eastidahonews.com
Rigby man injured in 2-vehicle crash near Swan Valley
SWAN VALLEY – A Rigby man was hospitalized Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle crash near Swan Valley. A news release from the Idaho State Police shows the crash happened at 9:26 a.m. on Idaho Highway 31 five miles north of Swan Valley at milepost 5. A 38-year-old woman from...
One injured in wreck that shut down local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash that occurred at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on state Highway 31 at milepost 5, 5 miles north of Swan Valley in Bonneville County. A 38-year-old woman from Torrington, Wyoming, was southbound on SH31 in a 2002 Ford F250 pickup. A 22-year-old man from Rigby, Idaho, was northbound on SH31 in a 2008 GMC Savana van. The Ford crossed the center line and struck the front of the GMC. Both vehicles came to rest in the lane of travel. The driver of the GMC was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 2 hours and the northbound lane was blocked for an additional hour. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
svinews.com
Late night crash knocks out power to Afton residents
A single vehicle accident was the cause of a power outage in the Afton area late Monday night. Afton Police Chief Jason Romberg told SVI News that around 11:35 p.m. a vehicle collided with a power pole in the area of the 100 block of South Washington/Highway 89, directly in front of the Afton Fire Department. Romberg said a southbound male driver had fallen asleep at the wheel and crossed into the northbound lanes of travel, first striking the curb and ultimately colliding with the power pole, causing momentary loss of power in areas of Afton.
6 displaced following early morning house fire
Six people are displaced following an early morning house fire in the Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis neighborhood. The post 6 displaced following early morning house fire appeared first on Local News 8.
svinews.com
Thayne Fire Department responds to chimney fire
The Thayne Volunteer Fire Department responded to a chimney fire at home in Star Valley Ranch early Tuesday morning. Fire Chief Toby Merritt said the department was paged to the home at about 12:30 a.m. According to Merritt the home’s chimney had a crack in it, allowing the fire to...
svinews.com
Public asked for help after 6 Jackson restaurants are burglarized
JACKSON, Wyoming — The Jackson Police Department is asking the public for help after six restaurants were burglarized early this month. Pinky G’s, Local Restaurant and Bar, Miazga’s, The Rose, White Buffalo Club and Streetfood at the Stagecoach were broken into and burglarized on Monday, Nov. 7.
pinedaleroundup.com
Sheriff's report Nov. 14 - Nov. 20, 2022
The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office reported 166 calls from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, including a death, at least 12 crashes, a sex offense, 11 citizen assists, six animal problems, one violation of a protection order, three motorist assists, an unconscious person, nine requests to check on someone’s welfare, 36 urinalyses and 21 vehicle identification number inspections.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Refuge hunt is on
JACKSON, Wyo. — The National Elk Refuge elk hunt is underway until Dec. 12 with the Youth Only hunt period beginning this week from Nov. 24. through Nov. 26. Managers have noted a number of elk on the National Elk Refuge recently and it is anticipated that hunters will have a good opportunity to harvest an elk during the hunt.
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after hooking up trailer at stranger’s home and driving away, deputies say
AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a stolen trailer. Deputies were sent to an address on Kit Lane in Ammon just before 2 a.m. for a report of a man in a white Jeep hooking up to a trailer and driving away. The owner of the trailer was able to follow the suspect and guide deputies to the area of 31st East and Lincoln Road where they detained the suspect, identifying him as 24-year-old Carlos Daniel Cruz-Beltran.
subletteexaminer.com
‘Keeping Wyoming Wyoming’
SUBLETTE COUNTY – Conservation easements – a landowner’s sale or donation of development rights in exchange for perpetual protection of an important agricultural landscape – are not new. But as Wyoming’s rural counties face explosive growth of land costs, more ranch families and landowners are seriously...
