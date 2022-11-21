DraftKings says login information of some customers compromised

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sports-betting firm DraftKings Inc (DKNG.O) said on Monday login information of some customers was compromised on other websites.

DraftKings said it had identified less than $300,000 of customer funds that were affected, adding, "we intend to make whole any customer that was impacted."

Shares of the company fell nearly 5%.

DraftKings in a tweet added it has not seen any evidence that would suggest the company's systems were breached to obtain information.

Reuters

Reuters

