lions fell short, 49-42, to Corpus Christi’s Flour Bluff. Lockhart ended its season...
3 Lucky Texans Are Holiday-Ready After Winning $4 Million In Lottery Prizes
These lucky Texans are cashing in huge checks — just in time for the holidays!
Austin’s Thanksgiving forecast: Timing of rain
A strong storm will bring significant rain to parts of Central Texas Thanksgiving Day into Friday.
‘A remarkable opportunity’: Texas comptroller hints at larger-than-expected budget surplus
State Comptroller Glenn Hegar told an audience at an event hosted by the Austin Chamber he expected Texas would have even more money available than the amount he originally forecasted.
luxury-houses.net
Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million
12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Austin metro area has most expensive cities for homeownership, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area has the most expensive cities for homeowners in Texas, according to data from Zillow and wire service Stacker. Zillow ranked the cities with the most expensive homes across the Lone Star State. According to the data reported, an average home in Texas is valued at $315,000. However, there were many homes that priced over $1 million.
Eater
Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now
Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
Jumping home prices & taxes threaten affordability in Williamson County
Some of Texas' most expensive neighborhoods are in Travis County. That's one reason why Kim Eklund started looking north in Williamson County, once her Austin rent shot up this summer.
Three new Southwest Austin businesses to check out
Radix House Coffee Shop opened a new location in South Austin. Pictured is the Westgate Lanes location. (Courtesy Radix House Coffee Shop) 1. American Technology Network Corp. opened its second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp. manufactures night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Products available online and in stores include rifle scopes, binoculars and rangefinders as well as thermal imaging scopes and binoculars. Other night vision products and accessories are available for purchase as well. 737-931-1408. www.atncorp.com.
6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed
Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
