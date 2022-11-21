ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Loving’ Mom Identified as Colorado Springs Shooting Victim: ‘We’re Mad’

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Helen H. Richardson/Getty

A 35-year-old mother who didn’t identify as a member of the LGBTQ community was one of the victims of the targeted attack at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday night. Ashley Paugh is remembered as a loving wife and mother to her 11-year-old daughter, according to Paugh’s sister, Stephanie Clark, who spoke with NBC News. “It just doesn’t seem real,” Clark told the outlet. “We’re heartbroken. We’re sad. We’re mad, angry.” Paugh was reportedly enjoying a night out with a friend on Saturday, eating and shopping before landing at LGBTQ nightclub for what they thought would be a comedy show. “Nothing will ever be the same without her,” Clark said to NBC. “Right now, I don’t want to laugh. She was a loving, caring person who would do anything for anybody. We’re gonna miss her so much.” The family followed with a statement that revealed Paugh worked with Kids Crossing, a nonprofit that helps find loving homes for foster children. Another club customer, Raymond Green, was confirmed by his mother as the fifth victim of the shooting, reported The Gazette . Anderson Aldrich, the suspected gunman, faces murder and hate crimes charges for the attack which claimed five lives and injured another 18 individuals.

Read it at NBC News

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

