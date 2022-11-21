ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newsweek

Dad Refusing to Help His 'Sleep-Deprived' Wife With Their Baby Dragged

Online commenters have criticized a man who doesn't want to help his wife with their newborn and refuses to sleep with her until their baby is settled in his own room. In a post shared Monday on the U.K.-based online forum Mumsnet, the new mom, under the username Chumbibi, said that after she had her baby the husband moved out of their bedroom because he wanted to sleep uninterrupted so he could take care of their toddler and work the next morning.
The Independent

Accused nurse told to leave alone parents of dying newborn baby, court told - OLD

A nurse accused of multiple baby murders was told to leave alone the parents of a dying newborn boy, a court has heard.Lucy Letby is accused of murdering the infant just days after he was born prematurely, weighing 800 grams, at the Countess of Chester Hospital, on June 10 2015.Child C is the second of seven babies she is alleged to have murdered at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Jurors at Manchester Crown Court have been told that Letby, 32, was designated the care of another baby boy on the night shift of June 13, who was in a room separate from...
Ricky

Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old

The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
The Independent

Mother’s agony as baby dies from rare ‘twin to twin transfusion’ syndrome

A mother whose daughter was born without a heartbeat is raising awareness on World Prematurity Day on the one-year anniversary of her baby being discharged from hospital.Helen Hudson, 40, a solutions and partnership lead for a social enterprise, was 20 weeks pregnant when one of her twin babies, Beatrice, passed away in the womb, but she carried both siblings a further eight weeks before undergoing an emergency caesarean.After being born without a heartbeat, baby Emmeline faced many health complications in the first few months of her life due to being premature, but Helen says the family are now making up...
Upworthy

Parents rally around mom who called herself 'the worst mom' for struggling to get baby to sleep

Motherhood is difficult and especially so when you're taking care of a young child. Night times can get extremely stressful for the entire family if the infant struggles to sleep and keeps crying. Hannah Charles found herself in such a situation earlier this year and was left feeling like the worst mom in the world. Many online could resonate with her when she shared a video confessing that she felt inadequate as a parent for not being able to get her one-year-old baby to stop crying and sleep. The exhausted and sleep-deprived mother—who goes by the username @hanzcakess on TikTok—spoke to the camera at 5 in the morning about how she feels like "the worst mom."
Newsweek

Mom Annoyed at 'Selfish' In-Laws Not Attending Son's 1st Birthday Slammed

A frustrated mother has posted to Mumsnet to complain about her in-laws missing her son's first birthday. In the post, user Sophie9090 explains that she feels "a little annoyed but I am unsure if I'm being unreasonable. Our son's first birthday is early November, I was trying to plan a party with my family and my husbands (we both have big family's)."

