‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Surpasses $500 Million In Global Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever proves to be an international success.
According to Deadline , the franchise film has surpassed the $500 million mark in global revenue. In total, the Marvel movie claimed an estimated earning of $546.3M through Sunday, Nov. 20. The split is $288M domestic and $258.3M from the international box office. The outlet reported Wakanda Forever is currently the No. 8 highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2022.More from VIBE.com
After much anticipation and delays , Wakanda Forever premiered in theaters on Nov. 11. The sequel earned $180 million during its opening weekend, breaking the record for a November film opening in North America. The previous record was set at $158 million by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013.
Wakanda Forever also has the second-biggest domestic debut of the year, bested by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which earned $187.4 million during its opening weekend.
In the action film starring Letitia Wright , Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett , Winston Duke , and Martin Freeman, the fictional nation of Wakanda is forced to defend itself when a new threat arises. Wakanda Forever also welcomes actors Michaela Coel , Dominique Thorne , Mabel Cadena , and Alex Livanalli to the MCU.
“You can make the argument that either Ramonda (Bassett) or Shuri (Wright) is the protagonist,” director Ryan Coogler told The Hollywood Reporter . “But I knew early on that Shuri would have the biggest arc in the film.”
